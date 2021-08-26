Scotty Dean Vines Sr.

Scotty Dean Vines Sr., age 61, passed away Saturday, Aug. 14 at Shelby Baptist Medical Center after a hard-fought and courageous battle with the novel coronavirus.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Shirley Vines, and his brother, Steve Vines, whom he is now with.

He is survived by his sons, Scotty Vines and Benjamin Vines; his daughters, Ashley Vines and Cora Linke; his grandchildren, Trevor Vines, Diem Vines, Tucker Eason, Oliver Linke, and Avalyn Vines; his father Stanley Vines; his sister Shelly Thornton, and his brother Richard Vines.

Scotty was born on July 14, 1960 in Savannah, Georgia. He achieved his Eagle Scout rank with the Boy Scouts of America at the age of 13, a degree in Mechanical Engineering at the University of Alabama, and shared a passion for old cars, fishing, hunting, model airplanes and most of all, his family. Scotty also had a passion for real estate and became a licensed agent in 2013 with Keller Williams where he was involved in several community outreach programs.

Scotty was a devout Christian and member of Westwood Baptist Church for over 30 years. Even in his final days, his faith in the Lord was unwavering. He was known for always being available when anyone needed advice, a helping hand, an ear to listen, or a shoulder to cry on. It is impossible to quantify the profound impact he had on countless peoples lives throughout his 61 years.

He will be greatly missed by everyone whose life he touched. Services were held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 21 at Westwood Baptist Church in Alabaster.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.