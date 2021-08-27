expand
Ad Spot

August 27, 2021

David Peacock has been named the new director of pastoral care at Shelby Baptist Medical Center in Alabaster. (Reporter photo/Keith McCoy)

Shelby Baptist names Peacock new director of pastoral care

By Alec Etheredge

Published 8:58 am Friday, August 27, 2021

By WILLIAM MARLOW | Special to the Reporter

ALABASTER — Shelby Baptist Medical Center has appointed a new director of pastoral care to serve the hospital.

Peacock, who most recently served as a chaplain at St. Vincent’s Birmingham, will soon be offering pastoral services to patients, families and staff at Shelby Baptist.

Peacock has served churches all over the country for 20 years, but is now returning to Shelby County—a place with which he has strong ties as the pastor of Hickory Hills Church in Alabaster.

“I am returning to Shelby Baptist five years later, after I served at another local hospital as a chaplain,” Peacock said. “I love how friendly people are and how they value chaplaincy and I love building relationships with people and being there for them in the good and bad times.”

Although in a new position, Peacock said he is quite familiar with Shelby Baptist having completed his chaplain internship and residency at the hospital.

A Vermont-native, Peacock’s love for running brought him to the South to run track at Auburn University. From there, He went on to receive his master’s degree at the Beeson Divinity School at Samford University.

When Peacock isn’t serving as a chaplain, he can be found enjoying life with his wife of 29 years and their two daughters. He also said he enjoys running, playing guitar and can’t wait to get back to traveling.

In his role at Shelby Baptist, Peacock and other chaplains in the Pastoral Care ministry at will provide a variety of services to patients and hospital guests such as ministry of presence, music, prayer, assistance with advanced directives, grief counseling and family care conferences.

Peacock said he will continue to prioritize those forms of care as well as provide a larger focus on mental and spiritual health due to the stresses related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I plan to use the ministry of presence, music and a new reflection phone line minister to people at the hospital,” he said. “I believe that spiritual and mental health are serious issues during this pandemic. Chaplains can provide help for our employees to meet them right where they are by offering a non-judgmental presence and active listening. We as chaplains can encourage employees to embrace self-care in their own unique ways.”

Much of these services have been made available for hospital staff who have served throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, and Peacock said he has created a new reflection phone line as well in order to offer pastoral care 24-7 to patients, their families and hospital employees.

“The new phone line is a resource for people to call in and hear an encouraging message at his or her convenience. In a time where people are so busy, we found it necessary to provide a resource for people to have access to at any time,” he said.

Shelby Baptist’s reflection phone line can be reached at 205-620-7969.

More News

Hoover City Schools Foundation to host first cornhole tournament Aug. 28

New program designed to help first responders with special needs emergency situations

Shelby Baptist names Peacock new director of pastoral care

Pelham’s Hatching Hope thrift store has “something for everybody”

  • Latest on the Corona Virus

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Stories

  • Latest Sports

  • Polls

    Are you planning to vote in your city's municipal election today?

    • No (100%, 4 Votes)
    • Yes (0%, 0 Votes)

    Total Voters: 4

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Latest Public Records

  • Latest Obituaries

280 Reporter

Hoover City Schools Foundation to host first cornhole tournament Aug. 28

News

New program designed to help first responders with special needs emergency situations

Alabaster Main Story

Shelby Baptist names Peacock new director of pastoral care

Alabaster Main Story

Pelham’s Hatching Hope thrift store has “something for everybody”

280 Main Story

How a Pelham mother and daughter are raising awareness to childhood cancer

Calera

Helena Diamond Club hosts second annual HAA golf tournament

280 Main Story

Gresham Smith to assist with “first of its kind” traffic operations program involving Calera

280 Main Story

Shelby County Schools requiring masks starting Aug. 30

Events

Valleydale Church offers “Coffee with Pastors” event

280 Main Story

Superintendents discuss school system updates, pandemic challenges

Montevallo

University of Montevallo enrollment grows with largest freshman class in 6 years

Alabaster Main Story

Alabaster City Schools using new CrisisAlert system

Helena

Shelby County BOE names Helena athletic facility after Mark Hall

280 Main Story

Sonic coming to Meadowbrook/Brook Highland area off U.S. 280

Alabaster Main Story

Alabaster Jersey Mike’s sets expected opening for October

Business

Helena boutique Pink Lilies hosts ribbon cutting ceremony

Alabaster Main Story

Alabaster honors life of firefighter Jamie McClain

News

The Pelham Public Library’s devotion to the community

Columbiana

Greer steps down as Owens House director

Montevallo

UM’s Hultquist named Advanced Placement Chief Reader

280 Main Story

Chubbfathers Chelsea owner confirms restaurant’s permanent closure

280 Main Story

A new set of wings: Remembering Johnny Ward

280 Main Story

Column: You are what makes us great, and we need your help

280 Main Story

Shelby County seeking public involvement in comprehensive plan process