Police reports for the week of Aug. 8, 2021
The following are incident and offense reports from municipal police departments in Shelby County from July 26-Aug. 4:
Alabaster
July 26
-Property damage from the 40 block of Buck Creek Plaza. A vacuum awning valued at $2,000 was damaged.
-Information only from Weatherly Club Drive at Alabaster Boulevard.
-Public intoxication from the 600 block of First Street North.
-Property damage from Alabama 119 at First Street Southwest. A tire valued at $250 was damaged.
-Fraud-identity theft, larceny/theft theft-pickpocketing from the 300 block of Grande View Trail. A total of $1,000 was stolen.
-Domestic violence third degree-harassment from the 1100 block of Eagle Drive.
-Information report from the 1400 block of Heather Lane.
-Capias warrant from the 238-mile marker of I-65.
July 27
-Harassing communications from the 200 block of First Street North.
-Harassment from the 500 block of First Street Southwest.
-Larceny/theft theft-pickpocketing from the 100 block of South Colonial Drive. A Chico’s car seat valued at $199.99 and households goods valued at $129.99 were stolen.
-Larceny/theft theft-pickpocketing from the 100 block of South Colonial Drive. Five hoverboards valued at $749.95 were stolen.
-Criminal mischief third degree from the 1300 block of First Street North. A rear passenger window of a 2013 Ford Explorer sustained $350 in damages.
-Unlawful possession of a concealed weapon on person/vehicle from the 100 block of Smokey Road. A mini-Draco, Glock 19 and Glock 27 firearms were seized.
-Failure to appear-failure to signal from the 300 block of McDow Road, Columbiana.
-Duty upon striking unoccupied vehicle from the 9000 block of Alabama 119.=
July 28
-Possession of a controlled substance from U.S. 31 and Ozley Road. Drugs/narcotics and amphetamines/methamphetamines were seized.
-Property damage from the 300 block of South Colonial Drive. A Toyota Camry sustained $300 in damages.
-Information report from the 200 block of First Street North. Three money orders totaling $1,442 were stolen.
-Theft of property first degree from the 600 block of Colonial Promenade Parkway. Items totaling $8,431 were stolen.
-Property damage from the 300 block of South Colonial Drive. A 2019 Ram 1500 sustained $1,000 in damages.
-Possession of a forged instrument second degree from the 10000 block of Alabama 119.
-Trespassing notice from the 600 block of Colonial Promenade Parkway.
-Domestic violence-third degree-harassing communications from the 1800 block of Smoke Tree Lane.
July 29
-Capias warrant from the 1400 block of Smokey Road.
-Domestic violence third degree from the 1700 block of Tahiti Lane.
-Property damage from the 600 block of Colonial Promenade Parkway. A 2013 Ford Edge sustained $1,000 in damages.
-Larceny/theft theft-pickpocketing from the 600 block of Colonial Promenade Parkway. Merchandise valued at $63.14 was stolen.
-Domestic incident from the 1000 block of Willow Creek Court.
-Information report from the 400 block of Cornwall, Maylene.
-Larceny/theft theft-pickpocketing from the 600 block of Colonial Promenade Parkway. Consumable goods valued at $107.26 were stolen.
-DUI-alcohol from the 7300 block of Alabama 119.
July 30
-Information report from the 200 block of Second Street Southwest. A firearm was seized.
-Driving while license suspended from the 500 block of Old Highway 31.
-Information report from the 1000 block of First Street North.
-Larceny/theft theft-pickpocketing from the 2100 block of North Grande View Lane. An Eastwood welder valued at $1,500 was stolen.
-Information report from the 100 block of Grande View Parkway.
-DUI-alcohol from the 8600 block of Alabama 119.
July 31
-Domestic incident from the 1000 block of Willow Creek Court.
-Information report from the 1300 block of Brown Circle.
-DUI-alcohol from the 11100 block of Alabama 119.
-Information report from the 100 block of Tall Timber Road.
-Information only from the 1300 block of Old Boston Road. A cell phone valued at $244 was stolen.
-DUI-alcohol, drug paraphernalia from U.S. 31 North and Shelby County 68. A narcotics pipe was seized.
-Harassment from the 300 block of Colonial Promenade Parkway.
Aug. 1
-DUI-alcohol from the 4600 block of Alabama 119, Montevallo.
-Trespassing notice from the 1800 block of Smoketree Lane.
-Information report from the 500 block of Industrial Road.
Calera
July 23
-Interference with a domestic violence emergency call, domestic violence second degree-strangulation, domestic violence third degree-assault.
-Domestic incident from the 100 block of Stonebriar Drive.
-Theft of property second degree from the 5100 block of U.S. 31.
