expand
Ad Spot

August 10, 2021

Gregory Joiner

By Staff Reports

Published 8:48 pm Monday, August 9, 2021

Gregory Joiner
Chelsea

Gregory Joiner, age 62, of Chelsea, passed away Friday, Aug. 6.

The visitation will be from 2-3 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 11 at Liberty Baptist Church. The funeral service will follow at 3 p.m., at the church with Dr. Tim Cox officiating. Burial will follow at Liberty Cemetery. Bolton Funeral Home is directing.

Mr. Joiner is survived by his wife, Valerie Joiner; children, Meghann Spidle (Daniel), Randy Joiner, Emily Branch (Jacob Isdell), Ryan Branch, Rachel Cochran; grandchildren, Landen, Madeline Spidle; sister, Rebecca Turner (Eric); and a host of other family and friends.

Please sign online condolences at Boltonfuneralhome.com.

More News

Easing back into normalcy easier said than done

Dudley celebrates 80th by cycling to Maine

Kermit Houston Roberson

Melody Shirley

  • Latest on the Corona Virus

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Stories

  • Latest Sports

  • Polls

    Are you planning to vote in your city's municipal election today?

    • No (100%, 4 Votes)
    • Yes (0%, 0 Votes)

    Total Voters: 4

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Latest Public Records

  • Latest Obituaries

Community Columnists

Easing back into normalcy easier said than done

Columbiana

Dudley celebrates 80th by cycling to Maine

News

Kermit Houston Roberson

News

Smile a Mile Ride of Love coming to OMSP Sept. 25

Alabaster Reporter

Alabaster Milo’s sets opening date

280 Reporter

Nominations for Shelby County Tourism and Recreation All-Star Awards now accepted

280 Main Story

People urged to learn risk factors to prevent deadly blood clots

280 Main Story

Lane closures expected on U.S. 280 starting Aug. 10

Helena Main Story

Appreciation dinner ‘Puts First Responders First’

Montevallo

SEA gives out school supplies in drive-by parade

280 Main Story

Oak Mountain State Park to gain more than 1,600 acres

280 Reporter

Chelsea to adjust splash pad hours for school year

News

Pelham shares update on trash and recycling issues

280 Main Story

Mother-daughter duo opens boutique in Mt Laurel

News

Pelham City Schools releases revised 2021-2022 reopening plan

Calera

Calera man faces murder, drug charges

Columbiana

Trio does ‘Extreme Home Makeover’ the Shelby County way

Alabaster Main Story

Patriot Park to honor Alabaster first responders

Calera

Calera PD participates in school active shooter training

Alabaster Main Story

Marching Southern Sounds prepare 2021 show

280 Reporter

Next Citizen’s Sheriff Academy to start in September

280 Reporter

Bell announces candidacy for District Court Judge

280 Main Story

UPDATED: Morning crash on U.S. 280 shuts down westbound lanes

Helena

Helena comes together for National Night Out