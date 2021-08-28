expand
August 30, 2021

Cornerstone falls to 1-1 with loss at Banks

By Alec Etheredge

Published 2:49 am Saturday, August 28, 2021

By ALEC ETHEREDGE | Managing Editor

MOUNTAIN BROOK – The Cornerstone Chargers are now 1-1 on the season after falling to Banks Academy on Friday, Aug. 27.

The Chargers, who started hot last week with a 20-0 shutout against Southern Prep Academy, fell 54-0 to Banks in a difficult road matchup at Mountain Brook High School.

Cornerstone entered confident with the win a week ago, but Banks shared confidence of its own with a 12-6 win against Pickens Academy.

The Jets built off that success and carried it into the matchup with the Chargers,

Banks’ defense continued a dominant start to the season, as the Chargers struggled to find room to move the ball, which ultimately led to the shutout.

The Chargers will now look to bounce back next week with a road matchup against Lakeside.

