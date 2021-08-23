expand
Ad Spot

August 23, 2021

Laura Loretta Lutz

By Staff Reports

Published 9:42 am Monday, August 23, 2021

Laura Loretta Lutz
Moody

Laura Loretta Lutz, age 65, of Moody, passed away Thursday, Aug. 19.

Laura was born April 10, 1956. A native of Calera, Alabama, she was the youngest of 11 children. She married Marvin Lutz on June 30, 1978 and dedicated her life to their family.

She was an immaculate homemaker and fed her family well with her gardening and delicious cooking. She loved being Nana to her grandchildren, especially playing with them outside. She loved fishing and listening to country and gospel music. She was a kind-hearted lady and loved her family fiercely.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Archie Lawley and Meedie Lawley; and nine siblings.

She is survived by her husband, Marvin Lutz; son, Marty McGee; daughter, Mandy Phillips (Jason); grandchildren, Tyler Miller, McKenzie Miller and Blakely Phillips; brother, Joe Wayne Lawley; numerous nieces, nephews and friends; her canine companion, Freckles; and her grand dog, Khloe.

A visitation for Laura was held Sunday, Aug. 22 from 12:30-2 p.m. at Rockco Funeral Home, 3715 Highway 25, Montevallo, Alabama 35115, followed by a funeral service at 2 p.m. Bro. Brad Moseley will officiate and burial will follow at Macedonia Cemetery in Montevallo.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at Rockcofuneralmontevallo.com for the Lutz family.

More News

Laura Loretta Lutz

Bywater Oyster Bar & Grill of Helena closing

Spain Park racks up 492 yards in opening-night win

Evangel shuts out Meadowview in 11-man win

  • Latest on the Corona Virus

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Stories

  • Latest Sports

  • Polls

    Are you planning to vote in your city's municipal election today?

    • No (100%, 4 Votes)
    • Yes (0%, 0 Votes)

    Total Voters: 4

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Latest Public Records

  • Latest Obituaries

Business

Bywater Oyster Bar & Grill of Helena closing

280 Main Story

Spain Park racks up 492 yards in opening-night win

Montevallo

Anderson’s big night leads Montevallo to opening victory

280 Main Story

Briarwood opens season with dominant win against Madison Academy

Helena

Helena runs wild in season opening rout of Dallas County

News

Pelham shines in season-opening win against Mortimer Jordan

Alabaster Main Story

Thompson blanks Oxford in dominant opening win

280 Main Story

Strong third quarter lifts Oak Mountain to rivalry win at Chelsea

280 Main Story

SCS shares reopening addendum with updated COVID-19 protocols

Columbiana

Columbiana holds city-wide pep rally for Wildcats

280 Reporter

Spirit of 45 ceremony marks 76th anniversary of WWII ending

News

Alabama alumni honor past players and scholarships

280 Main Story

UPDATED: Hoover police investigating threat against school district

280 Main Story

Chelsea to participate in ALM’s Economic Development Academy

280 Main Story

Vincent falls by 2 points in season opener

280 Main Story

Shelby County BOE approves administrators for three schools

280 Main Story

MLES begins school year with focus on mental health

Helena Main Story

Ghost tour explores the past of Old Town Helena

Calendar

Tailgating event will raise money for good cause

280 Reporter

Waggoner receives NGA’s Spirit of America Award

Calera

Calera Police arrest man following fight between students at Calera Middle School

280 Main Story

Turnout grows for Old Baker Farm’s 2021 Summer Shindig

Alabaster Main Story

‘Hardworking, humble, prideful’: Pelham police officer, Alabaster resident Juan Gomez remembered

Calera

Calera Elementary kicks off year with ‘great day’