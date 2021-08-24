expand
August 24, 2021

Land transactions for the week of Aug. 22, 2021

By Staff Reports

Published 9:38 am Tuesday, August 24, 2021

The following deeds were transferred in Shelby County from July 2-8:

July 2

-Danny Wynn to Hosea D. Slaughter, for $315,000, for Lot 26 in Indian Valley Third Sector Resurvey of Lots 25 an 26.

-Tom Bryant Royster to Cynthia R. Ireland, for $361,000, for Lot 7-234 in Chelsea Park 7th Sector Second Addition Grayson Place Neighborhood.

-Laura Jo Hill to Gregory St. Cyr, for $272,000, for Lot 307 in Wyndham Wynwood Sector.

-Newcastle Construction Inc. to Jason Jerry Clark, for $469,045, for Lot A-1 in Griffin Park at Eagle Point Sector I Phase 2.

-Clara Sylvia Huffman to Jeralyn Goodwin, for $205,000, for Lot 144 in High Ridge Village Phase 8 Final Plat.

-Elizabeth Sherota Milazzo to Joby Warren Blackburn, for $1,050,000, for Lot 17 in Lake Wellington Estates.

-Scott Recchio to Joseph S. McCarty, for $407,000, for Lot 1 in Indian Crest Estates 3rd Sector.

-Lisa Kaye Brown Lombardi to Russell Payne, for $180,000, for Lot 592 in Weatherly Aberdeen Sector 18.

-Russell Corley to Caitlin Elizabeth Aldridge, for $328,000, for Lot 42 in Sunny Meadows 3rd Sector.

-Jody Noles Alberson to David Keith Shirley, for $550,000, for Lot 2 in Chelsea Acres.

-Jack Walter Schlenker to Ann Aycock, for $185,000, for Lot 548 in Forest Lakes 10th Sector.

-Robert Wayne Heard to Jayden Phan, for $465,500, for Lot 29 in Brook Highland 1st Sector.

-Wesley A. Steed to Mary Anna Raburn, for $1,175,000, for Lot 18 in Greystone 5th Sector Phase II.

-Ann Marie Aycock to Brittany Finch, for $240,000, for Lot 404 in Lofts at Edenton a Condominium 7th Amended Plat.

-Rausch Coleman Homes Birmingham LLC to Roland Derek Blandon, for $220,000, for Lot 235 in Lakes at Hidden Forest Phase 3.

-Angeline R. Walker to Liliya Andriyivna Sims, for $245,000, for Lot 202 in Silver Creek Sector II Phase II.

-S&L Enterprises Inc. to Eric Murphy, for $326,100, for Lot 17 in Homestead First Sector.

-Tandra K. Johnson to Joseph Phillips, for $60,000, for property in Section 23, Township 17 South, Range 1 East.

-Adams Homes LLC to Lisa L. Burke, for $267,100, for Lot 116 in Colonial Oaks Phase 2.

-Donnie J. Robinson to Patricia Carlisle, for $425,000, for Lot 2 in Bucks Subdivision Amended Map.

-Laura L. Cain to Robert Bryant, for $308,000, for Lot 30 in Park Forest Fourth Sector.

-Rausch Coleman Homes Birmingham LLC to Lynnesha Reed, for $236,000, for Lot 32 in Stonebriar Phase 2.

-RC Birmingham LLC to Coby Brage Mize, for $182,000, for Lot 85 in Lakes at Hidden Forest Phase 4.

-Pamela Owen Walker to Nathan T. Goss, for $265,900, for Lot 3 in Fairways at Riverchase.

-Rausch Coleman Homes Birmingham LLC to Adam Wesley Kiker, for $236,870, for Lot 14 in Stonebriar Phase 2.

-Michael Clay to Susan Cook Carroll, for $425,000, for Lot 6 in River Highlands.

-Rausch Coleman Homes Birmingham LLC to Patricia Lynn Rossaert, for $219,150, for Lot 9 in Camden Park Phase One Final Plat.

-Sherry V. Allen to Ho K. Nieh, for $903,000, for Lot 72 in Brock Point Phase 2A Final Plat.

