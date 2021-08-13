Locals among Troy University summer graduates
FROM STAFF REPORTS
TROY — Troy University is pleased to recognize students who completed the requirements for graduation during the Summer Semester and Term 5 of the 2020-2021 academic year.
The summer semester includes graduates from the Troy campus. Term 5 graduates include students at Troy’s campuses in Dothan, Phenix City and Montgomery, along with teaching sites outside of Alabama and online.
Local students who graduated include:
- Thomas Ashmead of Alabaster
- Timothy Coe of Harpersville
- Kasey Gossman of Birmingham
- Justice Hammond of Birmingham
- Madison Kennedy of Birmingham
- Ashleigh Moore of Pelham
- Destyni Peoples of Montevallo
- Diondre Sackreiter of Helena
- Madelyn Smith of Chelsea
- Jonah Thomas of Birmingham
- Ryan Thompson of Pelham
- Gabriel Coston of Chelsea
- Sykeena Jackson of Helena
- Garrett Jones of Calera
- Marilyn Vertison of Pelham
