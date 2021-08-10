expand
August 10, 2021

Land transactions for the week of Aug. 8, 2021

By Staff Reports

Published 12:27 pm Tuesday, August 10, 2021

The following deeds were transferred in Shelby County from June 22-25

June 22

-John Robert Hicks to Spencer Miller, for $215,000, for Lot 102 in Cambrian Wood a Condominium.

-Kay F. Rawls to David Clark Roper, for $250,000, for Lot 26 in Foothills Point.

-Katessa Hughes to Owen John Taylor, for $226,000, for Lot 56 in Old Ivy Phase 2.

-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to Shaquoya Janiece Ivy, for $289,045, for Lot 308 in Timberline Phase 5 Sector 2.

-Fred E. Heifner to Charles Graham Heifner, for $220,000, for Lot 29 in Riverchase West Sector 2 Davenports Addition.

-Elizabeth E. Paradise to Boulton Properties LLC, for $218,000, for Lot 63 in Union Station Phase II.

-Kevin Terwey to Pagaya Smartresi F1 Fund Property Owner LLC, for $236,850, for Lot 49 in Willow Creek Phase Two.

-Courtni Pete to Boulton Properties LLC, for $183,000, for Lot 6 in Cambridge Park Amended Record Map.

-Davina Bell to AVHS AL I LLC, for $240,000, for Lot 682 in Waterford Cove Sector 3 Phase 2.

-Tammy Phillips Fleming to Randy Nelson, for $639,900, for Lot 1624 in Brook Highland 16th Sector Phase 2.

-Linda G. Carter to Aaron C. Stine, for $301,000, for property in Section 1, Township 20 South, Range 1 West.

-James J. Cantley to Jolie C. Richerzhagen, for $297,900, for Lot 1640 in Strathaven at Ballantrae Phase 2.

-Randy Huckstep to Paul C. Bundy, for $355,000, for Lot 1330 in McCallan at Ballantrae Phase I.

-Michael Griffin to Oscar Adonay Alvarenga Palacios, for $10,000, for Lot 53 in Thomas Addition to the Town of Aldrich.

-Jason Westbrook to ST Holdings LLC, for $175,000, for Lot 11 in Calloway Cove Townhomes Plat No. 1.

-Nicholas F. Johnson to FKH SFR Propco G LP, for $324,900, for Lot 12 in Indiancreek Phase I.

-Joshua Lea Hamner to Thomas Michael McInerney, for $70,000, for Lot 3 in Vickery Subdivision.

-David Hardy to Jason A. Westbrook, for $460,000, for Lot 26 in Oaklyn Hills Phase 4 Final Plat.

-Amy M. White to James Hand, for $208,000, for Lot 200 in Chandalar South 5th Sector.

-Robert Lee McDaniel to Virginia Catherine McDaniel, for $246,500, for Lot 40 in Greystone Farms Mill Creek Sector Phase 2 Final Record Plat.

-Johnny B. Snipes to Todd W. Murphy, for $480,000, for Lot 60 in Beaumont Phase 2 Final Plat.

-Caroline Denise Bauldree to RM1 SFR Propco A LP, for $285,000, for Lot 2223 in Riverbend at Old Cahaba Phase 2.

-Bryan Steven Perry to Bryan Steven Perry, for $55,280, for Lot 2 in Bryan Family Subdivision.

-Dominion South Oak LLC to Gail Livingston Mills, for $350,000, for Lot 5 in South Oak Phase I.

-Donice Key to Glen I. Jacobson, for $155,000, for Lot 25 in Shires Phase III Sector I.

-David Milton Collins to John C. Collins, for $143,800, for property in Section 10, Township 20 South, Range 1 East.

-Loy Jackson Hill to Lovelady Properties LLC, for $240,000, for property in Section 35, Township 21 South, Range 3 West.

-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to Lori Jackson Payne, for $294,600, for Lot 1635 in Chelsea Park 16th Sector.

-Lake Wilborn Partners LLC to Embridge Homes LLC, for $100,000, for Lot 724 in Lake Wilborn Phase 6B.

-Lake Wilborn Partners LLC to Embridge Homes LLC, for $100,000, for Lot 716 in Lake Wilborn Phase 6B.

-Lake Wilborn Partners LLC to Embridge Homes LLC, for $100,000, for Lot 721 in Lake Wilborn Phase 6B.

