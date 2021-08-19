expand
August 20, 2021

The Arc of Shelby County partners with Oak Mountain Brewery for tailgating charity event. (Photo credit Reporter Photo/Keith McCoy)

Tailgating event will raise money for good cause

By Michelle Love

Published 10:11 am Thursday, August 19, 2021

By MICHELLE LOVE | Staff Writer

PELHAM – Fans of football will be able to tailgate for a good cause on Aug. 26. The Arc of Shelby County will be hosting the fundraiser event at Oak Mountain Brewing Company in Pelham that Thursday from 5:30 until 7:30 p.m.

Guests will be able to celebrate the kickoff of football season while raising money for individuals with intellectual disabilities. Jennifer Ellison, the director of development for The Arc of Shelby County, said guests will be able to take part in a variety of different activities. “We will have food, music, a silent auction, and games,” Ellison said.

The Arc of Shelby County is a nonprofit organization aimed at providing resources and services to individuals with developmental disabilities. Since its opening in 1974, the organization has provided countless services to members of the disabled community ranging from residency living programs to employment services.

“We are the largest provider for individuals with intellectual disabilities solely serving Shelby County and all of our services are provided at no charge to families,” Ellison said. “Through advocacy, coaching, and support we empower individuals with intellectual disabilities to achieve their goals.”

While they have done similar events in the past, Ellison said this year’s tailgate is the first of its kind and is the first year of their new partnership with Oak Mountain Brewing Company. Tickets are $30 per person. For a special $40 ticket, guests can even take home a commemorative pint glass.

“Proceeds from the event will benefit the over 1,500 individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities served by The Arc of Shelby County through early intervention, employment, community living, day habilitation, and residential services,” said Ellison.

