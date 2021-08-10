expand
August 10, 2021

Divorces for the week of Aug. 8, 2021

By Staff Reports

Published 12:29 pm Tuesday, August 10, 2021

The following individuals were issued divorces in Shelby County from July 13-Aug. 1:

-Megan Kay Brooks, of Chelsea, and Jacob Wade Brooks, of Chelsea.

-Percy Trey Callegan, of Birmingham, and Danie’l Callegan, of Dadeville.

-Bradley Handy, of Helena, and Brittany Stoltz, of Helena.

-Jennifer Hansen Steed, of Birmingham, and Wesley Steed, of Birmingham.

-Mary Jane Shad, of Montevallo, and Ishteaq Ahmad Shad, of Montevallo.

-Kimberly J. Curry, of Pelham, and Rodriguez M. Curry, of Birmingham.

-Alicia Marie Merrell, of Calera, and Thomas Gregory Merrell, Jr.

-Rex McLaughlin, of Chelsea, and Raven Leann Camp McLaughlin, of Chelsea.

-Erica Huff, of Alabaster, and Karene Huff, of Alabaster.

-Barry Michael Wesson, of Chelsea, and Mandy Miller Wesson, of Chelsea.

-Matthew G. Gwin, of Helena, and Merri Gwin, of Helena.

-Amy Nichole Moody, of Alabaster, and Nicholas Pace Moody, of Alabaster.

-Elizabeth Bailey Mancia, of Blountsville, and Christian Danial Powell, of Montevallo.

-Ashley Meagan Stack, of Gardendale, and Larry Benjamin Stack, of Birmingham.

-Katherine Vanetta Harris Jones, of Bessemer, and Lee Andrew Jones, of Bessemer.

-Amanda Lee Diamond, of Birmingham, and Kevin Patane Diamond, of Birmingham.

-Finley Anne Reneau, of Maylene, and Marshall Scott Reneau, II, of Maylene.

-Suzan Ann Reitz, of Helena, and Thomas Edward Reitz, of Pelham.

-Stephen W. Acreman, of Chelsea, and Jody C. Acreman, of Chelsea.

-Kendal Overton Perry, of Birmingham, and Jesse Ray Perry, of Birmingham.

-Laura Lorino Stanfield, of Chelsea, and Timothy David Stanfield, of Chelsea.

-Darlene W. Brown, of Alabaster, and Eddie J. Brown, of Alabaster.

-Brandon Boyington, of Chelsea, and Courtney Boyington, of Chelsea.

-Calandra Arniece Reed-McCary, of Calera, and Maurice Marcello McCary, of Calera.

-Gregory Lawrence Holland, of Sylacauga, and Donna Amber Holland, of Calera.

-Carolina Milagros Lecaros, of Alabaster, and Carlos M. Lecaros, of Lawrenceville, Ga.

-Jason Todd Ellison, of Calera, and Jennifer Harris Ellison, of Alabaster.

-Kelly Elizabeth Hipps, of Alabaster, and Steven Tyler Hipps, of Oneonta.

-Amy Marie Quinones, of Pelham, and Isaac Lorenzo Lewis, of Alabaster.

Police reports for the week of Aug. 8, 2021

Restaurant scores for the week of Aug. 8, 2021

Divorces for the week of Aug. 8, 2021

Marriages for the week of Aug. 8, 2021

