Joseph Benjamin (JB) Denham

Calera

Joseph Benjamin (JB) Denham, age 81, of Calera, passed away Friday, Aug. 27 after an almost three-year battle with lymphoma.

The visitation will be Tuesday, Aug. 31 from 1-2 p.m. at Bolton Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 2 p.m. at the funeral home with Barry Cotter officiating. Burial will follow at Salem Cemetery. Bolton Funeral Home is directing.

JB was born on Oct. 16, 1939 in Montgomery. JB attended Calera High School, earned his Bachelor’s of Arts degree in Business Administration from the University of Montevallo, followed by a Masters of Arts degree in History and Education, also from the University of Montevallo. For the next thirty years, JB taught at McElroy High, Thompson High, Alabaster High, and Thompson Middle. At Thompson Middle, JB also coached basketball and sponsored the Student Council.

JB was a member of the Montevallo Church of Christ. In his younger years, JB performed with various local music artists including Country Boy Eddie. He enjoyed gardening, fishing, and watching sports. He could be seen at numerous flea markets throughout central Alabama.

JB was preceded in death by his parents, Louila Wood Denham and Benjamin Denham of Calera; uncle, Kavanaugh Wood of Tuscaloosa; aunt, Launa Conway of Bessemer; and first cousins, EK Wood of Tuscaloosa and Joann Wood Cotter of Milledgeville, Georgia.

He is survived by first cousins, Unaking Conway Currier of Decatur and Dwight Conway of Hartselle.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation.

