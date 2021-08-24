expand
August 24, 2021

Dr. Clark Hultquist has been named the UM AP Chief Reader. (Contributed/University of Montevallo)

UM’s Hultquist named Advanced Placement Chief Reader

By Staff Reports

Published 3:15 pm Tuesday, August 24, 2021

FROM STAFF REPORTS

Dr. Clark Hultquist, professor of history and chair of the Department of Behavioral and Social Sciences at the University of Montevallo, has been appointed to serve a four-year term as the Advanced Placement European History Chief Faculty Consultant (also known as the Chief Reader).

In this position, Hultquist will be responsible for overseeing the scoring of nearly 100,000 AP European history exams at the annual AP Reading event.

Chief Readers are college faculty and are considered experts in their field. Hultquist has been involved with the AP Reading for more than 20 years and has served in reading leadership positions for 10 years. He recently began serving a one-year term as Chief Reader Designate and will be mentored by current AP European History Chief Reader Dr. Paul Deslandes from the University of Vermont. Hultquist will begin serving his four-year term as Chief Reader in July 2022.

“Over the last 20 years, I have worked closely with high school teachers and university instructors to evaluate and score AP European history exams,” Hultquist said. “I am excited and honored to lead this tremendous group of educators and to serve as an ambassador nationwide for the study of European history.”

The AP Program enables willing and academically prepared students to pursue college-level studies—with the opportunity to earn college credit, advanced placement or both – while still in high school.

The AP Reading is held each June and brings together AP teachers and college faculty members from around the world to evaluate and score the free-response sections of the AP exams. Hultquist is one of just 32 Chief Readers who are responsible for directing scoring activities for more than 20,000 AP readers across 38 different subjects.

During the Reading, Hultquist will oversee more than 500 readers as they score student responses from the AP European history exam, ensuring students receive fair and valid scores.

Throughout the year, Hultquist will serve in a leadership capacity on his subject’s Development Committee, will help develop AP educational training materials and will participate in outreach events across the nation.

UM's Hultquist named Advanced Placement Chief Reader

