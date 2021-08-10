expand
August 10, 2021

Restaurant scores for the week of Aug. 8, 2021

By Staff Reports

Published 12:31 pm Tuesday, August 10, 2021

The following food scores were issued from Shelby County from June 1-30:

Food Service Establishment

-Little Donkey; 5363 U.S. Highway 280 South, Birmingham; 6/22/21; 78.

-Vocelli’s Pizza; 5479 Highway 280 Suite 12, Birmingham; 6/22/21; 82.

-Captain D’s #3776; 101 Supercenter Drive, Calera; 6/9/21; 88.

-Taziki’s Mediterranean Cafe; 601 Doug Baker Boulevard, Hoover; 6/22/21; 88.

-Taco Bell #029133; 16778 Highway 280, Chelsea; 6/29/21; 89.

-Los Michoacanos Bar & Grill LLC; 100 Ferry Road, Columbiana; 6/25/21; 89.

-Huddle House 521; 16937 U.S. Highway 280, Chelsea; 6/28/21; 90.

-Montevallo Food Mart; 300 Highway 10, Montevallo; 6/10/21; 90.

-Bertolone’s; 209 Supercenter Drive, Calera; 6/24/21; 90.

-Cajun Boys & Our Po Boys; 48 Chesser Crane Road, Chelsea; 6/29/21; 90.

-Publix #882 Bakery; 410 Doug Baker Boulevard, Hoover; 6/30/21; 91.

-Firehouse Subs; 5269 Highway 280 South, Birmingham; 6/17/21; 91.

-Salvatore Pizza & Pasta; 4673 Highway 280 South, Birmingham; 6/30/21; 91.

-Wal-Mart #3271 Deli; 5100 Highway 31, Calera; 6/28/21; 92.

-Speed Trac Inc.; 11845 Highway 25, Calera; 6/28/21; 92.

-Zaxby’s; 102 Limestone Parkway, Calera; 6/9/21; 92.

-Big Bad Breakfast; 5361 Highway 280 Suite 113, Hoover; 6/30/21; 92.

-Feel Good Enterprise LLC dba Pita Mediterranean; 21553 Highway 25, Columbiana; 6/22/21; 92.

-Wal-Mart #3271 Bakery; 5100 Highway 31, Calera; 6/28/21; 93.

-Subway – Montevallo; 5100 Highway 31, Calera; 6/28/21; 93.

-Jack’s #176; 113 Highway 280 East, Harpersville; 6/16/21; 93.

-Waffle House #1151; 5419 Highway 280, Hoover; 6/11/21; 93.

-Subway #42196 (Wal-Mart); 16077 Highway 280, Chelsea; 6/30/21; 93.

-Bojangles’ Restaurants, Inc. #868; 15392 Highway 280, Chelsea; 6/28/21; 93.

-O’Henry’s Coffee; 16688 U.S. Highway 280 Suite, Chelsea; 6/29/21; 93.

-Main Street Tavern; 710 North Boundary Street, Montevallo; 6/29/21; 93.

-Good Ole Boys BBQ, IV; 16634 Highway 280, Chelsea; 6/30/21; 93.

-China Garden; 111 Railroad Avenue Unit 5, Montevallo; 6/8/21; 94.

-Mi Pueblo Supermarket Deli; 3060 Pelham Parkway, Pelham; 6/28/21; 94.

-Golden City 4; 113 West College Street, Columbiana; 6/24/21; 94.

-Sonic Drive In #3598; 2226 Pelham Parkway, Pelham; 6/15/21; 95.

-McDonald’s Chelsea 24310; 16758 Highway 280, Chelsea; 6/28/21; 95.

-Hardee’s #15014035; 8441 U.S. Highway 31 North, Calera; 6/28/21; 95.

-Kentucky Fried Chicken; 950 North Main Street, Montevallo; 6/4/21; 95.

-Panera Bread Bakery #845; 200 Doug Bakery Boulevard, Birmingham; 6/22/21; 95.

-Hacienda Mexican Grill; 4500 Valleydale Road, Birmingham; 6/29/21; 95.

-Ginza Sushi and Korean BBQ; 5291 Valleydale Road Suite 10, Hoover; 6/2/21; 95.

-Panjwani and Son LLC dba Exxon; 5373 Highway 280, Harpersville; 6/16/21; 95.

-Raceway #6819; 310 Cahaba Valley Road, Pelham; 6/15/21; 96.

