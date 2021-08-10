expand
August 10, 2021

Businesses’ kindness cuts to the chase

By Staff Reports

Published 4:27 pm Tuesday, August 10, 2021

FROM STAFF REPORTS / Editorial

Last Sunday, businesses throughout the city of Alabaster – three barbershops in particular – banded together to show local families in need how much their neighbors really care for them.

From 1-5 p.m. on Aug. 5, The Pit Stop Barbershop at 9183 Alabama 119, Fresh Avenue Grooming and Style at 220 First Street North and Salon 119 at 149 Buck Creek Plaza continued an event begun last year when they opened their doors to provide free back-to-school haircuts to families who otherwise may not have been able to afford them.

Over the past few weeks, the barbershops collected school supplies, backpacks and donations from area businesses and individuals to provide to those who came to the barbershops during the event.

On Aug. 1, Pitstop owner Gray Keith said the businesses had collected enough school supplies to fill about 100 backpacks for the event, and said the community’s support had been tremendous. In addition to supply donations, the businesses also collected monetary donations they will use to purchase the school supplies they need to fill any remaining backpacks before the event.

The number of businesses and individuals who supported this event is high, as nearly every locally owned business in the city pitched in to help in some way, whether it was donating money, items to give to the families or offering free services.

“This is a really good thing. It just feels good to give back,” Keith told managing editor Neal Wagner. “I’ve been in a position in my life a time or two where I’ve needed help, but I didn’t know where to go for that help. I’ve been in the same situation some of these families are experiencing.”

Going back to school can be stressful for myriad reasons, but uncertainly about affording school supplies or haircuts shouldn’t be among them.

We applaud everyone who helped to make Sunday’s event a success, and we look forward to seeing it grow in the future.

