expand
Ad Spot

August 30, 2021

Evangel dropped a tough battle with Grace Baptist on Aug. 27, featuring two of the top 8-man teams in the country. (For the Reporter/Amy Barlow)

Evangel falls in battle of top 8-man teams

By Alec Etheredge

Published 1:20 am Saturday, August 28, 2021

By CHRIS MEGGINSON | Special to the Reporter

ALABASTER — Top-ranked Evangel Christian School was knocked off at home by No. 2 Grace Baptist Academy (Tenn.), 48-28, on Aug. 27 in the biggest 8-man game of the season to date.

Evangel led 28-26 at the half after a back-and-forth first-half battle, but Grace pulled away with three scores in the second half.

“It was what it was billed to be. It was a good game,” said ECS head coach Tim Smith. “It was close until the fourth quarter, but we couldn’t get anything consistent going. We couldn’t establish the run. We couldn’t establish the pass …  We’ll learn from it and we’ll go back to work on Monday. Our team will respond. They always do.”

Eli Whitfield put Evangel on top to start the game with a 3-yard touchdown pass to Harris Black and then ran in the 2-point conversion. Grace scored twice to close out the first quarter with a 12-8 lead. It became 20-8 before Evangel answered with a 1-yard touchdown by Whitfield on a quarterback sneak to tie the game. Lucas Mast kicked the extra point to give the Lightning a one-point lead.

Both teams scored late in the final minutes of the half. Whitfield answered a Grace touchdown with a 6-yard run and Mast tacked on another PAT to lead 28-26.

After Grace regained the lead, 34-28, with a 10-yard touchdown run in the third quarter, Evangel scored on a reverse, but the play was blown dead by an inadvertent whistle.

Whitfield threw for 199 yards and touchdown on 19-of-43 passing, while adding two TDs on the ground.

Starting running back Tyler Wilson exited the game after only two carries, opening the door for Hunter Atkins to lead the ground game with 105 yards on 12 carries. Colton Burrough added 32 yards on six touches.

With Grace playing more than 100 snaps on offense, Evangel’s defense was led by Zach Cannon’s nine tackles and three sacks. Thomas Koch had seven stops, a sack and a blocked punt, while Hayden Black had eight tackles and a pass breakup.

Evangel (2-1) will remain home in Week 4 to host Southern Christian out of Opelika on Sept. 3.

More News

Cornerstone falls to 1-1 with loss at Banks

Coosa Valley opens season with loss to Pickens

Evangel falls in battle of top 8-man teams

Briarwood scores 28 unanswered in 2nd half to pull away from Spain Park

  • Latest on the Corona Virus

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Stories

  • Latest Sports

  • Polls

    Are you planning to vote in your city's municipal election today?

    • No (100%, 4 Votes)
    • Yes (0%, 0 Votes)

    Total Voters: 4

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Latest Public Records

  • Latest Obituaries

280 Main Story

Briarwood scores 28 unanswered in 2nd half to pull away from Spain Park

Alabaster Main Story

Thompson pulls off consecutive shutouts for first time in more than 40 years

Calera

Calera falls to 1-1 with loss to Jackson-Olin

280 Main Story

Vincent now 2-0 after win at Billingsley

280 Main Story

Helena uses strong first half to fend off Hornets

Columbiana

Anderson’s 300-plus yard night leads Montevallo in rivalry win against Shelby County

280 Main Story

Oak Mountain uses 2nd half surge to shutout Pelham

280 Main Story

BOE names new principal at Oak Mountain High School

280 Main Story

Hoover City Schools Foundation to host first cornhole tournament Aug. 28

News

New program designed to help first responders with special needs emergency situations

Alabaster Main Story

Shelby Baptist names Peacock new director of pastoral care

Alabaster Main Story

Pelham’s Hatching Hope thrift store has ‘something for everybody’

280 Main Story

How a Pelham mother and daughter are raising awareness to childhood cancer

Calera

Helena Diamond Club hosts second annual HAA golf tournament

280 Main Story

Gresham Smith to assist with ‘first of its kind’ traffic operations program involving Calera

280 Main Story

Shelby County Schools requiring masks starting Aug. 30

Events

Valleydale Church offers “Coffee with Pastors” event

280 Main Story

Superintendents discuss school system updates, pandemic challenges

Montevallo

University of Montevallo enrollment grows with largest freshman class in 6 years

Alabaster Main Story

Alabaster City Schools using new CrisisAlert system

Helena

Shelby County BOE names Helena athletic facility after Mark Hall

280 Main Story

Sonic coming to Meadowbrook/Brook Highland area off U.S. 280

Alabaster Main Story

Alabaster Jersey Mike’s sets expected opening for October

Business

Helena boutique Pink Lilies hosts ribbon cutting ceremony