-Shelby Ridge Nursing Home; 881 3rd Street NE, Alabaster; 6/3/21; 96.

-Zapopan Mexican Restaurante; 4551 Highway 25, Montevallo; 6/4/21; 96.

Corbin Farms Winery; 800 Highway 87, Calera; 6/24/21; 96.

-Taco Bell #029134; 430 Colonial Promenade, Alabaster; 6/9/21; 96.

-Pelham Exxon; 1286 Highway 52 East, Pelham; 6/9/21; 96.

-Mi Pueblo Supermarket Bakery; 3060 Pelham Parkway, Pelham; 6/28/21; 96.

-Tee’s Cakes and Pastries; 100 Chelsea Corners Way, Chelsea; 6/9/21; 96.

-Pelham Civic Complex East Concessions; 500 Amphitheater Road, Pelham; 6/8/21; 96.

-4th & Inches Nutrition; 48 Chesser Crane Road South, Chelsea; 6/30/21; 96.

-Ragtime Cafe Inc.; 2080 Valleydale Road, Hoover; 6/10/21; 97.

-Pelham Civic Complex/City of Pelham; 500 Amphitheater Road, Pelham; 6/8/21; 97.

-Hooters of Pelham; 400 Cahaba Valley Road, Pelham; 6/15/21; 97.

-Wal-Mart #4330 Bakery; 16077 Highway 280, Chelsea; 6/30/21; 97,

-Chipotle Mexican Grill #1131; 4719 Highway 280 South, Birmingham; 6/2/21; 97.

-Mikey’s Grill; 4524 Southlake Parkway, Hoover; 6/4/21; 97.

-Tao Asian Restaurant LLC; 345 Huntley Parkway, Pelham; 6/9/21; 97.

-Little Caesars; 5408 Highway 280 Suite B, Hoover 6/11/21; 97.

-Chick-fil-A FSU #3934; 64 Highway 304, Calera; 6/24/21; 97.

-Burnette Farms Market Cafe; 8551 Helena Road, Pelham; 6/16/21; 97.

-Arby’s #6449; 571 Cahaba Valley Road, Pelham; 6/10/21; 98.

-Subway of Calera #2; 4601 Highway 31, Calera; 6/9/21; 98.

-Zaxby’s; 2636 Valleydale Road, Hoover; 6/2/21; 98.

-Wal-Mart #4330 Deli; 16077 Highway 280, Chelsea; 6/30/21; 98.

-Milo’s Hamburgers; 1 Limestone Parkway, Calera; 6/9/21; 98.

-The Craft Burger; 5184 Caldwell Mill Road, Hoover; 6/29/21; 98.

-Burger King; 15622 Highway 280 East, Chelsea; 6/28/21; 98.

-Taco Bell #029169; 5192 Caldwell Mill Road, Birmingham; 6/11/21; 98.

-Z & G Ichiban Express; 160 Market Place Circle S, Calera; 6/8/21; 98.

-Brown Sugar Desserts by Renea; 4290 County Road 52, Helena; 6/30/21; 98.

-Greek Street; 5291 Valleydale Road, Hoover; 6/22/21; 98.

-Publix #841 Bakery; 1944 Montgomery Highway, Hoover; 6/3/21; 99.

-Publix #841 Deli; 1944 Montgomery Highway, Hoover; 6/3/21; 99.

-Happy China; 4524 Southlake Parkway, Hoover; 6/4/21; 99.

-Publix #882 Deli; 410 Doug Baker Boulevard, Hoover; 6/30/21; 99.

The Pizza Star; 295 Columbiana Square, Columbiana; 6/11/21; 99.

-Pelham Civic Complex Concessions/City of Pelham; 500 Amphitheater Road, Pelham; 6/8/21; 99.

-Publix #1281 Deli; 90 Marketplace Circle, Calera; 6/25/21; 99.

-Yan Express; 1948 Highway 31 South, Birmingham; 6/1/21; 99.

-Osaka Japanese Cuisine & Sushi Bar; 5192 Caldwell Mill Road #10, Hoover; 6/11/21; 99.

-Domino’s; 5285 U.S. Highway 280, Birmingham; 6/17/21; 99.

-Quick Shop #22; 203 East College Street, Columbiana; 6/24/21; 99.

-The Commissary (LS Property LLC); 21078 Highway 25, Columbiana; 6/28/21; 99.