-Jennifer Jones to Roger A. Castro Suarez, for $225,000, for Lot 107 in Cottages at Stonehaven Second Addition Phase Two.

-Margot H. Oldham to Shannon McGill, for $139,700, for Lot 213 in Horizon a Condominium.

-Rausch Coleman Homes Birmingham LLC to Harold L. Sawyer, for $243,170, for Lot 23 in Lakes at Hidden Forest Phase 4.

-RC Birmingham LLC to Bowen Burleson Marchant, for $202,500, for Lot 110 in Stonebriar Phase 2.

-Nolan Dwayne Stiles to Michelle McDaniel, for $122,000, for property in Section 1, Township 20 South, Range 2 East.

-RC Birmingham LLC to Juwan Musante Murphy, for $209,990, for Lot 53 in Camden Park Phase One Final Plat.

-Rausch Coleman Homes Birmingham LLC to Matthew Lee Colburn, for $249,000, for Lot 24 in Stonebriar Phase 2.

-Catherine Michele Bell to Joseph P. Daley, for $215,000, for Lot 34 in Laurel Woods.

-Dorothy M. Cohill to Dorothy M. Cohill, for $38,555, for property in Section 15, Township 21 South, Range 1 East.

-Naomi H. Osburn to Naomi H. Osburn, for $70,700, for Lot 61 in Brookhollow Second Sector.

-James Eliott Folmar to Ashley Harris, for $163,000, for Lot 124 in Town Side Square Sector One Final Plat.

-Newcastle Construction Inc. to Brandon Donell Cunningham, for $374,709, for Lot 7061 in Riverbend at Old Cahaba Phase 7.

-First Bank of Alabama to Tyler E. Greene, for $27,500, for property in Section 13, Township 20 South, Range 3 West.

-Shannon Bottoms to Shannon Bottoms, for $182,000, for Lot 39 in Chase Plantation Fourth Sector.

-Felicia Knowles to Brittney Flores, for $165,250, for Lot 5 in Stonecreek Phase 2 Final Plat.

-H. Monroe Properties LLC to Coosa Composites Holdings LLC, for $1,830,000, for property in Section 30, Township 20 South, Range 2 West.

-Ashley N. Linder to Arelis Martinez, for $155,000, for Lot 122 in Town Side Square Sector One Final Plat.

-Paul Thomas Stinson to Blanket Fort Hope, for $350,400, for Section 7, Township 21, South, Range 1 West.

-Phyllis Beach to Cedric Edmund Pearl, for $200,000, for Lot 50 in Southfield Gardens.

July 6

-Building Bama Inc. to Clinton Blackmon, for $430,300, for Lot 632 in Grande View Estates Givianpour Addition to Alabaster 6th Addition.

-Rebecca L. Milroy to Victor Lanier, for $415,000, for Lot 7-164 in Chelsea Park 7th Sector Third Addition Grayson Place Neighborhood.

-James Timothy Deese to Laura Cullen, for $210,000, for Lot 19 in Woodland Hills First Phase Fifth Sector.

-University Investments LLC to Stacey L. Cingoranelli, for $209,000, for Lots 9 and 10 in Russell R. Hetz Property Resurvey.

-Jennifer Cargill to Mark Daniel Kevin Harlan, for $160,000, for Lot 13 in Enclave Phase I.

-Valor Communities LLC to Johnnie L. Streeter, for $299,065, for Lot 257 in Wynlake Phase 5 Amended Plat.

-Stephanie Bennett to Lauren Pray Williamson, for $225,000, for Lot 17 in Carriage Hill Phase I.

-Newcastle Construction Inc. to Ryan Clough, for $387,010, for Lot 7059 in Riverbend at Old Cahaba Phase 7.

-Albert E. Bean to Joseph Harper, for $325,000, for Lot 88 in Edenton a Condominium Amended Map.

-KAAB Holdings LLC to 77 Burnham LLC, for $301,900, for Lot 11-13 in Mt Laurel Phase II.

-Amber James Ensley to Michael Wayne Atkinson, for $330,000, for Lot 35 in High Chaparral Sector B.

-Gordon L. Smith to Richard Alvin Foster Bonds, for $200,000, for Lot 74 in Kingwood First Addition.

