August 24, 2021

Flip Side Watersports hosts Mountain Wake Games

By Staff Reports

Published 10:30 am Tuesday, August 24, 2021

By CONNOR MARTIN-LIVELY / Special to the Reporter

Spectators and competitors alike gathered at Oak Mountain State Park for Flip Side Watersports’ 2021 Mountain Wake Games, which was held over the weekend of Aug. 7. The two-day event consisted of a series of wakeboarding competitions, as well as food trucks, vendors, music and door prizes.

This year marks the third Mountain Wake Games, as the normally annual event was canceled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It’s a very laid-back event,” said Flipside Watersports owner Jeremy Talbot. “It’s two days for people to come together, hang out and grow their skillset.”

Competitions kicked off Saturday at 11 a.m. with the cable contest. Competitors took to the water one at a time and, pulled along by a cable system, performed stunts and tricks for a panel of judges. Riders were judged based on technique, style and amplitude, or height, of their stunts. This event was inclusive for all ages. Competitors also had the opportunity to take part in an air contest, in which they took turns wakeboarding over a ramp for maximum airtime.

Riders hit the water again Sunday for the boat contest.  This time, competitors were pulled though the water behind a boat as they performed their routines. Categories were broken down by age, and riders were judged based on the same criteria as in the cable contest. Also on Sunday was the Rail Jam, an event open to all participants, in which riders were pulled across ramps using a winch system.

This year’s Mountain Wake Games was a big success with the public, according to Talbot: “We typically shoot to have around 25-30 competitors, and we hit that goal, but we exceeded our expectations with spectators.”

Flip Side Watersports will be hosting their Fifth Annual Cable Freeze event on Oct. 23 to raise funds for Nevus Outreach in its efforts to support medical research, treatment options and aid to patients born with large congenital melanocytic nevus.

