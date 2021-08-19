expand
August 20, 2021

The Shelby County Board of Education approved administrators for Oak Mountain Intermediate School, Montevallo Elementary School and the Shelby County Career Technical Educational Center. (File)

Shelby County BOE approves administrators for three schools

By Staff Reports

Published 4:09 pm Thursday, August 19, 2021

By CINDY WARNER / Special to the Reporter

The Shelby County Board of Education approved administrators for three local schools, including the new principal for the Shelby County Career Technical Educational Center and assistant principals for Montevallo Elementary and Oak Mountain Intermediate schools.

Daniel Richards will serve as the new principal at CTEC.

Richards

Richards has over 17 years of experience in public education and most recently served as the assistant principal at Shelby County High School.

Richards earned a bachelor’s degree in health and physical education at Troy University.

He also earned a master’s degree in instructional leadership and an educational specialist degree from the University of Montevallo.

Marlana Hodo will serve as the new assistant principal at Oak Mountain Intermediate School.

Hodo

Hodo has 17 years of experience in elementary education and most recently served as assistant principal at Vincent Elementary School.

She has a Bachelor of Science in elementary education from Jacksonville State University and a master’s degree in elementary education and educational administration from the University of Alabama at Birmingham.

Shay Traywick will serve as the new assistant principal at Montevallo Elementary School. Traywick has over 11 years of experience in elementary education and most recently served as an instructional coach for Shelby County Schools.

Traywick

She has a Bachelor of Science in elementary education and a master’s degree in instructional leadership from the University of Montevallo.

