expand
Ad Spot

August 24, 2021

Arrest reports for the week of Aug. 22, 2021

By Staff Reports

Published 9:55 am Tuesday, August 24, 2021

The following individuals were arrested and charged by municipal police departments in Shelby County from Aug. 8-17:

Alabaster

Aug. 9

-Robin Kay Podniestrzanski, 64, of Shirley, Indiana, larceny/theft-pickpocket.

-Cody Arthur Willis, 28, of Calera, DUI-alcohol.

-Carolyn Michelle Mugnier, 39, of Homewood, larceny/theft-pickpocket.

Aug. 10

-Osman Vidal Cordova Rivera, 49, of Alabaster, DUI-alcohol.

Aug. 11

-Joshua David Olvey, 40, of Bessemer, unlawful possession of a concealed weapon on person.

Aug. 13

-Kawaya Michelle Green, 36, of Alabaster, larceny/theft-pickpocket.

-Maria Guerrero, 33, of Alabaster, larceny/theft-pickpocket.

-Angela Jones Defnall, 53, of Pelham, larceny/theft-pickpocket.

-Sharon Louise Pierce, 44, of Maylene, failure to appear.

Aug. 14

-John David McCullough, 19, of Columbiana, attempting to elude.

-Daniel James B. Boggio, 31, of Calera, DUI-alcohol.

-Roberto Robles, 37, of Alabaster, DUI-alcohol.

-Lamar Morgan, 48, of Pelham, public intoxication.

Aug. 15

-Gavin Milton Hall, 19, of Alabaster, possession of marijuana second degree, drug paraphernalia.

 

Calera

Aug. 9

-Alexander Cole Harrison, no seat belt, reckless driving, attempting to elude, reckless endangerment.

-Cody Arthur Willis, failure to appear.

Aug. 10

-Naquisha Lazohn Hale, agency assist.

-Patrick Daniel Cuzzort Jr., failure to appear.

Aug. 11

-Dale Edward Sheaks, receiving stolen property first degree, attempting to elude, reckless endangerment, drug paraphernalia.

Aug. 12

-Christopher Jodie Blake Adair, attempting to elude, reckless endangerment.

-Evan Taylor Ellison, DUI-alcohol, resisting arrest, criminal mischief third degree-damage to private property, open container.

 

Helena

Aug. 9

-Frank Hinds II, 31, public intoxication.

-Naquisha L. Hale, 42, bail jumping.

Aug. 12

-Rebecca E. Gilroy, 54, theft-pickpocket.

Aug. 13

-Kimberly Valencia Martinez, 24, drug paraphernalia-first offense.

Aug. 14

-Andrew Torrice Brown, 34, domestic violence-second degree.

-Mario Derell Bishop, 34, DUI-alcohol.

 

Montevallo

Aug. 8

-David O. Carpenter, PI appears in public place under influence.

Aug. 12

-Samuel Charles Hudson, PI appears in public place under influence and public peace – DC disorderly conduct.

Aug. 15

-Michael Don Young, 68, of Montevallo, traffic – driving under the influence (alcohol).

-David Kristopher Collins, 44, of Clanton, PI appears in public place under influence.

Aug. 17

-Richard Kane Vickers, 36, of Montevallo, traffic – FTA contempt of court – failing to appear.

 

Pelham

Aug. 8

-Thanh Ngo, 48, of Selma, driving while under the influence of alcohol, controlled substance.

-Romanthian Hodge, 24, of Birmingham, unlawful possession of marijuana in the second degree, drug paraphernalia; use or possession, delivery or sale and open house parties; when not allowed to continue.

-Juan Lopez, 43, of Birmingham, driving while under the influence of alcohol, controlled substance.

Aug. 9

-Edwin Kennard, 37, of Homewood, stalking in the second degree – stalking – 2nd degree.

Aug. 10

-Michael Cole, 48, of Pelham, distributing a private image with intent to harass, threaten.

Aug. 11

-Casee McKay, 39, of Hoover, traffic – failure/refusal to display insurance.

-Jessica Morris, 36, of Vestavia Hills, traffic – ILU improper lane usage.

-Keith Haskins, 46, of Louisville, domestic violence – third degree-simple assault family.

Aug. 12

-Jonathan Chambless, 40, endangering welfare or child – contributing to delinquency and criminal coercion (no weapon).

Aug. 13

-Sunsurae Jordan, 53, of Birmingham, traffic – failure/refusal to display insurance and penalties – violation by person whose license or driving.

-Carlos Orellana Quijada, 34, of Mabelvale, Ark., traffic – driving without first obtaining drivers license.

-Diann Dabney, 54, of Montevallo, theft of property in the third degree – credit card and illegal possession or fraudulent use or credit card or debit.

Aug. 14

-Jon Wehby, 44, of Pelham, driving while under influence of alcohol, controlled substance and permit to carry pistol in vehicle or concealed on person.

-Narciso Galleros Guerrero, 36, of Calera, driving while under influence of alcohol, controlled substance.

-Misael Juarez, 25, of Hoover, public intoxication – appears in public place under influence.

-Fernando Lopez, 43, of Hoover, public intoxication – appears in public place under influence.

More News

Chubbfathers Chelsea owner confirms restaurant’s permanent closure

A new set of wings: Remembering Johnny Ward

Column: You are what makes us great, and we need your help

Shelby County seeking public involvement in comprehensive plan process

  • Latest on the Corona Virus

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Stories

  • Latest Sports

  • Polls

    Are you planning to vote in your city's municipal election today?

    • No (100%, 4 Votes)
    • Yes (0%, 0 Votes)

    Total Voters: 4

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Latest Public Records

  • Latest Obituaries

280 Main Story

Chubbfathers Chelsea owner confirms restaurant’s permanent closure

280 Main Story

A new set of wings: Remembering Johnny Ward

280 Main Story

Column: You are what makes us great, and we need your help

280 Main Story

Shelby County seeking public involvement in comprehensive plan process

Columbiana

Cycling couple raises nearly $20K for St. Jude

Columbiana

Celebrating the arts and so much more

Helena

Helena Health Club’s Dave Purcell refuses to slow down

Helena

Helena City Council approves short-term rental ordinances

News

Flip Side Watersports hosts Mountain Wake Games

280 Main Story

Volunteers needed for Giggles and Grace fall sale

280 Main Story

Fatal weekend crash in Shelby County kills Birmingham man

Montevallo

Montevallo’s third Tinglewood Festival set for Sept. 11

Business

Bywater Oyster Bar & Grill of Helena closing

280 Main Story

Spain Park racks up 492 yards in opening-night win

Montevallo

Anderson’s big night leads Montevallo to opening victory

280 Main Story

Briarwood opens season with dominant win against Madison Academy

Helena

Helena runs wild in season opening rout of Dallas County

News

Pelham shines in season-opening win against Mortimer Jordan

Alabaster Main Story

Thompson blanks Oxford in dominant opening win

280 Main Story

Strong third quarter lifts Oak Mountain to rivalry win at Chelsea

280 Main Story

SCS shares reopening addendum with updated COVID-19 protocols

Columbiana

Columbiana holds city-wide pep rally for Wildcats

280 Reporter

Spirit of 45 ceremony marks 76th anniversary of WWII ending

News

Alabama alumni honor past players and scholarships