-Christopher Lee Monroe to Torrence Clark, for $50,000, for Lot 2 in Homestead Sector A Phase II.

-Michael Frank Demarco to Melisa C. Zwilling, for $630,000, for Lot 73 in Brook Highland 2nd Sector.

-Ashley Michelle Roberts to Michael Demarco, for $425,000, for Lot A29 in Griffin Park at Eagle Point Sector 1 Phase 1.

-Prominence Homes & Communities LLC to Chalons LLC, for $219,900, for Lot 90 in Shiloh Creek Phase II Sector I Final Plat.

-Phillip M. Bowers to Adam Russell Corley, for $390,000, for Lot 2 in Oak Meadows 1st Sector.

-Jordan B. Tucker to Kristina Arlene Ary Lawrence, for $140,000, for Lot 7 in Resurvey of Original Survey of the Town of Calera.

-Cynthia Kittrell to Henry Molnar, for $350,000, for Lot 1355 in Macallan at Ballantrae Phase 2 Final Plat.

-DAL Properties LLC to Joseph Lenard Kittrell, for $599,900, for Lot 701 in Kilkerran at Ballantrae Phase 1 Final Plat.

-Shelley Ann Harris to Margaret S. Harris, for $190,000, for property in Section 14, Township 19 South, Range 2 East.

-Candace M. Bradford to Massey Jones, for $495,000, for Lot 794 in Riverwoods Seventh Sector Phase II Final Plat.

-Kathryn Lee McIntyre Hamilton to Hayden H. Barnes, for $176,000, for Lot 65 in Calloway Cove Plat No. 1.

-Jay A. Jamison to Sherry Allen, for $799,900, for Lot 10 in Greystone 4th Sector.

-Candace I. Davis to Blake Caldwell Vaughan, for $661,500, for Lot 145 in Lake Wilborn Phase 2C Amended Map.

-Seydi Sahin to Offerpad SVPBorrower1 LLC, for $280,000, for Lot 21 in Forest Lakes Sector 1.

-Melanie A. Posey to Donald K. Posey, for $5,000, for Lot 49 in Heather Ridge 1st Addition Phase 1.

-Bear Creek Farms LLC to Arthur Gray Powell, for $739,530, for property in Section 13, Township 18 South, Range 1 East.

-Victor Costa to Jeremy Daniel Brown, for $430,000, for Lot 5 in Shades Pointe Second Sector.

-Joel T. Ross to Todd Goggins, for $30,000, for property in Section 12, Township 20 South, Range 4 West.

-Jennifer Chapman to E21 LLC, for $101,000, for Lot 30 in Nottingham Townhomes Final Plat.

-Lovelady Properties LLC to Richard Taylor Johnson, for $39,900, for Lot 2 in Barnwood Estates Final Plat.

-Shelby McAlister to Brandon Toy, for $197,000, for Lot 31 in Sommersby Townhomes.

-Kimberlie Patton to Paul Killgallon, for $437,500, for Lot 2041 in Glen Iris at Kilkerran Phase 3.

-Frances S. Hodges to Aleisa M. James, for $369,900, for Lot 340 in Silver Lakes 8th Sector Final Plat.

-Erin Whidden to Madelynn S. Cote, for $164,000, for Lot 56 inHidden Creek Townhomes Phase One.

-Jay A. Satterfield to Carlton Hugh Cummings, for $510,000, for Lot 224 in Riverwoods Second Sector Amended Map.

-Linda M. Brown to Jamie Coates, for $200,000, for Lot 154 in Emerald Ridge Sector 1.

-Michelaine Baker to Patrick McCarthy, for $375,400, for Lot 107 in Villas Belvedere.

-Judith Williamson Thye to Beeswax Investments LLC, for $225,000, for Lot 5 in Jewells Subdivision Resurvey of Lot 5 and Acreage.

-Flemming Partners LLC to Elaine Deutcsh, for $528,138, for Lot 4107 in Adingdon by the River Phase 2.

-Margaret M. Stokes to Amy Davis Smith, for $80,000, for Lots 16, 17 and 18 in Homestead Sector B.

-Melissa Espinoza to Jackson Smith Barry, for $310,000, for Lot 15 in Calumet Meadow.