-Las Mesas Mexican Grill; 291 Supercenter Drive A-3, Calera; 6/29/21; 99.

-AFC Sushi @ Publix #841; 1944 Montgomery Highway South, Hoover; 6/3/21; 100.

-AFC Sushi @ Publix #882; 410 Doug Baker Boulevard, Birmingham; 6/30/21; 100.

-Publix #1281 Bakery; 90 Marketplace Circle, Calera; 6/25/21; 100.

-Hearts Desire Tea Room: 306 East College Street, Columbiana; 6/25/21; 100.

-Just a Tish, Wine & More; 113 West College Street, Columbiana; 6/24/21; 100.

Retail Food Store

-Wal-Mart #3271 Market; 5100 Highway 31, Calera; 6/28/21; 95.

-Mi Pueblo Supermarket; 3060 Pelham Parkway, Pelham; 6/28/21; 96.

-Public #841 Meat Market; 1944 Montgomery Highway, Hoover; 6/3/21; 97.

-Wal-Mart #4330 Market; 16077 Highway 280, Chelsea; 6/30/21; 99.

-Publix #1281 Meat Market; 90 Marketplace Circle, Calera; 6/25/21; 99.

-Publix #841 Seafood Market; 1944 Montgomery Highway, Hoover; 6/3/21; 100.

-Publix #882 Meat Market; 410 Doug Baker Boulevard, Hoover; 6/30/21; 100.

-Publix #882 Seafood Market; 410 Doug Baker Boulevard, Hoover; 6/30/21; 100.

-Publix #1281 Seafood Market; 90 Marketplace Circle, Calera; 6/25/21; 100.

Limited Food

-Alabaster Shell/KRP Foodmart LLC; 1091 First Street South, Alabaster; 6/1/21; 85.

-Warrior Express; 9970 Highway 119, Alabaster; 6/10/21; 89.

-Circle K #2723869; 21195 Highway 25, Columbiana; 6/22/21; 91.

-The Dive Bar; 721 Middle Street, Montevallo; 6/4/21; 92.

-Beignets and Lattes, LLC; 1915 County Road 58, Helena; 6/30/21; 92.

-Circle K Store #2604893; 5133 Highway 31 South, Calera; 6/14/21; 94.

-Fox Valley Mart; 6753 Highway 17, Maylene; 6/3/21; 94.

-Airport Shell; 60 Highway 87, Calera; 6/29/21; 95.

-Kirkland Chevron; 1366 First Street North, Alabaster; 6/3/21; 95.

-Crossroad Food Mart; 4737 Highway 119, Montevallo; 6/4/21; 95.

-Riverchase Exxon; 2030 Old Montgomery Highway, Hoover; 6/16/21; 95.

-Sayona Food Mart; 11731 Highway 25, Calera; 6/14/21; 95.

-Circle K #2723807; 8233 Highway 119, Alabaster; 6/17/21; 95.

-I-65 Chevron; 1100 1st Street South, Alabaster; 6/29/21; 96.

-Wal-Mart #4330 Produce; 16077 Highway 280, Chelsea; 6/30/21; 96.

-Circle K #2723815/Saboor LLC; 7994 Helena Road, Pelham; 6/29/21; 96.

-Asquare One Inc dba CJ’s Country; 5845 Chelsea Road, Columbiana; 6/24/21; 96.

-Wal-Mart #3271 Produce; 5100 Highway 31, Calera; 6/28/21; 97.

-Circle K #2723816; 1107A Townhouse Road, Helena; 6/4/21; 97.

-Industrial Food Mart; 151 Industrial Road, Alabaster; 6/14/21; 98.

-The Landing – Mondragon Inc.; 8465 Highway 47, Shelby; 6/29/21; 98.

-O.M. Inc Chevron 119; 560 Cahaba Valley Road, Pelham; 6/1/21; 98.

-Chelsea Sno-Shack; 5184 Caldwell Mill Road, Hoover; 6/28/21; 98.

-Yogurt Mountain #3108; 300 Colonial Promenade, Alabaster; 6/29/21; 98.

-The Healthy Hangout; 100 Plaza Circle, Alabaster; 6/30/21; 98.

-Feel Good / Feel Good Enterprise LLC; 21553 Highway 25, Columbiana; 6/22/21; 98.

-Marks’ (Andalusia Holden Energy, LLC); 1520 AL 70, Columbiana; 6/24/21; 98.

-Dunnaway Enterprises, LLC dba; 104 South Main Street, Columbiana; 6/22/21; 98.

