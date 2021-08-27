BOE names new principal at Oak Mountain High School

By EMILY SPARACINO / Staff Writer

COLUMBIANA – The Shelby County Board of Education approved a new principal for Oak Mountain High School at an Aug. 26 meeting at the Central Office.

Andrew Gunn will serve as the OMHS principal upon Dr. Kristi Sayers’s retirement this month.

“I would like to first and foremost thank the Board of Education for this opportunity to serve in the Oak Mountain community at Oak Mountain High School,” Gunn said during the meeting. “I can assure you that I will work hard every day to do what is best for students, and what is in students’ best interests to ensure that they’re prepared for the 21st-century economy, they’re prepared for the workforce and they’re prepared for college.”

Gunn is transferring to OMHS from Helena Middle School, where he served as principal for four years.

Prior to his stint at HMS, Gunn served as principal at Chelsea Middle School and assistant principal at OMHS.

He has worked in public education for 17 years.

Gunn holds a Bachelor of Science in social science, a master’s degree in educational leadership and an education specialist degree in educational leadership from Samford University.

Gunn thanked his wife, family and former colleagues for their support.

“My wife is definitely my biggest supporter and encourager, and without a doubt I would not be standing right here today if it were not for her,” he said. “Lastly, I would like to thank my friends and colleagues and families in the Helena community for four amazing years. (They are) some of the finest people I’ve ever gotten to know and some of the finest educators I’ve ever had the pleasure of serving with. I appreciate every moment I’ve had with them, and I look forward to what we’re going to be able to do at Oak Mountain High School.”