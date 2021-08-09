expand
August 9, 2021

Lane closures expected on U.S. 280 starting Aug. 10

By Staff Reports

Published 12:00 pm Monday, August 9, 2021

Weather permitting, beginning Tuesday, Aug. 10, the Alabama Department of Transportation and Shelby County forces will be conducting clearing work in the median of U.S. 280 at the Shelby-Jefferson county line at milepost 5.8.

The work will require the closure of the eastbound, left lane of 280 as of approximately 8:30 a.m. Westbound lanes will not be affected, and all travel lanes will be reopened by 3 p.m., ALDOT estimated.

Motorists can expect delays during these operations. Motorists are also requested to consider using alternate routes, adjust arrival and departure times, observe work zone speed limits and other work zone signs, and use extreme caution in this area.

ALDOT thanks motorists for their patience during this maintenance operation to improve Alabama’s roadways. ALDOT’s mission is to provide a safe, efficient, environmentally sound transportation network across Alabama. For further information, visit Dot.state.al.us.