-Byrom Properties LLC to A & O Holdings LLC, for $1,720,000, for Lots 100, 150 and 250 in Lake Heather Offices at Inverness Phase 2.

-Forestar USA Real Estates Group Inc. to D R Horton Inc. Birmingham, for $552,484.90, for Lots 1716, 1722, 1723, 1724, 1725, 1772, 1773, 1774, 1775 and 1776 in Chelsea Park 17th Sector.

-Jerusha Hamm to Water Works Board of the Town of Hapersville, for $1,000, for property in Section 34, Township 19 South, Range 2 East.

-Pugh Andrews Properties LLC to Tarcisio Franco, for $120,000, for property in Section 16, Township 22 South, Range 3 West.

-Amy Liming to James H. Todd, for $25,000, for property in Section 13, Township 21 South, Range 1 East.

-Annette Lee to Gayle M. Millsaps, for $280,000, for Lot 25 in Village at Brook Highland.

June 23

-William P. Gulas to Gregory Holdings LLC, for $190,000, for Lot 33 in Indian Valley Third Sector.

-Mary M. Buckelew to John A. Howard, for $593,000, for Lot 2 in Buckelew Family Subdivision a Resurvey of Lots 1, 2, 3, 4 and 5.

-Kenneth D. Jackson to Carina Mondragon, for $140,000, for Lot 17 in Cahaba Valley Estates First Sector.

-Tyler W. Franks to Chelsea Mae Overstreet, for $375,000, for Lot 7-201 in Chelsea Park 7th Sector Second Addition Grayson Place Neighborhood.

-Chelsea One LLC to Team Home Builders LLC, for $20,000, for Lot 406 in Lime Creek Phase 4 at Chelsea Preserve.

-Corey Wilkins to Leah Carroll Selfridge, for $165,000, for Lot 69 in Enclave Phase 1.

-George Mansor Annab to Philip Simon, for $355,000, for Lot 1618 in Strathaven at Ballantrae Phase 1 Final Plat.

-Suzanne R. Hutchinson to Matthew Blake Savage, for $299,900, for Lot 3 in Park Forest Fourth Sector.

-Kristie E. Bennett to Joseph M. Rich, for $320,000, for Lot 11 in Indian Wood Forest Third Sector.

-Clayton M. Stephens to Clayton M. Stephens, for $89,500, for property in Section 2, Township 24 North, Range 12 East.

-Edward Wayne Butler to VSP Birmingham LLC, for $266,900, for Lot 414 in Silver Creed Sector 2 Phase 1.

-Montez Swann Haley to Jacob Neal Huggins, for $230,000, for Lot 41 in Willow Creek Phase One.

-Brandon J. Selfridge to ARVM 5 LLC, for $233,000, for Lot 40 in Ammersee Lakes Second Sector Amended Map.

-Emerald Parc LLC to Joseph Courtney Johnston, for $42,000, for Lots 39 and 40 in Emerald Parc Phase III Resurvey of Lots 38 through 40.

-Noel Alarcon to Dina Calderon Munoz, for $231,500, for Lot 90 in Greenfield Sectors 4 and 6 Sector 6.

-Margaret Leigh Jones to Cameron A. Anderson, for $250,000, for Lot 139 in Nottingham Sector 4.

-Tall Timbers LLC to Holland Homes LLC, for $135,000, for Lot 13 in Highlands of Chelsea Phase 1 Sector 2 Final Plat.

-Elizabeth A. Ellett to Matthew Kennedy, for $160,000, for property in Section 25, Township 21 South, Range 1 West.

-Tracie Cranmer to Elizabeth Anne Ellett, for $160,000, for Lots 25 and 26 in Russel R. Hetz Property Resurvey.

-James Arthur Dyess to Christopher B. Tolliver, for $174,500, for property in Section 24, Township 21 South, Range 3 West.

-Flemming Partners LLC to Praveen Mushipatla, for $460,751, for Lot 2075 in Flemming Farms Phase 1B.

-Lake Wilborn Partners LLC to Taylor Nelson, for $442,343, for Lot 695 in Lake Wilborn Phase 6B.

-Cary Alan Burdette to Ashton Noelle Leathers, for $260,000, for Lot 92 in Bridlewood Parc Sector Three.

-SDH Birmingham LLC to Jason Alan Jackson, for $232,430, for Lot 70 in Farmingdale Estates Sector Four.

