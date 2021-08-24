expand
August 24, 2021

Sybil Warren Smith

By Staff Reports

Published 5:13 pm Tuesday, August 24, 2021

Columbiana

Sybil Warren Smith, age 78 of Columbiana, passed away Monday, Aug. 23 at St. Vincent’s Chilton in Clanton.

The visitation will be Friday, Aug. 27 from 1-2 p.m. at Bolton Funeral Home.  The funeral service will follow at 2 p.m. at the funeral home with Rev. Paul Vick officiating. Burial will follow at Pinelawn Gardens. Bolton Funeral Home is directing.

She was a faithful wife of 62 years, mother, and grandmother (better known as Nannie). She was well known for her laughter and great love for her children, grandchildren, great grandchildren and family.

She was preceded in death by her father, Willie Warren; mother, Myrtle Warren; and grandson, Scott Connell.

She is survived by her husband, Terrell Smith; three daughters, Penny Connell, Connie (Richard) Manley, amd Rhonda (Tim) Alley; brother, David (Kelley) Warren; grandchildren, Josh (Fifi) Grier, Justin (Brooke) Connell, Gina (Rudy) Kelley, Mathew (Luz) Manley, Lauren (Sonny) Gouge, Joey Manley, Jamie (Wyatt) Hazellief, Michelle (Grant) Taylor, Lil Justin Pugh; and great grandchildren, Bentley, Parker, Laken, Kaydence, Knox, Alston, Lilly, Lane, Kaylee, Ayden, MaryGrace, Rylan, Emma, Sadie, Jude, Calum and Maverick.

Please sign online condolences at Boltonfuneralhome.com.

