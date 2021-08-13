Locals among Troy University summer graduates

FROM STAFF REPORTS

TROY — Troy University is pleased to recognize students who completed the requirements for graduation during the Summer Semester and Term 5 of the 2020-2021 academic year.

The summer semester includes graduates from the Troy campus. Term 5 graduates include students at Troy’s campuses in Dothan, Phenix City and Montgomery, along with teaching sites outside of Alabama and online.

Local students who graduated include:

Thomas Ashmead of Alabaster

Timothy Coe of Harpersville

Kasey Gossman of Birmingham

Justice Hammond of Birmingham

Madison Kennedy of Birmingham

Ashleigh Moore of Pelham

Destyni Peoples of Montevallo

Diondre Sackreiter of Helena

Madelyn Smith of Chelsea

Jonah Thomas of Birmingham

Ryan Thompson of Pelham

Gabriel Coston of Chelsea

Sykeena Jackson of Helena

Garrett Jones of Calera

Marilyn Vertison of Pelham

Troy University is a public, historic, international university with 22,500 students and 154,000 alumni. Students on the Troy campus enjoy a traditional college experience, while adult students are the centers of attention at campuses in Dothan, Montgomery and Phenix City, as well as at locations around the world and online.