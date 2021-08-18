expand
August 20, 2021

Four local students served as Orientation Leaders at Huntingdon College in Montgomery. (Contributed)

Locals named Huntingdon Orientation Leaders

By Staff Reports

Published 12:19 pm Wednesday, August 18, 2021

FROM STAFF REPORTS

MONTGOMERY — The first week of classes for the fall semester at Huntingdon College is in the books, and Huntingdon Orientation Leaders, who welcomed new students for orientation programming Aug. 5–8, can return to normal student life. Huntingdon OLs are responsible for guiding small teams of incoming students through the process of acclimation to the College and to each other.

Each orientation leader was selected after an application process and arrived for training five days earlier than the newest Hawks arrived. Conducted under the theme, Survivor, the OLs prepared binders for the freshmen, designed tribe flags, and participated in diversity and inclusion training. The orientation process and OL team are led by Staci-Jo Palek, director of campus activities.

Following is a list of local students who were named Orientation Leaders for fall 2021:

  • Will Curtis of Hoover, Class of 2023
  • Abrianna (A.B.) Davis of Calera, Class of 2023
  • Nevaeh McIntyre of Pelham, Class of 2024
  • Caleb Toney of Birmingham, Class of 2022