-Stephan Adam Nichols to William Gowan, for $305,000, for Lot 4 in Broken Bow.

-Christopher M. Self to Wesley Miles Blankenship, for $615,000, for Lot 733 in Riverwoods 7th Sector.

-Nathan L. Davidson to Stephan Nichols, for $385,000, for Lot 124 in Meadow Brook Second Sector Second Phase.

-Kayedee Garner to Eric Lain Culberson, for $178,000, for Lot 1 in Savannah Pointe Sector IX Amended Map.

-Jennifer D. Segars to Haley Jones, for $260,000, for property in Section 2, Township 20 South, Range 3 West.

-Christian M. Olsen to Barbara Lynn Lanzi, for $241,500, for Lot 15 in St. Charles Place Phase Two Sector Five.

-Texas Freedom Investments LLC to Janice Govostis Farrehi, for $127,900, for Lot 17 in Willow Cove Phase 2.

-Jamie Witter to Mark H. Matthews, for $460,000, for Lot 6 in Shades Pointe Second Sector.

-Ricky Pickett to Austin D. Kelsey, for $189,900, for property in Section 12, Township 21 South, Range 3 West.

July 7

-Ken Branch to James R. Parkerson, for $385,000, for Lot 138 in Wild Timber Phase 1 Final Plat.

-DAL Properties LLC to Stan Julian, for $573,100, for Lot 22-105 in Highland Lakes 22nd Sector Phase II.

-Rausch Coleman Homes Birmingham LLC to River Macain Partridge, for $234,210, for Lot 65 in Camden Park Phase One Final Plat.

-Lindsey Deckard to Brenda Phillips, for $295,000, for Lot 178 in Edenton a Condominium Second Amended Condominium Plat.

-Brenda P. Phillips to Aaron T. Lewis, for $387,750, for Lot 228 in Hillsboro Phase I Resurvey of Lots 228A and 230A of Amended Map.

-Connie D. McCollum to Jessica Morton Kissinger, for $290,000, for Lot 18 in Fieldstone Park 4th Sector.

-Jonetta B. Cameron to Justin Hogsett, for $315,000, for Lot 728 in Riverwoods Seventh Sector Phase 1 Final Plat.

-Darren Scott to Matt Simmons, for $8,000, for property in Section 35, Township 17, Range 1 East.

-Daphne Mohon to Tyler W. Stewart, for $326,000, for Lot 4 in Meadow Brook Cluster Homes 1st Sector.

-OP SPE TPA1 LLC to Chance A. Walton, for $166,000, for Lot 16 in Breckenridge Park Royal Ridge Sector.

-Clayton Properties Group Inc. to Michael E. Barber, for $512,341, for Lot B-137 in Griffin Park at Eagle Point Sector 2 Phase 2A.

-Gregory Holdings LLC to Patrick L. Tate, for $525,000, for Lot 219 in Riverchase Country Club Ninth Addition.

-Margaret L. Self to Sue Lieb, for $550,000, for Lot 405 in Caldwell Crossings Sector 4 The Sanctuary.

-Lan Homes LLC to Jordan N. Legg, for $472,000, for Lot 831 in Riverchase Country Club Fifteenth Addition.

-Anita R. Rotenstreich Qualified Personal Residence Trust to David S. Fetterolf, for $536,000, for Lot 38 in Deerwood Lake.

-Pamela J. Godwin to Katie Weaver, for $207,000, for Lot 128 in Builders Group Addition to the Glen at Stonehaven Phase Two.

-Cami Rosamary Marquez Velazquez to Brent McCall, for $210,000, for Lot 12 in Chase Plantation 2nd Sector Amended Map.

-Jessica H. Pease to BSFR III Owner I LLC, for $202,500, for Lot 509 in Waterford Highlands Sector 4 Phase 1.

-Bruce Adam Castleberry to Christopher Rankin, for $501,000, for Lot 21 in High Hampton Sector 4.

-Kelli Lane Wilkins to Janet Smith, for $98,150, for Lot 711 in Old Cahaba Cedar Crest Sector .

-Billy Gene Alexander to Lindsay W. Drancy, for $131,000, for property in Section 4, Township 18 South, Range 1 East.

