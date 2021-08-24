Arrest reports for the week of Aug. 22, 2021
The following individuals were arrested and charged by municipal police departments in Shelby County from Aug. 8-17:
Alabaster
Aug. 9
-Robin Kay Podniestrzanski, 64, of Shirley, Indiana, larceny/theft-pickpocket.
-Cody Arthur Willis, 28, of Calera, DUI-alcohol.
-Carolyn Michelle Mugnier, 39, of Homewood, larceny/theft-pickpocket.
Aug. 10
-Osman Vidal Cordova Rivera, 49, of Alabaster, DUI-alcohol.
Aug. 11
-Joshua David Olvey, 40, of Bessemer, unlawful possession of a concealed weapon on person.
Aug. 13
-Kawaya Michelle Green, 36, of Alabaster, larceny/theft-pickpocket.
-Maria Guerrero, 33, of Alabaster, larceny/theft-pickpocket.
-Angela Jones Defnall, 53, of Pelham, larceny/theft-pickpocket.
-Sharon Louise Pierce, 44, of Maylene, failure to appear.
Aug. 14
-John David McCullough, 19, of Columbiana, attempting to elude.
-Daniel James B. Boggio, 31, of Calera, DUI-alcohol.
-Roberto Robles, 37, of Alabaster, DUI-alcohol.
-Lamar Morgan, 48, of Pelham, public intoxication.
Aug. 15
-Gavin Milton Hall, 19, of Alabaster, possession of marijuana second degree, drug paraphernalia.
Calera
Aug. 9
-Alexander Cole Harrison, no seat belt, reckless driving, attempting to elude, reckless endangerment.
-Cody Arthur Willis, failure to appear.
Aug. 10
-Naquisha Lazohn Hale, agency assist.
-Patrick Daniel Cuzzort Jr., failure to appear.
Aug. 11
-Dale Edward Sheaks, receiving stolen property first degree, attempting to elude, reckless endangerment, drug paraphernalia.
Aug. 12
-Christopher Jodie Blake Adair, attempting to elude, reckless endangerment.
-Evan Taylor Ellison, DUI-alcohol, resisting arrest, criminal mischief third degree-damage to private property, open container.
Helena
Aug. 9
-Frank Hinds II, 31, public intoxication.
-Naquisha L. Hale, 42, bail jumping.
Aug. 12
-Rebecca E. Gilroy, 54, theft-pickpocket.
Aug. 13
-Kimberly Valencia Martinez, 24, drug paraphernalia-first offense.
Aug. 14
-Andrew Torrice Brown, 34, domestic violence-second degree.
-Mario Derell Bishop, 34, DUI-alcohol.
Montevallo
Aug. 8
-David O. Carpenter, PI appears in public place under influence.
Aug. 12
-Samuel Charles Hudson, PI appears in public place under influence and public peace – DC disorderly conduct.
Aug. 15
-Michael Don Young, 68, of Montevallo, traffic – driving under the influence (alcohol).
-David Kristopher Collins, 44, of Clanton, PI appears in public place under influence.
Aug. 17
-Richard Kane Vickers, 36, of Montevallo, traffic – FTA contempt of court – failing to appear.
Pelham
Aug. 8
-Thanh Ngo, 48, of Selma, driving while under the influence of alcohol, controlled substance.
-Romanthian Hodge, 24, of Birmingham, unlawful possession of marijuana in the second degree, drug paraphernalia; use or possession, delivery or sale and open house parties; when not allowed to continue.
-Juan Lopez, 43, of Birmingham, driving while under the influence of alcohol, controlled substance.
Aug. 9
-Edwin Kennard, 37, of Homewood, stalking in the second degree – stalking – 2nd degree.
Aug. 10
-Michael Cole, 48, of Pelham, distributing a private image with intent to harass, threaten.
Aug. 11
-Casee McKay, 39, of Hoover, traffic – failure/refusal to display insurance.
-Jessica Morris, 36, of Vestavia Hills, traffic – ILU improper lane usage.
-Keith Haskins, 46, of Louisville, domestic violence – third degree-simple assault family.
Aug. 12
-Jonathan Chambless, 40, endangering welfare or child – contributing to delinquency and criminal coercion (no weapon).
Aug. 13
-Sunsurae Jordan, 53, of Birmingham, traffic – failure/refusal to display insurance and penalties – violation by person whose license or driving.
-Carlos Orellana Quijada, 34, of Mabelvale, Ark., traffic – driving without first obtaining drivers license.
-Diann Dabney, 54, of Montevallo, theft of property in the third degree – credit card and illegal possession or fraudulent use or credit card or debit.
Aug. 14
-Jon Wehby, 44, of Pelham, driving while under influence of alcohol, controlled substance and permit to carry pistol in vehicle or concealed on person.
-Narciso Galleros Guerrero, 36, of Calera, driving while under influence of alcohol, controlled substance.
-Misael Juarez, 25, of Hoover, public intoxication – appears in public place under influence.
-Fernando Lopez, 43, of Hoover, public intoxication – appears in public place under influence.