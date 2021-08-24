expand
August 24, 2021

A volunteer works at Owens House in Columbiana. (File)

Greer steps down as Owens House director

By Staff Reports

Published 3:36 pm Tuesday, August 24, 2021

COLUMBIANA — Cindy Greer, executive director of Shelby County Children’s Advocacy Center in Columbiana, known as Owens House, has decided to step down as director, the organization announced Tuesday, Aug. 24.

“Cindy has faithfully served the children and families of Shelby County for 33 years,” Owens House Board President Randy Hagerla said in a statement posted on the Owens House Facebook page. “In her role as executive director for Owens House, she has promoted healing and justice for all who sought the agency’s services. We on the Owens House board and staff are thankful for her leadership and wish her and her family the best in the years to come.”

In the interim, Owens House will be led by Clinical Director and Therapist Kari Wilson and will be supported by the center’s other four staff members.

“At Owens House we greatly appreciate the relationships and support we have always received from our partnership agencies and community organizations,” Hagerla continued. “It is our goal that Owens House will continue to flourish, that we will continue to serve our beloved communities, and we will continue to maintain strong relationships with all stakeholders we serve and who support our mission. We look forward to your continued support of our agency and the work we do on behalf of the children of Shelby County.”

