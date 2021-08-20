expand
Ad Spot

August 20, 2021

No. 1 Spain Park opens volleyball season with tri-match sweep

By Alec Etheredge

Published 9:44 am Friday, August 20, 2021

By ALEC ETHEREDGE | Managing Editor 

HOOVER – Expectations were high for the Spain Park Jaguars entering the 2021 volleyball season as the No. 1 team in Class 7A, and on night one, they didn’t disappoint.

Taking on James Clemens and Buckhorn in a tri-match on Thursday, Aug. 19, the Jags picked up sweeps of both teams, beating James Clemens 25-17 and 25-12 and Buckhorn 25-8, 25-18.

In the opener against the Jets, Spain Park wasted no time en route to a 25-17 victory in the first set for a 1-0 lead in the match, getting off to a confident start to the 2021 season.

That seemingly built the confidence of the already-talented team.

In the second set, Spain Park left no doubt, pulling away from Buckhorn for a 25-12 win in the set and a quick 2-0 win to start the season with a victory.

In the opening match, senior leader Audrey Rothman totaled 14 kills to lead the Jaguars, while McKinney Shea added five kills and Bella Halyard and Liv Myers both had four kills.

Rothman also led the team in aces with two and blocks with two. Lilly Johnson played a role with 13 assists in the match, while Halyard was just behind with 11 assists.

In the second match against Buckhorn, Spain Park picked up right where it left off in the opening matchup of the season.

The Jaguars put together their best set of the night to open the match with a dominant 25-8 win for a 1-0 advantage.

The next set was slightly closer, but the Jags were able to cap off a night in which they won every set by at least 10 points with a 28-18 win in the second set against Buckhorn to complete another 2-0 win.

This time around, it was Emily Breazele who set the tone for the Jags thanks to eight kills, while Rothman finished with six.

Halyard also closed out an impressive opening night thanks to five kills and seven assists in the win. Johnson had six assists and four digs, while Paige Ingersoll finished second on the team with six digs.

Brooklyn Allison was the team leader in digs with eight, while also putting together the strongest service game of the night in the match thanks to eight aces.

The night marked a 2-0 start to the season for the Jags with a win against the 10th-ranked team in their classification and a top contender in the 6A classification.

More News

No. 1 Spain Park opens volleyball season with tri-match sweep

Chelsea opens volleyball season with win against Vestavia

Thompson falls in battle of No. 2 teams to open season

Vincent falls by 2 points in season opener

  • Latest on the Corona Virus

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Stories

  • Latest Sports

  • Polls

    Are you planning to vote in your city's municipal election today?

    • No (100%, 4 Votes)
    • Yes (0%, 0 Votes)

    Total Voters: 4

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Latest Public Records

  • Latest Obituaries

280 Main Story

Vincent falls by 2 points in season opener

280 Main Story

Shelby County BOE approves administrators for three schools

280 Main Story

MLES begins school year with focus on mental health

Helena Main Story

Ghost tour explores the past of Old Town Helena

Calendar

Tailgating event will raise money for good cause

280 Reporter

Waggoner receives NGA’s Spirit of America Award

Calera

Calera Police arrest man following fight between students at Calera Middle School

280 Main Story

Turnout grows for Old Baker Farm’s 2021 Summer Shindig

Alabaster Main Story

‘Hardworking, humble, prideful’: Pelham police officer, Alabaster resident Juan Gomez remembered

Calera

Calera Elementary kicks off year with ‘great day’

Calera

Disc golf fundraiser to support breast cancer research

Alabaster Main Story

Record crowd attends Alabaster’s third annual health fair

Montevallo

Revolutionary War Patriots marker unveiled at American Village

280 Main Story

Locals named Huntingdon Orientation Leaders

280 Reporter

Shelby County area students named to Lee University Dean’s List

Montevallo

UM College of Business panel highlights diversity, equity and inclusion

280 Main Story

Shelby County man selected for historic plane restoration project

280 Main Story

Shelby County remains one of largest, fastest-growing counties in Alabama

280 Main Story

OMSP hosts 35th annual Buster Britton Triathlon

Calera

Calera invites public to Downtown Development Workshop

Columbiana

Cleckler chosen to attend American Legion Boys State

280 Main Story

Dunn announces candidacy for District Court Judge

280 Main Story

Shelby County couple pleads guilty to selling stolen baby formula online

News

GoFundMe Page aiding family of Pelham Officer Juan Gomez