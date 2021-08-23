Wimberly Clark Moorefield

Chelsea

Wimberly Clark Moorefield, age 85, of Chelsea, was called home Thursday, Aug 19, while at his residence.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. (CST) on Wednesday, Aug. 25 at Liberty Baptist Church, 11050 Chelsea Road, Chelsea, AL 35043 with Pastor Tim Cox officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church on Wednesday. Bolton Funeral Home is directing.

A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. (EST) on Thursday, Aug. 26 at Parkhill Cemetery, Columbus, Georgia with Rev. Alan Kuykendall officiating.

