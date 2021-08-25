expand
August 25, 2021

A new Sonic Drive-In location is expected to open off U.S. 280 near the location of the old Joe’s Crab Shack off Meadowview Drive. (Contributed)

Sonic coming to Meadowbrook/Brook Highland area off U.S. 280

By Alec Etheredge

August 25, 2021

By ALEC ETHEREDGE | Managing Editor

NORTH SHELBY – Those driving along U.S. 280 in north Shelby County in recent days may have noticed a new sign near the intersection of the highway, Brook Highland Road and Meadow Brook Road.

A sign signaling the opening of a new Sonic Drive-In has been placed in the area just off Meadowview Drive in the previous location of Joe’s Crab Shack.

There aren’t many details related to the new Sonic location, but it will be in the area next to the former seafood restaurant and Petruccelli’s Italian restaurant.

Last year, Millennial Bank bought a large portion of the property and is set to open in one of the locations, while Southern Care Internal Medicine, owned by Dr. Amy Bentley Illescas who owns a practice near Jim ‘N Nick’s as well, is also set to open in the area.

The addition of a new Sonic Drive-In will mark the fifth in Shelby County with locations already in Alabaster, Calera, Chelsea and Pelham.

This location will be the closest to Interstate 459, while also providing easy access to a busy U.S. 280 areas by serving residents from the Brook Highland, Greystone, Meadowbrook and Valleydale areas.

It would be located 8 miles from the Sonic in Chelsea and 10 miles from the Sonic in Pelham.

Sonic has been contacted to get more info on the coming location, including a ground-breaking date, an opening date and the design style after unveiling new designs at many Sonic Drive-In locations across the country.