-Failure to appear (two counts) from the 10900 block of Alabama 25.
-Court commitment order from the 10900 block of Alabama 25.
-Death investigation from the 300 block of Kensington Manor Drive.
-DUI-combined substance from the 8300 block of U.S. 31.
July 24
-Failure to appear (three counts) from McDow Road, Columbiana.
-Criminal trespass third degree from the 7900 block of U.S. 31.
-Drug overdose from Kerry Drive.
-Runaway juvenile from the 2100 block of 15th Street.
-DUI-alcohol, attempting to elude from the 1500 block of Shelby County 89.
-Failure to appear (four counts) from U.S. 31 and Alabama Furniture.
-Failure to appear (two counts) from the 7900 block of U.S. 31.
-Miscellaneous incident from the 300 block of Shelby County 304.
-Property damage from the 5100 block of U.S. 31.
-Failure to appear from the 10900 block of Alabama 25.
July 25
-Duty to remain at scene of accident from the 5000 block of Springcreek Road.
-Domestic violence second degree-strangulation, domestic violence third degree-assault, menacing (gun) from the 1600 block of 22nd Avenue.
-Failure to appear from the 400 block of Middle Street, Montevallo.
-Property damage from the 200 block of Supercenter Drive.
-Criminal mischief third degree-damage to private property, burglary third degree-residence, theft of property second degree from the 900 block of 10th Street.
-Theft of property third degree, burglary third degree-residence from the 400 block of Camden Cove Circle.
July 26
-Death investigation from the 1000 block of Kerry Drive.
-Possession of drug paraphernalia, resisting arrest, attempting to elude, reckless endangerment from U.S. 31 and Alabama 25.
-Attempting to elude (two counts) from the 100 block of Enclave Avenue.
-Failure to appear from the 10900 block of Alabama 25.
-Incident from the 100 block of Ashby Street.
-Duty upon striking an unoccupied vehicle, property damage from the 2000 block of Kerry Circle.
-Failure to appear (three counts) from the 10900 block of Alabama 25.
-Runaway juvenile from the 200 block of The Heights Drive.
-Incident from the 900 block of 18th Street.
July 27
-Robbery first degree (four counts) from the 100 block of Hampton Drive.
-Criminal mischief third degree-damage to business property, theft of property fourth degree, unlawful breaking and entering vehicle from the 60 block of Shelby County 67.
-Receiving stolen property second degree, possession of concealed weapon without permit from the 5900 block of Spring Creek Road.
-Burglary third degree-non-residence, theft of property first degree from the 80 block of Metro Drive.
-Failure to appear (three counts) from the 300 block of McDow Road, Columbiana.
-Criminal mischief second degree-damage to business property, unlawful breaking and entering vehicle, theft of property second degree from the 80 block of Leah Lane.
July 28
-Failure to appear from the 3900 block of Alabama 25, Montevallo.
-Incident from the 400 block of Camden Cove Circle.
-Permitting dogs to run at large from the 2000 block of Kensington Court.
-Incident from the 900 block of Shelby County 67.
-Agency assist from the 5000 block of U.S. 31.
-Theft of property fourth degree-shoplifting from the 5100 block of U.S. 31.
July 29
-Domestic violence third degree-menacing (knife) from the 70 block of Shelby County 63.
-Failure to appear from the 10900 block of Alabama 25.
-Incident from the 100 block of The Heights Drive.
-Duty to remain at scene of accident from the 27-mile marker of I-65 North.
-Harassing communications from the 1100 block of Merion Drive.
-Failure to appear from Shelby County 47 at Alabama 25, Columbiana.
-Criminal mischief first degree-damage to business property from Limestone Parkway.
July 30
-Unlawful breaking and entering vehicle from the 100 block of Camden Cove Parkway.
-Public intoxication from the 90 block of Metro Drive.
-Failure to appear from the 10900 block of Ninth Street.
Helena
July 26
-Miscellaneous information, suicide threat from Dunham Circle.
July 28
-Failure to appear from the Hoover City Jail, Hoover.
July 29
-Suicide attempt from First Avenue West.
July 30
-Police information from the 1000 block of Brook Drive.
-Suicide attempt from Shelby County 52 East.
-Property damage from South Shades Crest Road.
-Fraud-identity theft from Pecan Lane.
-Information only from Coalmont Road.
-Domestic incident from the 3300 block of Helena Road.
-Domestic-harassment (family) from Bowron Road.
July 31
-Domestic incident from Shelby County 52 West at Oakview Lane.
-Domestic-simple assault (family), interference with a domestic violence emergency call from MacQueen Drive.
