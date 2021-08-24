Arrest reports for the week of Aug. 22, 2021

The following individuals were arrested and charged by municipal police departments in Shelby County from Aug. 8-17:

Alabaster

Aug. 9

-Robin Kay Podniestrzanski, 64, of Shirley, Indiana, larceny/theft-pickpocket.

-Cody Arthur Willis, 28, of Calera, DUI-alcohol.

-Carolyn Michelle Mugnier, 39, of Homewood, larceny/theft-pickpocket.

Aug. 10

-Osman Vidal Cordova Rivera, 49, of Alabaster, DUI-alcohol.

Aug. 11

-Joshua David Olvey, 40, of Bessemer, unlawful possession of a concealed weapon on person.

Aug. 13

-Kawaya Michelle Green, 36, of Alabaster, larceny/theft-pickpocket.

-Maria Guerrero, 33, of Alabaster, larceny/theft-pickpocket.

-Angela Jones Defnall, 53, of Pelham, larceny/theft-pickpocket.

-Sharon Louise Pierce, 44, of Maylene, failure to appear.

Aug. 14

-John David McCullough, 19, of Columbiana, attempting to elude.

-Daniel James B. Boggio, 31, of Calera, DUI-alcohol.

-Roberto Robles, 37, of Alabaster, DUI-alcohol.

-Lamar Morgan, 48, of Pelham, public intoxication.

Aug. 15

-Gavin Milton Hall, 19, of Alabaster, possession of marijuana second degree, drug paraphernalia.

Calera

Aug. 9

-Alexander Cole Harrison, no seat belt, reckless driving, attempting to elude, reckless endangerment.

-Cody Arthur Willis, failure to appear.

Aug. 10

-Naquisha Lazohn Hale, agency assist.

-Patrick Daniel Cuzzort Jr., failure to appear.

Aug. 11

-Dale Edward Sheaks, receiving stolen property first degree, attempting to elude, reckless endangerment, drug paraphernalia.

Aug. 12

-Christopher Jodie Blake Adair, attempting to elude, reckless endangerment.

-Evan Taylor Ellison, DUI-alcohol, resisting arrest, criminal mischief third degree-damage to private property, open container.

Helena

Aug. 9

-Frank Hinds II, 31, public intoxication.

-Naquisha L. Hale, 42, bail jumping.

Aug. 12

-Rebecca E. Gilroy, 54, theft-pickpocket.

Aug. 13

-Kimberly Valencia Martinez, 24, drug paraphernalia-first offense.

Aug. 14

-Andrew Torrice Brown, 34, domestic violence-second degree.

-Mario Derell Bishop, 34, DUI-alcohol.

Montevallo

Aug. 8

-David O. Carpenter, PI appears in public place under influence.

Aug. 12

-Samuel Charles Hudson, PI appears in public place under influence and public peace – DC disorderly conduct.

Aug. 15

-Michael Don Young, 68, of Montevallo, traffic – driving under the influence (alcohol).

-David Kristopher Collins, 44, of Clanton, PI appears in public place under influence.

Aug. 17

-Richard Kane Vickers, 36, of Montevallo, traffic – FTA contempt of court – failing to appear.

Pelham

Aug. 8

-Thanh Ngo, 48, of Selma, driving while under the influence of alcohol, controlled substance.

-Romanthian Hodge, 24, of Birmingham, unlawful possession of marijuana in the second degree, drug paraphernalia; use or possession, delivery or sale and open house parties; when not allowed to continue.

-Juan Lopez, 43, of Birmingham, driving while under the influence of alcohol, controlled substance.

Aug. 9

-Edwin Kennard, 37, of Homewood, stalking in the second degree – stalking – 2nd degree.

Aug. 10

-Michael Cole, 48, of Pelham, distributing a private image with intent to harass, threaten.

Aug. 11

-Casee McKay, 39, of Hoover, traffic – failure/refusal to display insurance.

-Jessica Morris, 36, of Vestavia Hills, traffic – ILU improper lane usage.

-Keith Haskins, 46, of Louisville, domestic violence – third degree-simple assault family.

Aug. 12

-Jonathan Chambless, 40, endangering welfare or child – contributing to delinquency and criminal coercion (no weapon).

Aug. 13

-Sunsurae Jordan, 53, of Birmingham, traffic – failure/refusal to display insurance and penalties – violation by person whose license or driving.

-Carlos Orellana Quijada, 34, of Mabelvale, Ark., traffic – driving without first obtaining drivers license.

-Diann Dabney, 54, of Montevallo, theft of property in the third degree – credit card and illegal possession or fraudulent use or credit card or debit.

Aug. 14

-Jon Wehby, 44, of Pelham, driving while under influence of alcohol, controlled substance and permit to carry pistol in vehicle or concealed on person.

-Narciso Galleros Guerrero, 36, of Calera, driving while under influence of alcohol, controlled substance.

-Misael Juarez, 25, of Hoover, public intoxication – appears in public place under influence.

-Fernando Lopez, 43, of Hoover, public intoxication – appears in public place under influence.