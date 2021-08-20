expand
Ad Spot

August 20, 2021

The Support Committee for the Alabama National Cemetery held its Keep the Spirit of 45 Alive Ceremony to honor World War II veterans on Saturday, Aug. 14 at the Alabama National Cemetery. (Contributed/Chic Cecchini)

Spirit of 45 ceremony marks 76th anniversary of WWII ending

By Staff Reports

Published 12:54 pm Friday, August 20, 2021

FROM STAFF REPORTS

MONTEVALLO – The Support Committee for the Alabama National Cemetery continued its tradition of remembering and honoring “the greatest generation” with its Keep the Spirit of 45 Alive Ceremony at the Alabama National Cemetery on Saturday, Aug. 14.

The group did not let the 76th anniversary of the end of World War II on Aug. 14, 1945 go unnoticed.

“This past Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021, passed by without mention in the media, or at least, I heard no mention of one of the most important days in the history of the world,” said Pam Nichols, chairwoman of the SCALNC.

Aug. 14,1945 lives forever in the minds of the few remaining members of the greatest generation who lived it; the day that WWII ended and the United States of America played the pivotal role in saving the world from tyranny.

At 6:30 p.m., an audience made up mostly of dependents of WWII veterans looked on as ceremony emcee Nathan Waller, attired in a WWII era soldier’s uniform, welcomed those who had come to share memories of heroes and honor both those who made the ultimate sacrifice and those who served so long ago.

As a part of the program, Waller, who is also a SCALNC member and grandson of WWII veterans, shared details of his uniform and equipment as a symbolic salute to those who served.

His uniform was that of a WWII U.S. Army soldier in 1945.

The program also included a special prayer of remembrance by SCALNC Chaplain and Navy veteran Duke Martin; presentation of the colors by Bessemer Squadron Civil Air Patrol cadets; the National Anthem sung by Rob Robinson, grandson of LP Robinson, WWII civilian support staff for the U.S. Army; and the pledge of allegiance, led by Pelham Troop 404 Boy Scouts Lucas and Cruz Kalba.

Guests of honor included two WWII veterans, George Hamilton, U.S. Navy, 99 years old; and William B. Jones, U.S. Navy, who will be 95 in December.

Phylis Wojciechowski, a Gold Star family member whose father was killed in WWII, was also present to stand in honor of her father.

Other children and grandchildren of WWII veterans shared period photos and enjoyed the display tables of hundreds of such photos.

An important component of the ceremony is a wreath laying in honor of those who lost their lives during the war, as well as the many WWII veterans who have since passed away since the end of the war.

This year’s wreath, which was donated by the Lily of the Cahaba Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution, was laid by Tom Long, an SCALNC member, U.S. Air Force Vietnam veteran and son of WWII veteran SMSgt. Jack Allyn Long.

With his parents’ permission, at 17, Jack Long enlisted in the U.S. Army. After completing basic training, he was deployed to Tunisia, French Morocco. Only three weeks after arriving in theater, he was wounded and captured by Field Marshal Rommel’s forces and sent to Stalag 3B near Furstenberg, Germany, where he spent the remainder of WWII as a POW.

Repatriated in 1945, after 27 months in captivity, Long was honorably discharged and later joined the U.S. Air Force. He died in 1976 at 53 and was interned in the Veterans Section of Jefferson Memorial Gardens in Hoover. Long was reinterred at the Alabama National Cemetery in November 2019.

At 7 p.m. Eastern War Time on Aug. 14, 1945, President Harry Truman revealed Japan’s unconditional surrender, marking the end of the deadliest war in history. To mark that moment in time, the Spirit of 45 ceremony concluded at 7 p.m. with the playing of Taps by Matthew Horn from Bugles Across America and grandson of a WWII veteran, followed by a moment of silence.

Both WWII veterans in attendance vowed to be back for next year’s ceremony.

“Given the perseverance of the greatest generation, I fully expect to share this time with them again next year,” Nichols said.

More News

Pelham shines in season-opening win against Mortimer Jordan

Thompson blanks Oxford in dominant opening win

Strong third quarter lifts Oak Mountain to rivalry win at Chelsea

SCS shares reopening addendum with updated COVID-19 protocols

  • Latest on the Corona Virus

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Stories

  • Latest Sports

  • Polls

    Are you planning to vote in your city's municipal election today?

    • No (100%, 4 Votes)
    • Yes (0%, 0 Votes)

    Total Voters: 4

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Latest Public Records

  • Latest Obituaries

News

Pelham shines in season-opening win against Mortimer Jordan

Alabaster Main Story

Thompson blanks Oxford in dominant opening win

280 Main Story

Strong third quarter lifts Oak Mountain to rivalry win at Chelsea

280 Main Story

SCS shares reopening addendum with updated COVID-19 protocols

Columbiana

Columbiana holds city-wide pep rally for Wildcats

280 Reporter

Spirit of 45 ceremony marks 76th anniversary of WWII ending

News

Alabama alumni honor past players and scholarships

280 Main Story

UPDATED: Hoover police investigating threat against school district

280 Main Story

Chelsea to participate in ALM’s Economic Development Academy

280 Main Story

Vincent falls by 2 points in season opener

280 Main Story

Shelby County BOE approves administrators for three schools

280 Main Story

MLES begins school year with focus on mental health

Helena Main Story

Ghost tour explores the past of Old Town Helena

Calendar

Tailgating event will raise money for good cause

280 Reporter

Waggoner receives NGA’s Spirit of America Award

Calera

Calera Police arrest man following fight between students at Calera Middle School

280 Main Story

Turnout grows for Old Baker Farm’s 2021 Summer Shindig

Alabaster Main Story

‘Hardworking, humble, prideful’: Pelham police officer, Alabaster resident Juan Gomez remembered

Calera

Calera Elementary kicks off year with ‘great day’

Calera

Disc golf fundraiser to support breast cancer research

Alabaster Main Story

Record crowd attends Alabaster’s third annual health fair

Montevallo

Revolutionary War Patriots marker unveiled at American Village

280 Main Story

Locals named Huntingdon Orientation Leaders

280 Reporter

Shelby County area students named to Lee University Dean’s List