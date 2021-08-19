Calera Police arrest man following fight between students at Calera Middle School

By ALEC ETHEREDGE | Managing Editor

A man was arrested on Wednesday, Aug. 18, for his alleged involvement in a fight between two kids in the Calera Middle School locker room following football practice on Tuesday, Aug. 17.

A video surfaced late Tuesday night showing the fight, which was quickly obtained by the Calera Police Department, who began an investigation.

On Tuesday, CPD announced the arrest of a man, who was seen in the video encouraging the fight. The man was later confirmed to be Cedric Specks.

“Last night, we were made aware of a very disturbing video showing a violent act (fight) occurring in one of our schools which involved children and at least one adult,” Calera Police said in a release. “We immediately began a criminal investigation and started working with our school staff to gather facts.”

Around noon on Wednesday, Specks was called to the school and arrested on charges of trespassing, disorderly conduct, harassment, reckless endangerment and domestic violence reckless endangerment.

In the video, a man alleged to be Specks can be seen saying “Hit his (expletive), hit his (expletive), hit his (expletive), hit his (expletive), hit his (expletive). Punch his (expletive), punch his (expletive), punch his (expletive) (expletive). Bring him around, that’s it, now punch his (expletive) (expletive).”

Then, at one point while saying “hit his (expletive),” he can be seen reaching his own hand into the fight one time.

“This type of behavior might be the norm in some parts of the country, but it won’t be tolerated in Calera,” CPD said.

Specks has since spoken out on the issue through Facebook and other media outlets, alleging that his son was bullied, which led to the altercation.

“My son was bullied by a kid for two days at football practice,” he said in a Facebook comment. “I emailed the coach before it got to this point and nothing was done. The kid pushed my son into a locker earlier in the day, and as I waited for him after practice, I noticed him not going in the locker room to get his stuff. When I asked why, he said because the guy wanted to fight again.”

That’s when Specks said he decided to walk in with his son.

“Soon as he walked in, the kid asked if he was ready to fight, and they fought,” Specks said. “They say, tell the teacher, and I did that and have the email to prove it. Nothing was done about it, the coach didn’t even tell the other coaches about what I sent him. So read this post and think your kids are safe at Calera schools. Some are bullied and don’t have the nerve to tell y’all.”

Many then came to the defense of Specks on Facebook because of his willingness to stand up for his son. He has admitted some wrong, but ultimately said he was trying to stand up for and protect his son.

Shelby County Schools is also aware of the incident and investigating the matter.

“Shelby County Schools is aware of an incident that occurred yesterday at Calera Middle School following football practice. We are working with the Calera Police Department on this matter, while also conducting our own investigation regarding the specifics of what occurred,” read a statement from the school system. “The Shelby County School District does not condone this type of behavior from students or visitors to our campuses. Individuals who are identified as being involved will face disciplinary action according to the Shelby County Schools Code of Conduct and board policy related to security and access to schools.”

The Calera Police Department said the investigation is ongoing and additional charges are possible, while adding that suspects are presumed innocent until convicted in the court of law.