-Caldwell Shell; 5502-D Caldwell Mill Road, Birmingham; 6/2/21; 99.

-Mapco #5175 (Discount Food Mart); 8361 Highway 31 North, Calera; 6/14/21; 99.

-Shelby Country Corner; 4155 Highway 47, Shelby; 6/29/21; 99.

-Spur Stop Shell; 9737 Highway 119 South, Alabaster; 6/10/21; 99.

-Publix #1281 Produce; 90 Marketplace Circle, Calera; 6/25/21; 99.

-Columbiana Senior Center; 110 Mildred Street, Columbiana; 6/24/21; 99.

-Mi Pueblo Supermarket Produce; 3060 Pelham Parkway, Pelham; 6/28/21; 99.

-Paleteria y Neveria Mary; 224 2nd Street SW, Alabaster; 6/8/21; 99.

-Gym Time; 244 1st Street SW, Alabaster; 6/8/21; 99.

-Cigars & More; 4673 Highway 280 East, Birmingham; 6/2/21; 99.

-Murphy Oil USA #7687; 560 Colonial Promenade, Alabaster; 6/2/21; 99.

-Planet Smoothie – Alabaster; 630 1st Street North, Alabaster; 6/1/21; 99.

-Burnette Farms Market; 8551 Helena Road, Pelham; 6/16/21; 99.

-Publix #841 Produce; 1944 Montgomery Highway, Hoover; 6/3/21; 100.

-Publix #882 Produce; 410 Doug Baker Boulevard, Hoover; 6/30/21; 100.

-Top It Off Frozen Yogurt and Smoothie; 4746 Highway 52, Helena; 6/3/21/100.

-Ragtime Cafe Down; 2080 Valleydale Road Suite 11, Hoover; 6/10/21; 100.

-Buck Creek Coffee, LLC; 2953 Pelham Parkway, Pelham; 6/4/21; 100.

Mobile Food Service

-Sun and C’s LLC DBA Chubbfathers; 1207 1st Street N, Alabaster; 6/1/21; 96.

-Mrs. Paola/The Commissary; 21078 Highway 25, Columbiana; 6/28/21; 98.

-Cool Ice Snow Cones/Chubbfathers; 10569 Old Highway 280, Chelsea; 6/4/21; 98.

-The Great American Hot Dog Trailer; 21078 Highway 25, Columbiana; 6/28/21; 99.

-Coastal Eats LLC/Mikey’s Fox Valley; 6745 Highway 17, Maylene; 6/30/21; 99.

-Cousins Maine Lobster; 3439 Lorna Lane, Hoover; 6/10/21; 99.

-Chelsea Sno-Shack Mobile Unit; 11728 Chelsea Road, Chelsea; 6/28/21; 100.

-Uncle G’s Pizza/Chubbfathers: 1207 1st Street North, Alabaster; 6/14/21; 100.

-The Food Trap LLC/Chubbfathers; 1207 1st Street North, Alabaster; 6/4/21; 100.

-Kent Koffee Services/Kona Ice; 1520 Simmsville Road, Alabaster; 6/29/21; 100.

Daycare Food Service

-School for Amazing Kids – Dearing Downs; 209 Village Parkway, Helena; 6/30/21; 98.

-Young Impressions Child Care Center; 1321 7th Street SW, Alabaster; 6/29/21; 98.

-School for Amazing Kids, Helena; 5141 Highway 17, Helena; 6/1/21; 99.

-Ardent Preschool Valleydale; 25 Southlake Lane, Hoover; 6/10/21; 99.

-Pink & Blue LLC; 500 Highway 52, Helena; 6/30/21; 99.

-Lit’l Bit of Fun Child Development Center; 938 14th Street, Calera; 6/10/21; 100.

-School for Amazing Kids – Weatherly; 61 Weatherly Club Drive, Alabaster; 6/14/21; 100.

-School for Amazing Kids – Calera; 53 Leah Lane, Calera; 6/28/21; 100.

-South Shelby Baptist Learning Center; 1734 14th Street, Calera; 6/9/21; 100.

-Primrose School of Riverwoods; 501 Riverwoods Court, Helena; 6/29/21; 100.

-Riverside Early Learning Center; 1919 Highway 52 West, Helena; 6/1/21; 100.

-Grace Community School & Daycare; 8777 Helena Road, Pelham; 6/8/21; 100.

