August 25, 2021

Frank C. Edwards

By Staff Reports

Published 9:24 am Wednesday, August 25, 2021


Montevallo

Frank C. Edwards, age 84, of Montevallo, passed away Saturday, Aug. 21, at home surrounded by his loved ones.

Frank owned and operated Edwards Diesel for many years which is a family business. He was a Deacon at Macedonia South Baptist Church. Frank’s passions was family and fishing.

He is preceded in death by his loving wife, Margaret Frances Edwards “Tootsie”; parents, Harlice Douglas and Ethel Lucas Edwards; sister, Peggy Butler; brother, Douglas Edwards. Survivors include daughter, Rhonda Edwards Johnson (Ray); son, Terry Lynn Edwards (Patsy); grandchildren, Colton Johnson, Brandy Lathem (Justin), Kimberlin Bogert (Nathan), Ryan Edwards (StephAnie), and Makenzie Johnson; great-grandchildren, Kathryn Lathem, and two coming soon, Baby Bogert, Baby Edwards; sisters, Brenda Sisco (Ray) and Linda Darden (Charles); brothers, Jerry Edwards and Kenneth Edwards; numerous other family members.

Funeral services for Frank were held Tuesday, Aug. 24 at 2 p.m. at Macedonia South Baptist Church, with visitation one hour prior to service. Bro. Tim Henry, Dr. Kenny Hatcher, and Bro. Don Vanderslice will be officiating. Burial followed in adjoining cemetery. His pallbearers were Colton Johnson, Ryan Edwards, Lesslie Edwards, Jason Edwards, Heath Edwards, Keith Edwards, Justin Lathem, and Charles Darden.

Charter Funeral Home in Calera is handling arrangements for the Edwards family.

