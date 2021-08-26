expand
August 27, 2021

Ann D. Garrett

By Staff Reports

Published 4:40 pm Thursday, August 26, 2021

Ann D. Garrett
Harpersville

Mrs. Ann D. Garrett, age 74 of Harpersville, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 24, at UAB.

A graveside service will be held Thursday, Sept. 2 at 2 p.m. at Harpersville City Cemetery.

She is survived by her husband, Danny Garrett; daughters, Dana Sanders (Hunt) and Kim Pressley (Jeremy); grandchildren, Garrett Vick, Madison Vick, Dalton Davis, Kayleigh Davis, Ben Pressley and Baylee Pressley; sister, Janet Albright (Gary); and brother, Roger Duke (Linda).

Ann was a member of Harpersville Church of Christ. She loved her grandkids, husband, and daughters and she was a loving wife, mother and grandmother.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Joyce and James Duke.

Online condolences may be made at Curtisandsonfunerals.com.

Curtis and Son Funeral Home will direct the service.