-Possessing a forged instrument, drug paraphernalia-first offense from the 100 block of Brook Drive.
Montevallo
July 29
-Information only from Sequoia Street (residence/home).
July 30
-Dangerous drugs – PDP drug paraphernalia – 1st offense and dangerous drugs – POM 2 possession of marijuana from Spring Creek Road (highway/street). Confiscated was marijuana 12.00 grams, clear plastic bag of marijuana, black plastic digital scales, $90 cash and a black leather-like shoulder bag valued at $142.
-Domestic Incident from Cobblestone Lane (residence/home).
July 31
-Assault – domestic – harassment – family from Discovery Drive (residence/home).
-Domestic incident from Cambridge Park Drive (residence/home).
Aug. 2
-Larceny/theft – theft – miscellaneous, less than $500 from AL Highway 25 (supermarket). Stolen was an iPhone valued at $400.
-Larceny/theft – TOLP III theft of lost property from AL Highway 25 (supermarket). Stolen was an iPhone valued at $400.
-Larceny/theft – theft – vehicle parts, $500-less than $1,500 and burglary – UBEV unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle from AL Highway 25 (residence/home). Stolen was a stereo mounting, Kenwood amplifier, Kenwood receiver, speaker box and Kenwood speakers valued at $658.97.
Aug. 3
-Burglary – non-residence – force and larceny/theft – TOP 2, $1,500-$2,500 from AL Highway 25 (convenient store). Stolen was U.S. currency valued at $400. Damaged was a store register and front door glass valued at $1,500.
-Burglary – non-residence – force and larceny/theft – theft – miscellaneous, less than $500 from Middle Street (convenient store). Stolen was electronic cigarettes, candy, BIC lighters and drink valued at $200.
-Larceny/theft – miscellaneous theft from AL Highway 25 (convenient store). Stolen was U.S. currency valued at $3,656.79.
Aug. 4
-Information only from King Street and College Drive (highway/street).
Pelham
July 25
-Theft from the 600 Block of Cahaba Valley Road (service/gas station). Stolen, not recovered was beer valued at $20.
-Traffic stop from the 2700 Block of Pelham Parkway (highway/road/alley). Recovered was a container and grinder valued at $0.
-Drugs-pros def from the 3400 Block of Wildewood Drive (highway/road/alley). Recovered was marijuana, grinder and bong valued at $0.
July 26
-Theft from the 4000 Block of Camellia Ridge Cove (construction site). Stolen, not recovered was a rock and sink valued at $230.
-Theft from the 2500 Block of Pelham Parkway (parking lot/garage). Stolen, not recovered was car parts valued at $1,500.
July 27
-Theft-vehicle from the 2700 Block of Pelham Parkway (rental storage facility). Stolen, not recovered was an auto valued at $30,000.
July 28
-Breaking and entering a vehicle from the 200 Block of Mitoba Trail (residence/home). Stolen, not recovered was sunglasses valued at $30.
-Breaking and entering a vehicle from the 100 Block of Hayesbury Lane (residence/home). Stolen, not recovered was a computer, backpack, credit cards, license and cell phone valued at $950.
-Breaking and entering a vehicle from the 100 Block of Hayesbury Lane (residence/home). Stolen, not recovered was a weapon valued at $50.
-Breaking and entering a vehicle from the 100 Block of Hayesbury Lane (residence/home). Stolen, not recovered was a checkbook valued at $1.
-Breaking and entering a vehicle from the 100 Block of Hayesbury Court (residence/home). Stolen, not recovered was a kay and bag valued at $10.
-Breaking and entering a vehicle from the 100 Block of Hayesbury Court (Residence/home). Stolen, not recovered was a cell phone valued at $40.
-Breaking and entering a vehicle from the 100 Block of Hayesbury Court (residence/home). Stolen, not recovered was U.S. currency and miscellaneous valued at $320.
July 30
-Fraud from the 100 Block of Bishop Circle (other/unknown location). Lost was U.S. currency valued at $904.
-Theft from the 600 Block of Admin Drive (government/public building). Stolen, not recovered was checks valued at $2.
Vincent
July 4
-Property damage from Autumn Drive. A 2007 Ford Focus was damaged.
July 7
-Littering from Dorough Ranch Road.
July 8
-Burglary, theft of property from an unspecified location in Vincent. Assorted antique dishes, assorted antique furniture and two gas heaters were stolen.
-Unclassified incident from Darnell Drive.
July 13
-Theft of property from Youngblood Road. A 2007 Toyota Rav4 was stolen.
July 18
-Harassment from Goodwin Circle.
-Property damage from Shelby County 85. A 2006 Jeep Grand Cherokee was damaged.