expand
Ad Spot

August 24, 2021

Police reports for the week of Aug. 22, 2021

By Staff Reports

Published 9:52 am Tuesday, August 24, 2021

The following are incident and offense reports from municipal police departments in Shelby County from Aug. 8-18:

Alabaster

Aug. 9

-Information report from the 200 block of First Street North.

-Criminal mischief second degree from the 10700 block of Alabama 119. An ATM glass screen cover valued at $1,000 was damaged.

-Trespassing notice from the 600 block of Colonial Promenade Parkway.

-Larceny/theft-pickpocketing, trespassing notice from the 600 block of Colonial Promenade Parkway. Merchandise valued at $17.89 was stolen.

-Trespassing notice from the 400 block of Norwick Circle.

-DUI-alcohol from the 9600 block of Shelby County 17.

-Property damage from the 400 block of First Street Southwest. A 2021 Honda Pilot was damaged.

-Larceny/theft-pickpocketing from the 600 block of Colonial Promenade Parkway. Various items valued at $962.65 were stolen.

-Larceny/theft-pickpocketing from the 600 block of Colonial Promenade Parkway. Merchandise valued at $331.27 was stolen.

-Minor in possession of alcohol from the 800 block of Colonial Promenade Parkway.

-Property damage from the 1900 block of Fulton Springs Road. A Buick Park Avenue was damaged.

Aug. 10

-Information report from the 400 block of Willow Glen Drive.

-Criminal trespass third degree from the 2400 block of U.S. 31.

-Animal complaint from the 300 block of Fran Drive.

-Property damage from U.S. 31 at Alabama 119. A 2021 Kia K5 GT-Line was damaged.

-DUI-alcohol from the 9900 block of Alabama 119.

-Domestic incident from the 50 block of Robinson Drive.

-Information report from the 220 block of Longmeadow Road, Maylene. An Alabama tag was stolen.

Aug. 11

-Unlawful breaking and entering vehicle from the 10900 block of Alabama 119. A purse/handbag/wallet valued at $50 was stolen.

-Property damage from the 9000 block of Alabama 119.

-Larceny/theft-pickpocketing from the 600 block of Colonial Promenade Parkway. Consumable goods valued at $125.96 were stolen.

-Unlawful possession of a concealed weapon on person/vehicle from the 300 block of U.S. 31. A handgun was seized.

-Information report from the 100 block of South Colonial Drive.

-Larceny/theft-pickpocketing from the 600 block of Colonial Promenade Parkway. Merchandise totaling $69.97 was stolen.

-Larceny/theft-pickpocketing from the 600 block of Colonial Promenade Parkway. Merchandise totaling $149.97 was stolen.

-Information report from the 200 block of Grande View Lane.

Aug. 12

-Assault third degree from the 1000 block of First Street North.

-Larceny/theft-pickpocketing from the 100 block of South Colonial Promenade Drive. Merchandise totaling $539.98 was stolen.

-Larceny/theft-pickpocketing from the 600 block of Colonial Promenade Parkway. Consumable goods valued at $116.61 were stolen.

-Dangerous or vicious dog from the 300 block of Shelby Farms Lane.

Aug. 13

-Failure to appear-traffic from Shelby County 17.

-Information report from Fifth Street Southwest.

-Larceny/theft-pickpocketing, alias warrant from Walmart, Colonial Promenade Parkway. Merchandise valued at $197.40 was stolen.

-Larceny/theft-pickpocketing from Walmart, Colonial Promenade Parkway. Miscellaneous items totaling $75.79 were stolen.

-Information report from the Alabaster Police Department (two counts).

-Larceny/theft-pickpocketing from Walmart, Colonial Promenade Parkway. Clothes valued at $58.53 were stolen.

-Death investigation from an unknown location.

-Domestic incident from Arrowhead Trace.

-Juvenile contact from the 100 block of City Park Lane.

Aug. 14

-Public intoxication from Weatherly Club Drive and Alabaster Boulevard.

-Animal complaint from Hillwood Drive at Hillwood Lane.

-Animal complaint from Fran Drive.

