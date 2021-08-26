expand
August 27, 2021

Helena Diamond Club is hosting their second annual HAA golf tournament at Timberline Golf Club in Calera on Oct. 11 (Contributed)

Helena Diamond Club hosts second annual HAA golf tournament

By Michelle Love

Published 3:17 pm Thursday, August 26, 2021

By MICHELLE LOVE | Staff Writer

HELENA – On Monday Oct. 11, the Helena Diamond Club will host their second annual Helena Athletic Association golf tournament at Timberline Golf Club in Calera.

All proceeds benefit Helena High School and Helena Middle School baseball and softball programs.

“Our inaugural event, last November, was a huge success,” said Helena Diamond Club’s Benji Barnett. “We sold that event out quickly with over 100 golfers in one afternoon flight. This year we are hoping to build off of that and make this event even better. This year we will have 2 flights (8:00 a.m. and 1:00 p.m.) and are well on our way to filling both flights up with 200+ golfers.”

Attendees of the event will be treated with a putting contest and door prizes while competing teams will receive prizes for first, second, and third place in the tournament.

“This tournament is by far our largest and most impactful fundraiser of the year for baseball and softball,” Barnett said. “It helps fund essential items for both programs and helps ensure our programs in Helena continue to be top notch.  Having events like this creates so many options for individuals and businesses to support our athletes.”

Barnett said it’s exciting for the Helena Diamond Club to host events like the tournament because it “brings the community together to support our athletes. These athletes and coaches work so hard throughout the year and it’s amazing to have the community get behind them and this event is one of the few opportunities for individuals and businesses to show their support of our program.”

“Our Diamond Club is also very excited to continue to partner with and have this event at beautiful Timberline Golf Club. It is so nice to be able to offer our golfers the opportunity to play at one of the best courses in the state, right here in our back yard,” he said.

Sponsors and tournament players should make all checks payable to Helena Athletic Association. For more information email Barnett at haadiamondclubsoftball@gmail.com.

