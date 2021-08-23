expand
Ad Spot

August 24, 2021

Pelham’s volleyball team responded from two losses with four wins in a row on Saturday, Aug. 21, to take home the silver bracket championship of the Juanita Boddie tournament. (Contributed)

Pelham volleyball wins Boddie tournament silver bracket championship

By Alec Etheredge

Published 5:07 pm Monday, August 23, 2021

By ALEC ETHEREDGE | Managing Editor

PELHAM – The Pelham Panthers faced some early-season adversity on Saturday, Aug. 21, but they responded in a big way.

Taking on some of the best teams in the state at the Juanita Boddie tournament hosted by Hoover High School, the Panthers opened with wins against Wetumpka and LAMP on Friday night, and looked impressive in doing so.

In the first matchup against Wetumpka, Pelham took down the Indians in straight sets with wins of 25-13 and 25-8 to kick off the pool-play portion of the tournament.

That was followed by a 2-0 win against LAMP with set victories of 25-18 and 25-14 to improve to 2-0 in the tournament and for the season.

Courtney Proffitt and Elizabeth Hayhurst got off to strong starts for the Panthers in the win, with Proffitt totaling 13 kills and Hayhurst 12 kills through the first two matches.

Pelham also totaled 30 aces in those matches, which played a key role in the wins.

That, however, led to the team’s first adversity of the season.

The Panthers fell just short against a talented Bob Jones team, losing 25-23 and 28-26 in straight sets before then losing to Briarchrest Christian 25-21 and 25-22 in straight sets.

After a promising start to the season and the tournament, Pelham ended pool play of the silver bracket with two difficult losses.

The Panthers, however, handled the adversity well.

Needing four wins to claim the championship, Pelham set in for an exhausting day and didn’t disappoint.

The Panthers took down Cherokee Bluff from Flowery Branch, Georgia in straight sets in their first matchup following the back-to-back losses.

They took down the Bears 25-19 in both sets to get back on track with a sweep.

Pelham then faced county-rival Oak Mountain in the quarterfinals and squeaked out a tight two-point opening set to gain the early momentum. After the 27-25 win, the Panthers went on to win the second set 25-16 to advance to the semifinals of the tournament.

Taking on Guntersville, the Panthers put together one of their most dominant matches of the tournament with set victories of 25-15 and 25-11 to complete a third-consecutive sweep and earn a spot in the championship match.

In the winner-take-all matchup, Pelham faced Gulf Shores and once again put together a straight-set victory. The Panthers won 25-21 and 25-19 to win their fourth in a row and bounce back from the two losses earlier in the day.

In the championship match, Hayhurst totaled 11 kills to lead Pelham, while Proffitt added eight kills. The aces went down for the team in the match with Jaden Jones totaling two of the three kills. Shay Walsh also had a big championship performance with 20 assists.

Walsh ended the tournament with a strong mark of 156 kills, while Hayhurst totaled 65 kills. Proffitt also had a strong tournament thanks to her 59 kills.

More News

Chubbfathers Chelsea owner confirms restaurant’s permanent closure

A new set of wings: Remembering Johnny Ward

Column: You are what makes us great, and we need your help

Shelby County seeking public involvement in comprehensive plan process

  • Latest on the Corona Virus

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Stories

  • Latest Sports

  • Polls

    Are you planning to vote in your city's municipal election today?

    • No (100%, 4 Votes)
    • Yes (0%, 0 Votes)

    Total Voters: 4

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Latest Public Records

  • Latest Obituaries

280 Main Story

Chubbfathers Chelsea owner confirms restaurant’s permanent closure

280 Main Story

A new set of wings: Remembering Johnny Ward

280 Main Story

Column: You are what makes us great, and we need your help

280 Main Story

Shelby County seeking public involvement in comprehensive plan process

Columbiana

Cycling couple raises nearly $20K for St. Jude

Columbiana

Celebrating the arts and so much more

Helena

Helena Health Club’s Dave Purcell refuses to slow down

Helena

Helena City Council approves short-term rental ordinances

News

Flip Side Watersports hosts Mountain Wake Games

280 Main Story

Volunteers needed for Giggles and Grace fall sale

280 Main Story

Fatal weekend crash in Shelby County kills Birmingham man

Montevallo

Montevallo’s third Tinglewood Festival set for Sept. 11

Business

Bywater Oyster Bar & Grill of Helena closing

280 Main Story

Spain Park racks up 492 yards in opening-night win

Montevallo

Anderson’s big night leads Montevallo to opening victory

280 Main Story

Briarwood opens season with dominant win against Madison Academy

Helena

Helena runs wild in season opening rout of Dallas County

News

Pelham shines in season-opening win against Mortimer Jordan

Alabaster Main Story

Thompson blanks Oxford in dominant opening win

280 Main Story

Strong third quarter lifts Oak Mountain to rivalry win at Chelsea

280 Main Story

SCS shares reopening addendum with updated COVID-19 protocols

Columbiana

Columbiana holds city-wide pep rally for Wildcats

280 Reporter

Spirit of 45 ceremony marks 76th anniversary of WWII ending

News

Alabama alumni honor past players and scholarships