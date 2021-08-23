Montevallo’s third Tinglewood Festival set for Sept. 11

By EMILY SPARACINO / Staff Writer

MONTEVALLO – The all-woodworking art festival that has drawn thousands of people to Orr Park in previous years will return for the third time on Saturday, Sept. 11.

The 2021 Tinglewood Festival will feature live chainsaw wood carving, woodworking artist vendors, Tim Tingle’s whittling contest, a wooden boat race and other family-oriented activities.

The festival’s return comes after organizers made the difficult decision to cancel the 2020 event because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Admission to the outdoor celebration of “Shavings, Smoke and Sound” is free.

The event will start at 10 a.m. and end at 5 p.m.

Attendees can expect to see a wide variety of items, including knives, wooden bowls, vases, jewelry, toys, handcrafted furniture, bird houses and ornaments.

Classic car enthusiasts will enjoy the 19th annual Cars by the Creek.

The car show accepts all years, makes and models of cars, plus awards will be given to “Best of Decade,” “Best of Show” for cars and trucks, and “Best Woodie.” Registration starts at 9 a.m., and the show will include a 50-50 drawing and door prizes.

Children will not be left out. They can explore their creativity with a make-and-take art project from The Art Studio and visit with the “Balloon Guy,” Dr. Bob’s Traveling Snake Show and the Alabama Wildlife Center.

Food vendors will be on-site.

The event will feature live music, including patriotic, folk/Americana, R&B, vintage country and Western, and an Elvis tribute.

The chainsaw carving exhibition will feature a panel of well-known artists: Heather Bailey of Calera; Corey Lancaster of Princeton, North Carolina; Justin Driver of Farmington, Kentucky; Dave Marshalek of the Nashville, Tennessee area; and Lucas Pennington of Nancy, Kentucky.

An auction of the 15 original artworks carved throughout the day will be held from 2:45-3:30 p.m.

The festival is organized by the Montevallo Chamber of Commerce, Montevallo Main Street and the Montevallo Arts Collaborative as a signature event for the city.

For more information, visit Tinglewoodfestival.com or the Tinglewood Festival Facebook Page.