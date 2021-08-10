Divorces for the week of Aug. 8, 2021

The following individuals were issued divorces in Shelby County from July 13-Aug. 1:

-Megan Kay Brooks, of Chelsea, and Jacob Wade Brooks, of Chelsea.

-Percy Trey Callegan, of Birmingham, and Danie’l Callegan, of Dadeville.

-Bradley Handy, of Helena, and Brittany Stoltz, of Helena.

-Jennifer Hansen Steed, of Birmingham, and Wesley Steed, of Birmingham.

-Mary Jane Shad, of Montevallo, and Ishteaq Ahmad Shad, of Montevallo.

-Kimberly J. Curry, of Pelham, and Rodriguez M. Curry, of Birmingham.

-Alicia Marie Merrell, of Calera, and Thomas Gregory Merrell, Jr.

-Rex McLaughlin, of Chelsea, and Raven Leann Camp McLaughlin, of Chelsea.

-Erica Huff, of Alabaster, and Karene Huff, of Alabaster.

-Barry Michael Wesson, of Chelsea, and Mandy Miller Wesson, of Chelsea.

-Matthew G. Gwin, of Helena, and Merri Gwin, of Helena.

-Amy Nichole Moody, of Alabaster, and Nicholas Pace Moody, of Alabaster.

-Elizabeth Bailey Mancia, of Blountsville, and Christian Danial Powell, of Montevallo.

-Ashley Meagan Stack, of Gardendale, and Larry Benjamin Stack, of Birmingham.

-Katherine Vanetta Harris Jones, of Bessemer, and Lee Andrew Jones, of Bessemer.

-Amanda Lee Diamond, of Birmingham, and Kevin Patane Diamond, of Birmingham.

-Finley Anne Reneau, of Maylene, and Marshall Scott Reneau, II, of Maylene.

-Suzan Ann Reitz, of Helena, and Thomas Edward Reitz, of Pelham.

-Stephen W. Acreman, of Chelsea, and Jody C. Acreman, of Chelsea.

-Kendal Overton Perry, of Birmingham, and Jesse Ray Perry, of Birmingham.

-Laura Lorino Stanfield, of Chelsea, and Timothy David Stanfield, of Chelsea.

-Darlene W. Brown, of Alabaster, and Eddie J. Brown, of Alabaster.

-Brandon Boyington, of Chelsea, and Courtney Boyington, of Chelsea.

-Calandra Arniece Reed-McCary, of Calera, and Maurice Marcello McCary, of Calera.

-Gregory Lawrence Holland, of Sylacauga, and Donna Amber Holland, of Calera.

-Carolina Milagros Lecaros, of Alabaster, and Carlos M. Lecaros, of Lawrenceville, Ga.

-Jason Todd Ellison, of Calera, and Jennifer Harris Ellison, of Alabaster.

-Kelly Elizabeth Hipps, of Alabaster, and Steven Tyler Hipps, of Oneonta.

-Amy Marie Quinones, of Pelham, and Isaac Lorenzo Lewis, of Alabaster.