-Teresa L. Shepherd to Teresa L. Shepherd, for $500, for Lot 1 in Tram Norris Survey.

-Joey Baker to Brian Harris, for $155,000, for Lot 133 in Waterford Village Sector 1 Resurvey of Lots 133, 134, 135 and 136A.

-Casandra Troncale to David H. Hubbard, for $163,000, for Lot 144 in Hayesbury Phase 1.

-D R Horton Inc. to Dedria Echols Ward, for $282,295, for Lot 309 in Timberline Phase 5 Sector 2.

-Kelly C. Overstreet to Keshav Singh, for $531,900, for Lot 37 in Lake Wilborn Phase IA Resurvey No. 1.

-Sharon Gilbert to Roy W. Gilbert, for $150,000, for Lot 1 in Gilbert Family Subdivision.

June 24

-Sarah F. Burrows to Jesus Guerrero, for $196,000, for Lot 87 in Summerchase Phase 2.

-Amareshiwari Konutham to Lisette Castelanos Ramirez, for $440,000, for Lot 18 in Helena Station.

-Lukasz A. Marsden to Joshua Kent Richie, for $267,500, for Lot 47 in Waterstone Phase 4 Final Plat.

-Milton C. Reid to MJK Properties LLC, for $100,000, for property in Section 28, Township 21 South, Range 3 West.

-Brenda Singer to Sara Michelle Means, for $279,900, for Lot 23 in Old Cahaba II B.

-Eugene M. Murphy to India Danielle West, for $580,000, for Lot 720 in Kilkerran at Ballantrae Phase 2.

-Natalie Bolling to William Spencer Chappell, for $350,000, for Lot 46 in Meadow Brook Cluster Homes 2nd Sector.

-Kyle Bandy to Tanner Chales Boykin, for $387,000, for Lot 9 in Applecross a Subdivision of Inverness.

-Benjamin M. Talley to Kevin Whitt, for $217,500, for property in Section 13, Township 20 South, Range 3 West and property in Section 24, Township 20 South, Range 3 West..

-Carol Marie Culpepper to Seth D. Jackson, for $278,000, for Lot 12 in Shelby Farms Amended Plat.

-Integrity Partners LLC to John Harrison Abbott, for $163,104, for Lot 5 in Legacy Oaks.

-Rupa A. Patel to Omer Lee Burnett, for $455,000, for property in Section 35, Township 19 South, Range 1 East.

-William Perry Shaw to Justin David Petrusson, for $47,600, for Lot 706 in Horizon a Condominium.

-Annette Lee to Gayle M. Millsaps, for $280,000, for Lot 25 in Village at Brook Highland.

-Alonzo Harrison Evans to Kim J. Freeman, for $351,000, for Lot 48 in Eagle Trace Phase 2 Final Plat.

-Laura Headley to Jeremy Elliott, for $57,500, for property in Section 21, Township 24 North, Range 12 East.

-Matthew Davis to Ryan Patrick Kelow, for $260,000, for Lot 20 in Clearview Estates Second Sector.

-Yoshiaki Komatsu to Richard Mark Merrill, for $575,000, for Lot 21 in Southpoint 9th Sector Phase 2.

-SDH Birmingham LLC to Daniel Chase Gelsinger, for $193,785, for Lot 12 in Glades.

-Rickey Joe Curren to David L. McGlown, for $395,000, for property in Section 26, Township 24 North, Range 15 East and property in Section 35, Township 24 North, Range 15 East.

-Danalu Smith to Kristen Rochelle Allen, for $185,500, for Lot 2 in Fernwood 1st Sector.

-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to Andrew B. Debord, for $315,600, for Lot 1628 in Chelsea Park 16th Sector.

-Sandy D. Nguyen to Sandy D. Nguyen, for $499,900, for Lot 8 in Tara Section One.

-Lake Wilborn Partners LLC to Senthil Kumar Subramanian, for $613,726, for Lot 636 in Lake Wilborn Phase 6B.

-Justin J. Hogsett to Veronica Woods, for $305,000, for Lot 81 in Polo Crossings Sector III.

-Stewart D. Ledford to Maxwell Waldrop, for $162,000, for property in Section 4, Township 24 North, Range 15 East.

-Blackridge Partners LLC to David Bryant Parker, for $778,325, for Lot 1111 in Blackridge Phase 1C.

-Judy Song to Keith Michael Willie, for $1,260,000, for Lot 29B in Southlake Resurvey of Lots 27A and 29A.