-Theft of property first degree from Walgreens, Market Center Drive.

-DUI-alcohol from Primrose Drive.

-Domestic incident from Long Feather Hill.

-DUI-alcohol from First Street North.

-Attempting to elude from I-65 Exit 238.

Aug. 15

-Possession of marijuana second degree, drug paraphernalia from First Street South. Drugs/narcotics, marijuana (8 grams) and drug/narcotic equipment.

-Domestic incident from Colonial Court.

-Property damage from Grande View Lane, Maylene. A 2017 Volvo XC60 was damaged.

-Information report from Chestnut Drive.

-Lost property from Colonial Drive. A purse/handbag/wallet was reported.

-Information report from Kentwood Drive.

Aug. 16

-Domestic incident from Diane Lane.

-Domestic incident from Yellowhammer Drive.

 

Calera

Aug. 9

-Property damage from the 100 block of Thorny Lane.

-Failure to appear from the 10900 block of Alabama 25.

Aug. 10

-Follow-up of incident from the 400 block of Waterford Highlands Way.

-Information report from the 600 block of Ninth Avenue.

-Agency assist from Smokey Road and The Heights Drive.

-Failure to appear from the 13800 block of Shelby County 17, Montevallo.

-Property damage from the 4500 block of U.S. 31.

-Rape first degree from Daventry Drive.

-Harassment-intimidation from the 8400 block of U.S. 31.

Aug. 11

-Terrorist threat follow-up from the 13400 block of Alabama 25.

-Domestic incident from the 800 block of Sixth Avenue.

-Receiving stolen property first degree from the 231-mile marker of I-65 North.

Aug. 12

-Drug paraphernalia, attempting to elude, reckless endangerment from the 231-mile marker of I-65 North.

-Criminal mischief third degree-damage to private property from the 1400 block of 21st Avenue.

-Attempting to elude, reckless endangerment from Alabama 70 at Shelby County 42.

-Domestic violence third degree-harassment from the 1000 block of Aronimink Drive.

-Property damage from Emerald Ridge Drive.

-Criminal mischief third degree-damage to private property, open container, resisting arrest, DUI-alcohol from the 9700 block of Alabama 25.

-Aggravated assault police officer-other weapon from the 10900 block of Alabama 25.

-Notice of trespass from the 1100 block of Rivera Drive.

 

Helena

Aug. 9

-Criminal mischief-damage to private property, property damage from the 200 block of Park Lake Trace.

-Damage to property from Shelby County 13.

-Harassment from Helena Road.

-Public intoxication from Helena Road.

-Theft from residence from Shelby County 13.

-Bail jumping second degree from First Street South.

-Miscellaneous information from Sequoia Trail.

Aug. 10

-Identity theft from the 5000 block of Shamrock Drive.

-Damage to property from Helena Marketplace.

-Miscellaneous information from Roy Drive.

-Domestic incident from Riva Ridge Road.

-Criminal mischief-damage to private property from Riverwoods pool house, Riverwoods Parkway.

Aug. 11

-Property damage from Alabama 261 and Roy Drive.

Aug. 12

-Harassing communications from the 500 block of Bentmoor Drive.

-Property damage from the 300 block of Chadwick Place.

Aug. 13

-Harassment from McDonald’s.

-Death investigation (hospice) from Marlstone Drive.

-Miscellaneous information from Walmart Neighborhood Market.

-Miscellaneous information from Helena Road.

-Drug paraphernalia-first offense from Shelby County 17 at Shelby County 58.

Aug. 14

-Domestic violence-second degree from South Shades Crest Road.

-DUI-alcohol from South Shades Crest Road at Silver Lakes Drive.

-Miscellaneous incident from the 9300 block of Brook Forest Circle.

-Violation of a domestic violence protection order-punishment from the 3000 block of Stonecreek Trace.

Aug. 15

-Domestic violence third degree-harassing communications from Rocky Ridge Circle.

 

Montevallo

Aug. 12

-Assault – aggravated assault – menacing – gun from Highway 25 (convenient store).