-Gerald Gerard Miranda to Jason Arthur Bostic, for $309,900, for Lot 34 in Oak Ridge 2nd Sector.

-Madeline C. Clarke to Thomas Austin Kilpatrick, for $450,000, for Lot 11 in Kerry Downs a Subdivision of Inverness.

-Susan Mitzi Mullins to Alan Mullins, for $175,000, for Lot 17 in Wildwood Park.

-Glenda Dale Etress Sheffield to Hubert Sheffield, for $55,000, for property in Section 13, Township 24 North, Range 15 East.

-Michael H. Schultz to Michael H. Schultz, for $534,900, for Lot 2 in Wyngate Trace.

-Virginia Donald to Montana Jackson, for $210,000, for Lot 116 in Chesapeake.

-Challackel George Varghese to Caleb Bush, for $45,000, for Lot 20 in Indian Hills First Sector.

-Judith A. Lawson to Vernon Lawson, for $319,900, for Lot 21 in Belvedere Cove Resurvey No. 1.

-Darlene Morris to Judith Ann Lawson, for $282,259, for Lot 33 in Narrows Point Phase 5 Final Plat.

-Rhoda Nichols Chalker Speck to Charles P. Gaines, for $165,000, for Lot 307 in Sterling Oaks Condominium.

-RC Birmingham LLC to Rathnagoda B. Dushantha Nayanapriya, for $211,600, for Lot 65 in Lakes at Hidden Forest Phase 4.

-Robert A. Jolley to Coralee M. Jolley, for $112,520, for property in Section 22, Township 25, Range 3 West.

-Peggy Duke to Ronald D. Henretta, for $414,900, for Lot 1141 in Highland Lakes Eleventh Sector Resurvey of Lots 1139-1141.

-Ramsey & Associates LLC to Smith Development & Management LLC, for $120,000, for Lot 1 in Applecross.

-Thomas Christopher Gorsuch to Maas LLC, for $95,000, for Lot 7 in Kingwood Townhomes Phase One.

-Georgia W. Slade to Barbara A. Crowson, for $435,000, for Lot 49 in Caldwell Crossings Phase Three 2nd Sector.

-Rachel Leigh Hoagland to Chris Stricklin, for $769,300, for Lots 1 and 2 in Eagle Farms.

-Newcastle Construction Inc. to Terry D. Patterson, for $370,296, for Lot 7129 in Riverbend at Old Cahaba Phase 7.

-Christopher Robin Stricklin to Wayne Welch, for $676,000, for Lot 3 in Rhett Butler Ridge.

-Ottis Harmon to Ottis Harmon, for $388,500, for Lot 35 in Weatherly Windsor Sector II.

July 8

-Cameron Alexander Dole to Dennis Eugene McGeorge, for $228,500, for Lot 10 in Springs Crossing Sector 1.

-Bradley Green to Lindsay Fabra, for $396,000, for Lot 11 in Woodford Amended Map.

-Wendy Plash to RM1 SFR Propco A LP, for $287,200, for Lot 40 in Old Cahaba II B.

-Helena Properties LLC to Emerio Properties LLC, for $1,784,000, for Lot 2 in Helena Marketplace Phase II.

-Tashida R. Mahone to Frank Hanson, for $285,000, for Lot 7-42 in Chelsea Park 7th Sector First Addition.

-David Blair to ARVM 5 LLC, for $168,200, for Lot 2-A in Melton Street Parcel 1 A and property in Section 3, Township 24 North, Range 12 East.

-Jacqueline Duke to Lindsay Kathryn Smith, for $265,000, for Lot 6-79 in Chelsea Park 6th Sector.

-Joyce D. Dunaway to Andres Sanchez, for $40,000, for Lot 1 in Cahaba Valley Estate Third Sector.

-Gabriel Dale Robbins to Danielle Elaine Fendley, for $165,000, for Lot 48 in Hidden Creek II.

-Justin D. Fountain to Nicholas Thomas Freeman, for $365,000, for Lot 265 in Creekside Phase 2 Part B Final Record Plat.

-Shannon Payne to Simon Callahan, for $240,000, for Lot 118 in Polo Crossings Sector 1.

