expand
Ad Spot

August 31, 2021

Pelham PD investigating a double shooting that took place Tuesday afternoon. (File)

Double shooting in Pelham leaves one dead

By Michelle Love

Published 2:40 pm Tuesday, August 31, 2021

PELHAM – Pelham police officers are currently working a double shooting that occurred on Tuesday afternoon, Aug. 31, which resulted in one death and another injury.

“Officers are working a double shooting in the 700 block of Hwy 72,” Pelham Police Department posted to Twitter. “Two people were shot. One has died. The second victim’s injuries are not believed to be life-threatening. We are questioning two people right now, and evidence technicians are processing two scenes.”

The injured individual is a woman, who ran to a neighbor’s house for help following the incident, according to Pelham Police Department.

Pelham Police Chief Pat Cheatwood is holding a briefing for the public today to provide more information. Confirmed information will be posted via Twitter throughout the rest of the day.

Police emphasized there was no danger to public, and so far no arrests have been made.

This article will be updated as information becomes available.

More News

Helena sweeps Chilton County to open area play with victory

World War II veteran honored on his 100th birthday

Double shooting in Pelham leaves one dead

M4A, Shelby County DHR launch Elder Justice Alliance

  • Latest on the Corona Virus

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Stories

  • Latest Sports

  • Polls

    Are you planning to vote in your city's municipal election today?

    • No (100%, 4 Votes)
    • Yes (0%, 0 Votes)

    Total Voters: 4

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Latest Public Records

  • Latest Obituaries

Montevallo

World War II veteran honored on his 100th birthday

News

Double shooting in Pelham leaves one dead

280 Main Story

M4A, Shelby County DHR launch Elder Justice Alliance

280 Main Story

The Shelby County Football Show Week 3

Montevallo

Montevallo considering contract with Text My Gov messaging system

Business

Happy Hippie Festival celebrates Shelby County small businesses

Alabaster Main Story

Truck spills multiple gallons of fuel in I-65 wreck

News

Pelham Board of Education discusses COVID-19 regulations at board meeting

280 Reporter

Hoover City Schools names new public relations coordinator

280 Main Story

A leader and friend: Dr. Kristi Sayers honored for lengthy career in education

280 Main Story

Briarwood scores 28 unanswered in 2nd half to pull away from Spain Park

Alabaster Main Story

Thompson pulls off consecutive shutouts for first time in more than 40 years

Calera

Calera falls to 1-1 with loss to Jackson-Olin

280 Main Story

Vincent now 2-0 after win at Billingsley

280 Main Story

Helena uses strong first half to fend off Hornets

Columbiana

Anderson’s 300-plus yard night leads Montevallo in rivalry win against Shelby County

280 Main Story

Oak Mountain uses 2nd half surge to shutout Pelham

280 Main Story

BOE names new principal at Oak Mountain High School

280 Main Story

Hoover City Schools Foundation to host first cornhole tournament Aug. 28

News

New program designed to help first responders with special needs emergency situations

Alabaster Main Story

Shelby Baptist names Peacock new director of pastoral care

Alabaster Main Story

Pelham’s Hatching Hope thrift store has ‘something for everybody’

280 Main Story

How a Pelham mother and daughter are raising awareness to childhood cancer

Calera

Helena Diamond Club hosts second annual HAA golf tournament