Aug. 13

-Property damage from Cobblestone Lane (residence/home). Damaged was a car windshield valued at $100.

Aug. 14

-Information only from Montevallo (highway/street).

-Obstruction – governmental operations and traffic – driving under the influence (alcohol) from Montevallo (highway/street).

-Information only from Main Street (other/unknown).

Aug. 15

-Information only from Wilson Drive (highway/street).

Aug. 17

-Dangerous drugs – marijuana – possess and Information only from CR-223 (highway/street). Confiscated was marijuana 3.00 grams and three large bundles of marijuana valued at $1.

Aug. 18

-Information only from Montevallo Villa Court (residence/home).

-Traffic – leaving the scene of an accident from Spring Drive (parking lot/garage). Damaged was a passenger door valued at $1.

 

Pelham

Aug. 8

-Property damage from Yeager Parkway and Calloway Drive (highway/road/alley). Destroyed/damaged was miscellaneous valued at $500.

Aug. 9

-Criminal mischief from the 2400 Block of Pelham Parkway (field/woods). Destroyed/damaged were fences valued at $216.

Aug. 10

-Criminal mischief from the 2400 Block of Pelham Parkway (parking lot/garage). Destroyed/damages were windows valued at $2.

-Theft from the 2100 Block of County Road 35 (parking lot/garage). Stolen, not recovered was autos valued at $2,000.

-Property damage from the 10 Block of Belcher Drive (commercial/office building.) Destroyed/damaged were mailboxes valued at $600.

Aug. 11

-Theft from the 1400 Block of McCain Parkway (parking lot/garage). Stolen, not recovered was car parts valued at $12,000.

Aug. 12

-Theft from the 100 Block of Metro Parkway (parking lot/garage). Stolen, not recovered was car parts valued at $25,000.

Aug. 13

-Property damage from the 200 Block of Cahaba Valley Parkway (parking lot/garage). Destroyed/damaged was miscellaneous valued at $350.

More News

Chubbfathers Chelsea owner confirms restaurant’s permanent closure

A new set of wings: Remembering Johnny Ward

Column: You are what makes us great, and we need your help

Shelby County seeking public involvement in comprehensive plan process

  • Latest on the Corona Virus

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Stories

  • Latest Sports

  • Polls

    Are you planning to vote in your city's municipal election today?

    • No (100%, 4 Votes)
    • Yes (0%, 0 Votes)

    Total Voters: 4

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Latest Public Records

  • Latest Obituaries

280 Main Story

Chubbfathers Chelsea owner confirms restaurant’s permanent closure

280 Main Story

A new set of wings: Remembering Johnny Ward

280 Main Story

Column: You are what makes us great, and we need your help

280 Main Story

Shelby County seeking public involvement in comprehensive plan process

Columbiana

Cycling couple raises nearly $20K for St. Jude

Columbiana

Celebrating the arts and so much more

Helena

Helena Health Club’s Dave Purcell refuses to slow down

Helena

Helena City Council approves short-term rental ordinances

News

Flip Side Watersports hosts Mountain Wake Games

280 Main Story

Volunteers needed for Giggles and Grace fall sale

280 Main Story

Fatal weekend crash in Shelby County kills Birmingham man

Montevallo

Montevallo’s third Tinglewood Festival set for Sept. 11

Business

Bywater Oyster Bar & Grill of Helena closing

280 Main Story

Spain Park racks up 492 yards in opening-night win

Montevallo

Anderson’s big night leads Montevallo to opening victory

280 Main Story

Briarwood opens season with dominant win against Madison Academy

Helena

Helena runs wild in season opening rout of Dallas County

News

Pelham shines in season-opening win against Mortimer Jordan

Alabaster Main Story

Thompson blanks Oxford in dominant opening win

280 Main Story

Strong third quarter lifts Oak Mountain to rivalry win at Chelsea

280 Main Story

SCS shares reopening addendum with updated COVID-19 protocols

Columbiana

Columbiana holds city-wide pep rally for Wildcats

280 Reporter

Spirit of 45 ceremony marks 76th anniversary of WWII ending

News

Alabama alumni honor past players and scholarships