-Susan K. Burrow to Thomas C. Perry, for $477,400, for Lot 3214 in Riverchase Country Club 32nd Addition.

-Gary Dudek to Robert C. McNabb, for $760,000, for Lot 2120 in Highland Lakes 21 Sector Phase I and II.

-Terry Brasseale to Jodi Miranda, for $160,500, for Lot 15 in Wildewood Village Third Addition Amended Map.

-Antonio Sanchez to Genoveva Rodriguez Montiel, for $77,700, for property in Section 14, Township 21 South, Range 3 West.

-Joanna Stockard to Richard Camlic, for $299,590, for Lot 2166 in Riverbend at Old Cahaba Phase 2.

-Rausch Coleman Homes Birmingham LLC to Brandon Michael Barr, for $210,860, for Lot 66 in Lakes at Hidden Forest Phase 4.

-Charles D. Lane to Patricia Collins East, for $169,000, for Lot 43 in Hidden Creek Townhomes Phase II.

-Jennifer Casey to Renee Darla Helms, for $58,000, for Lot 54 in Saddle Lake Farms a Condominium.

-Salim Charania to Infinity Holdings LLC, for $500, for Lot 67 in Brookhollow Second Sector.

-Daniel E. Palacios to Erin Leigh Whidden, for $230,000, for Lot 2 in Cahaba Valley Estates Third Sector.

-Newcastle Construction Inc. to Eric Lee Willett, for $363,900, for Lot 106 in Cove at Helena Final Plat.

-Sue E. Franklin to Miguel Aguilera Carranza, for $200,000, for Lot 37 in Dearing Downs Ninth Addition Phase IV.

-Camellia Met Mining LLC to S & M Development LLC, for $100, for property in Section 29, Township 21 South, Range 4 West.

-Tiffany N. Corsey to Kaushik Rojani, for $265,500, for Lot 1 in Amanda Trace.

-Leslie Wald Dupont to Paul Steven Knox, for $918,000, for Lot 13 in Greystone 1st Sector 1st Phase.

-Mitzi C. Drew to Joshua Drew, for $158,800, for Lot 73 in Stratford Place Phase II Final Plat.

-Kaylyn Wheeler Joiner to Austin Blaine Driver, for $195,000, for Lot 10 in Triple Springs First Sector First Addition.

-April M. Kennedy to FKH SFR Propco G LP, for $221,400, for Lot 39 in Kensington Place Phase I Sector I.

-Cindi White Revocable Living Trust to Jean Partridge, for $0, for property in Section 25, Township 21 South, Range 3 West.

-Erica T. Denson to Richard Allen Lawrence, for $272,000, for Lot 235 in Willow Oaks.

-Jonathan Reid Brooks to Justin Brent Allums, for $205,000, for Lot 9 in Walters Cove Third Sector.

-Jason Robert Allday to Southeastern Real Estate Investments LLC, for $192,500, for Lot 22 in Indian Hills First Sector.

-Brian K. Duckworth to Mason T. Ellenberger, for $332,000, for Lot 15 in Hunters Point.

-Lake Wilborn Partners LLC to John Durham Almond, for $503,550, for Lot 809 in Lake Wilborn Phase 8A.

-RC Birmingham LLC to Resicap Alabama Owner LLC, for $194,900, for Lot 77 in Lakes at Hidden Forest Phase 4.

-John Nettuno to Melanie Key, for $190,000, for Lot 204 in Village at Polo Crossings Sector 1.

-Hali Kelly to Jonathan B. Burns, for $431,000, for Lot 50 in Village at Highland Lakes Regent Park Neighborhood Phase Six.

-P R Wilborn LLC to Lake Wilborn Partners LLC, for $427,500, for Lots 827, 829, 831, 832 and 836 in Lake Wilborn Phase 8B.

-Smith Commercial Investments LLC to Anthony S. Shunnarah, for $118,000, for Lot 5 in Creekwater Estates.

-Thomas Lee Wilder to Kyo R. Kelly, for $580,000, for Lot 17 in Greystone 6th Sector.

-James Kidd to Richard B. Atchison, for $22,000, for property in Section 1, Township 21 South, Range 1 East.

