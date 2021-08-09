expand
Ad Spot

August 9, 2021

FILE

Nominations for Shelby County Tourism and Recreation All-Star Awards now accepted

By Staff Reports

Published 12:30 pm Monday, August 9, 2021

FROM STAFF REPORTS

Six business groups in Shelby County are collaborating to recognize entities in the tourism and recreation business sector that excel each and every day in making Shelby County a more attractive destination for tourists and visitors.

Calera Main Street, Chelsea Business Alliance, Columbiana Main Street, Montevallo Chamber of Commerce, Montevallo Main Street and The Shelby County Chamber are accepting nominations for their joint Tourism and Recreation All Star Awards program in three categories—lodging, restaurant and attractions/recreation.  In addition, a fourth category is also in place to recognize a “rising star” organization that has truly distinguished itself in its first year as of Sept. 10.

Completed nomination packets in all categories are due to The Shelby County Chamber by no later than 5 p.m. on Sept. 10.

All 2021 nominees will be recognized at the Shelby County Tourism & Recreation All Star Awards luncheon scheduled for Thursday, Oct. 7 at Old Mill Square in Columbiana.  Recipients in each of the four categories will be announced at the luncheon.

Nomination packets are available on-line at Shelbychamber.org, or by contacting The Shelby County Chamber by phone at 205-663-4542 or via e-mail at info@shelbyhamber.org.

More News

Oak Mountain Eagles 2021 football prediction

Spain Park Jaguars 2021 football prediction

Alabaster Milo’s sets opening date

Nominations for Shelby County Tourism and Recreation All-Star Awards now accepted

  • Latest on the Corona Virus

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Stories

  • Latest Sports

  • Polls

    Are you planning to vote in your city's municipal election today?

    • No (100%, 4 Votes)
    • Yes (0%, 0 Votes)

    Total Voters: 4

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Latest Public Records

  • Latest Obituaries

Alabaster Reporter

Alabaster Milo’s sets opening date

280 Reporter

Nominations for Shelby County Tourism and Recreation All-Star Awards now accepted

280 Main Story

People urged to learn risk factors to prevent deadly blood clots

280 Main Story

Lane closures expected on U.S. 280 starting Aug. 10

Helena Main Story

Appreciation dinner ‘Puts First Responders First’

Montevallo

SEA gives out school supplies in drive-by parade

280 Main Story

Oak Mountain State Park to gain more than 1,600 acres

280 Reporter

Chelsea to adjust splash pad hours for school year

News

Pelham shares update on trash and recycling issues

280 Main Story

Mother-daughter duo opens boutique in Mt Laurel

News

Pelham City Schools releases revised 2021-2022 reopening plan

Calera

Calera man faces murder, drug charges

Columbiana

Trio does ‘Extreme Home Makeover’ the Shelby County way

Alabaster Main Story

Patriot Park to honor Alabaster first responders

Calera

Calera PD participates in school active shooter training

Alabaster Main Story

Marching Southern Sounds prepare 2021 show

280 Reporter

Next Citizen’s Sheriff Academy to start in September

280 Reporter

Bell announces candidacy for District Court Judge

280 Main Story

UPDATED: Morning crash on U.S. 280 shuts down westbound lanes

Helena

Helena comes together for National Night Out

280 Reporter

‘Raise the Rate’ campaign encourages people to get vaccines

280 Main Story

County leaders to speak at Dunnavant Valley annexation meetings

Alabaster Reporter

Sprayberry a delegate at 84th Alabama Boys State

News

Improvements underway at Pelham Dog Park