-James M. Coffin to Mark Wesley Duncan, for $1,109,000, for Lot 8 in View at Indian Crest.

-Dorothy E. Eckman to Nicholas S. Laird, for $310,000, for Lot 35 in Edenton a Condominium 4th Amended Plat.

-Adams Homes LLC to David M. Perot, for $287,030, for Lot 117 in Colonial Oaks Phase 2.

-Peggy Brown Hanson to Samuel Wayne Brown, for $229,080, for property in Section 15, Township 21 South, Range 3 West.

-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to Brent William Cool, for $301,700, for Lot 1634 in Chelsea Park 16th Sector.

-Charles Sanders to Kristen Carlisle, for $251,000, for Lot 1016 in Old Cahaba 10th Sector.

-Lindsey Hendrix to Scott Kelley, for $465,000, for Lot 1-103 in Chelsea Park 1st Sector Phase I & II.

-Eric L. Collins to Stacey Henriksen Satterfield, for $295,000, for Lot 16 in Old Cahaba II B Resurvey of Lots 12, 13, 14, 15, 16, 28, 29, 32, 43, 53-60 and 79-83.

-Michael K. Murphy to William R. Hendrix, for $620,000, for Lot 1-37 in Chelsea Park 1st Sector Phase III.

-Andrew Julian to Francisco J. Hernandez Arceo, for $225,000, for Lot 24 in Holland Lakes Sector 2 Phase 1 Final Plat.

-Werner Beiersdoerfer to Elaine W. Beiersdoerfer, for $0, for Lot 3 in Meadow Lake Farms Beiersdoerfers Resurvey of Lots 3A & 3B and property in Section 11, Township 22 South, Range 2 West.

-Harold A. Sumerford to Henry L. Adair, for $790,000, for Lot 22-66 in Highland Lakes 22nd Sector Phase II.

-Alexandra Turnbough McCarty to Larry Melton, for $325,000, for Lot 369 in Hillsboro Phase III Final Plat.

-Kimberly S. Miller to Briana R. Demiranda, for $463,350, for Lot 16 in Kirkwall a Subdivision of Inverness.

-Anita Roper to Barbara Ann Harris Goad, for $3,500, for property in Section 8, Township 21 South, Range 3 West.

-Shirley Sue Hammond to Michael A. Dilaura, for $280,000, for Lot 48 in Foothills Point.

-Kristen Carlisle to Linda M. Brown, for $350,000, for Lot 2707 in Weatherly Highlands Club Drive Sector 27.

-Jonathan Brown to Brian Lanford, for $82,500, for Lot 2 in Shiflett & Wallace Survey and property in Section 5, Township 18 South, Range 2 East.

-Morgan Howell to David J. Symons, for $310,000, for Lot 3 in Indian Hills First Sector.

-David H. Hubbard to David Brandon Price, for $400,000, for Lot 28 in Kirkwall a Subdivision of Inverness.

-BOEX LLC to Carrington Lakes III LLC, for $129,264.60, for Lots 121, 122, 123, 124, 127, 130, 171, 172 and 173 in Heritage Trace Phase 3.

-SDH Birmingham LLC to Chandler Sherer, for $186,060, for Lot 13 in Glades.

-D R Horton Inc. to Kerry L. Centini, for $325,895, for Lot 1627 in Chelsea Park 16th Sector.

-Marci Price to David Gafnea, for $474,000, for Lot 41 in Southern Pines 6th Sector.

-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to Victor Tsasa Nguala, for $300,100, for Lot 1573 in Chelsea Park 15th Sector.

-Ronald Eugene Ellison to Eric Shane Defoor, for $250,000, for Lots 469, 470 and 471 in Dares Map of the Town of Calera.

-Catherine W. Realmuto to John Petelos, for $201,000, for Lot 54 in Wyndham Cottages Phase I.

-Jorge Alberto Echave to Carolyn W. Neyman, for $486,107, for Lot 26 in Lakeridge Amended Map.

-Clayton Properties Group Inc. to Joe Larock, for $454,595, for Lot B-123 in Griffin Park at Eagle Point Sector 2 Phase 2A.

June 25

-Sean Patrick McGeehan to Jonathan Clayton Kimbrough, for $320,000, for Lot 18 in Shelby Farms Amended Plat.

-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to Matthew R. Pitts, for $252,000, for Lot 314 in Timberline Phase 5 Sector 2.

