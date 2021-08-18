Shelby County area students named to Lee University Dean’s List

FROM STAFF REPORTS

CLEVELAND, Tenn. — Lee University has announced its Spring 2021 Dean’s List.

Dean’s List recognition is earned by full-time, on-campus students with a semester grade point average between 3.7 and 4.0.

The following local students made the list:

Ann Godfrey of Pelham

Regan Henkey of Birmingham

Haleigh Holland of Vestavia Hills

Thien-Huong Huynh of Birmingham

Jordan Lynch of Birmingham

Abby Watlington of Harpersville