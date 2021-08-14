expand
Ad Spot

August 14, 2021

Pelham Police Officer Juan Gomez died from complications due to COVID-19 on Saturday, Aug. 14. (Contributed)

Pelham Police Department mourning loss of officer Juan Gomez due to COVID-19

By Alec Etheredge

Published 4:25 pm Saturday, August 14, 2021

FROM STAFF REPORTS

The men and women of the Pelham Police Department are mourning the loss of police officer Juan Gomez, an eleven-year veteran of the department.

Gomez, 39, was hospitalized due to COVID-19 on Aug. 6. His watch ended a week later on Saturday morning, Aug. 14. He leaves behind his wife and two children.

“We are devastated and heartbroken by the loss of our friend,” Pelham Police Chief Pat Cheatwood said. “He was an incredible police officer. He had a servant’s heart and would never hesitate to help someone in need. Juan loved this community and served honorably. He may be gone, but we will make sure he is never forgotten.”

Prior to his law enforcement career, Gomez was in the U.S. Army for eight years. During his service to our country, he was awarded many commendations, including the Army Commendation Medal, the Global War on Terrorism Service Medal and the National Defense Service Medal.

“Juan was devout in his faith, and I believe he would want us to receive comfort in scripture,” Cheatwood said, before sharing a verse from Matthew 5:4. “Blessed are those who mourn, for they shall be comforted.”

The police department is asking for the public to keep Gomez’s family, friends and co-workers in their prayers as they all figure out how to live life without him.

Funeral arrangements are pending and will be announced once they are finalized.

More News

Pelham Police Department mourning loss of officer Juan Gomez due to COVID-19

Evangel downs defending Tennessee champs to open season

Chelsea, Calera take big leap in 2020 Census; others grow as well

Get to know Athlete of the Week Kendall Channell

  • Latest on the Corona Virus

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Stories

  • Latest Sports

  • Polls

    Are you planning to vote in your city's municipal election today?

    • No (100%, 4 Votes)
    • Yes (0%, 0 Votes)

    Total Voters: 4

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Latest Public Records

  • Latest Obituaries

News

Pelham Police Department mourning loss of officer Juan Gomez due to COVID-19

Alabaster Main Story

Evangel downs defending Tennessee champs to open season

280 Main Story

Chelsea, Calera take big leap in 2020 Census; others grow as well

280 Reporter

Locals among Troy University summer graduates

News

Olson of Pelham named to Purchase College Dean’s List

Montevallo

Truss named dean of UM College of Arts & Sciences

Helena

Helena students excited to kick off 2021-2022 school year

280 Main Story

Chelsea Park students greet first day of school

280 Main Story

Greystone Elementary welcomes students back on first day

Calera

Calera speech language pathologist does summer learning camps

Calera

Calera ‘Meet the Eagles’ event takes off despite rain

280 Reporter

PHOTO GALLERY: County students meet their new teachers

News

Tony’s Hot Dogs ranked best in state by website

280 Main Story

Local pediatricians petition schools to enact mask mandates

280 Main Story

Golden City owner Xin Qiang Wang dies in tragic car accident

280 Main Story

Hanging it up: Philip Morris’s last call as Shelby County 911 dispatcher goes to dad

280 Main Story

American Legion baseball takes over Bobby Hayes Stadium for historic moment

News

Country star Jason Isbell to require vaccine or negative test to attend concerts

Community Columnists

Easing back into normalcy easier said than done

Columbiana

Dudley celebrates 80th by cycling to Maine

News

Kermit Houston Roberson

News

Smile a Mile Ride of Love coming to OMSP Sept. 25

Alabaster Reporter

Alabaster Milo’s sets opening date

280 Reporter

Nominations for Shelby County Tourism and Recreation All-Star Awards now accepted