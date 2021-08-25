expand
August 25, 2021

Ronald K. Presley

By Staff Reports

Published 3:06 pm Wednesday, August 25, 2021

Wilsonville

Ronald K. Presley, age 81 of Wilsonville, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 25.

The visitation will be Friday, Aug. 27 from 10-11 a.m. at Bolton Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 11 a.m. at the funeral home with Rev. Rick Ruston officiating. Burial will follow at Shelby Memory Gardens. Bolton Funeral Home is directing.

Mr. Presley is preceded in death by his parents, Sidney and Gladys Presley; son, Ronald “Buddy” Presley, Jr.; and grandson, Cory Presley.

He is survived by his wife, Brenda Presley; children, Danny Presley (Shelia) and Sandy Marley (Marc), grandchildren, Josh Marley (Erica), Drew Presley, and Kelly Coleman (Alex); and great grandchildren, Blaire Coleman, Fisher Coleman, Alexia Valerio, and Jordan Thomas.

