August 14, 2021

A graduate student receives their hood as they cross the stage at summer commencement. (Contributed)

Locals among Troy University summer graduates

By Staff Reports

Published 10:43 am Friday, August 13, 2021

TROY — Troy University is pleased to recognize students who completed the requirements for graduation during the Summer Semester and Term 5 of the 2020-2021 academic year.

The summer semester includes graduates from the Troy campus. Term 5 graduates include students at Troy’s campuses in Dothan, Phenix City and Montgomery, along with teaching sites outside of Alabama and online.

Local students who graduated include:

  • Thomas Ashmead of Alabaster
  • Timothy Coe of Harpersville
  • Kasey Gossman of Birmingham
  • Justice Hammond of Birmingham
  • Madison Kennedy of Birmingham
  • Ashleigh Moore of Pelham
  • Destyni Peoples of Montevallo
  • Diondre Sackreiter of Helena
  • Madelyn Smith of Chelsea
  • Jonah Thomas of Birmingham
  • Ryan Thompson of Pelham
  • Gabriel Coston of Chelsea
  • Sykeena Jackson of Helena
  • Garrett Jones of Calera
  • Marilyn Vertison of Pelham

Troy University is a public, historic, international university with 22,500 students and 154,000 alumni. Students on the Troy campus enjoy a traditional college experience, while adult students are the centers of attention at campuses in Dothan, Montgomery and Phenix City, as well as at locations around the world and online.