-Gulf State Paper Corporation to Highpointe Rentals LLC, for $687,390, for property in Section 22, Township 21 South, Range 1 West and property in Section 27, Township 21 South, Range 1 West.

-Lake Wilborn Partners LLC to Nathan Reinhard, for $588,757, for Lot 634 in Lake Wilborn Phase 6B.

-Thompson Realty Co Inc. to Barbara Ann Majcher, for $168,000, for Lot 38 in Shoal Creek.

-Alison Isbell to Nicaro D. Jon Bryant, for $170,000, for Lot 15 in Townside Square Sector One Final Plat.

-Paul Moore to VSP Birmingham LLC, for $198,000, for Lot 78 in Scottsdale Second Addition.

-Amanda Lee Arthur to Austin P. Dawkins, for $169,000, for Lot 20 in Plantation South First Sector Amended Map.

-Thomas C. Schillaci to Haylee Dalton, for $188,500, for Lot 10 in Valley Cove Garden Homes.

-Wilfred Shamburger to Wilfred Shamburger, for $18,480, for Lot 4 in Thomas Addition to the Town of Aldrich.

-William Jeffrey Segars to Nicholas S. Adams, for $375,000, for Lot 24 in Altadena Woods 2nd & 5th Sectors Second Sector.

-MPG Investments LLC to Michael Clay, for $284,500, for Lot 1 in Indian Valley First Sector.

-Shaun R. Swanner to Scot B. Deverick, for $220,000, for Lot 7 in Fernwood 4th Sector.

-Highpointe Rentals LLC to TCG Saddlewood Trails LLC, for $828,000, for property in Section 22, Township 21 South, Range 1 West and property in Section 27, Township 21 South, Range 1 West.

-Melissa Wise to Richard L. Swancey, for $585,000, for Lot 198 in Lake Wilborn Phase 2C.

-James R. Hogan to Dana H. Byers, for $500, for Lot 29 in Countryside of Chelsea Second Sector, property in Section 21, Township 20 South, Range 1 West and property in Section 22, Township 20 South, Range 1 West.

-Newcastle Construction LLC to Noreen Mears, for $360,552, for Lot 226 in Camellia Ridge Phase 2.

-Nancy Jean Arnold to Fred J. Bousack, for $212,500, for property in Section 24, Township 21 South, Range 1 West.

-Louise S. White to Kelli Clemons, for $16,000, for property in Section 23, Township 24 North, Range 15 East.

-Sarah Taylor to Robert M. Rawlins, for $155,000, for Lot 43 in Meadows at Meriweather Phase 2 Final Plat.

-James W. Bell to Arron Jadon Hertz, for $150,000, for Lot 1 in Larrijo Estates and property in Section 28, Township 21 South, Range 1 East.

-Newcastle Development LLC to Newcastle Construction Inc., for $1,000, for Lot 232 in Camellia Ridge Phase 21.

-Robert M. Shows to William Gray Gaines, for $230,000, for Lot 13 in Dearing Downs Second Addition.

-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to Randi Erin Cook, for $311,445, for Lot 1630 in Chelsea Park 16th Sector.

-David Alton McCollum to Michael A. Pozowicz, for $575,000, for Lot 122 in Lake Wilborn Phase 2B Final Plat.

-Cindy Powell to Laura Michelle Vickery, for $340,000, for Lot 1323 in Macallan at Ballantrae Phase I.

-Stephanie Pace to JRP Properties LLC, for $406,430, for Lot 3 in Cahaba Falls.

-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to Lakeysha R. Williams, for $337,020, for Lot 17 in Mallard Landing Phase I.

-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to Taney Afton Brazeal, for $296,090, for Lot 1633 in Chelsea Park 16th Sector.

-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to John A. Graziano, for $294,000, for Lot 1576 in Chelsea Park 15th Sector.

-Newcastle Construction Inc. to Katherine W. Simmons, for $279,571, for Lot 74 in Shelby Farms Amended Plat.

-Lokeys Landing LLC to Emmett Cooper, for $360,000, for Lots 12 and 13 in Lokeys Landing Phase 1.

-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to Rommel Ramos Maniti, for $283,990, for Lot 9 in Mallard Landing Phase I.

-D R Horton INc. Birmingham to Dillon Troy McDaniel, for $269,425, for Lot 311 in Timberline Phase 5 Sector 2.

