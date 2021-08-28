expand
Ad Spot

August 30, 2021

Coosa Valley opens season with loss to Pickens

By Alec Etheredge

Published 2:36 am Saturday, August 28, 2021

By ALEC ETHEREDGE | Managing Editor 

HARPERSVILLE – The Vince DiLorenzo era officially returned to Coosa Valley on Friday night, Aug. 27, when the Rebels took the field for the 2021 season-opener against Pickens Academy.

The Rebels were forced to wait an extra week to suit up after forfeiting their opener due to COVID-19, but they finally got to hit the field a week later, and the excitement showed early.

Coosa Valley struck first in the opening quarter with a touchdown pass from Ray Albright to Konner Steele for a 7-0 lead.

That advantage held up for quite a while, as the Rebels led 7-0 going into the second quarter.

Pickens, however, found a slim opening for points in the second quarter and finally got on the board to even the score going into the half.

At that point, it looked to be a tight game between the two heading into the second half, but Pickens made the necessary adjustments and came out with a spirited effort.

The Pirates scored two touchdowns and continued what became a streak of 35 unanswered points to eventually gain a 35-7 lead.

Coosa Valley found one more score in the final quarter on a touchdown pass from Canaan Johnson to Hunter Hill to create the final score of 35-14.

While the game didn’t end the way the Rebels had hoped after a promising start, it was a drastic improvement from last year’s 55-0 loss.

More News

Cornerstone falls to 1-1 with loss at Banks

Coosa Valley opens season with loss to Pickens

Evangel falls in battle of top 8-man teams

Briarwood scores 28 unanswered in 2nd half to pull away from Spain Park

  • Latest on the Corona Virus

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Stories

  • Latest Sports

  • Polls

    Are you planning to vote in your city's municipal election today?

    • No (100%, 4 Votes)
    • Yes (0%, 0 Votes)

    Total Voters: 4

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Latest Public Records

  • Latest Obituaries

280 Main Story

Briarwood scores 28 unanswered in 2nd half to pull away from Spain Park

Alabaster Main Story

Thompson pulls off consecutive shutouts for first time in more than 40 years

Calera

Calera falls to 1-1 with loss to Jackson-Olin

280 Main Story

Vincent now 2-0 after win at Billingsley

280 Main Story

Helena uses strong first half to fend off Hornets

Columbiana

Anderson’s 300-plus yard night leads Montevallo in rivalry win against Shelby County

280 Main Story

Oak Mountain uses 2nd half surge to shutout Pelham

280 Main Story

BOE names new principal at Oak Mountain High School

280 Main Story

Hoover City Schools Foundation to host first cornhole tournament Aug. 28

News

New program designed to help first responders with special needs emergency situations

Alabaster Main Story

Shelby Baptist names Peacock new director of pastoral care

Alabaster Main Story

Pelham’s Hatching Hope thrift store has ‘something for everybody’

280 Main Story

How a Pelham mother and daughter are raising awareness to childhood cancer

Calera

Helena Diamond Club hosts second annual HAA golf tournament

280 Main Story

Gresham Smith to assist with ‘first of its kind’ traffic operations program involving Calera

280 Main Story

Shelby County Schools requiring masks starting Aug. 30

Events

Valleydale Church offers “Coffee with Pastors” event

280 Main Story

Superintendents discuss school system updates, pandemic challenges

Montevallo

University of Montevallo enrollment grows with largest freshman class in 6 years

Alabaster Main Story

Alabaster City Schools using new CrisisAlert system

Helena

Shelby County BOE names Helena athletic facility after Mark Hall

280 Main Story

Sonic coming to Meadowbrook/Brook Highland area off U.S. 280

Alabaster Main Story

Alabaster Jersey Mike’s sets expected opening for October

Business

Helena boutique Pink Lilies hosts ribbon cutting ceremony