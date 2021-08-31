expand
August 31, 2021

A commercial truck and a passenger vehicle were in an accident on Interstate 65 this morning, which led to the truck spilling multiple gallons of fuel and shutting down I-65 northbound. (File)

Truck spills multiple gallons of fuel in I-65 wreck

By Alec Etheredge

Published 8:59 am Tuesday, August 31, 2021

By ALEC ETHEREDGE | Managing Editor 

A wreck on Interstate 65 in Alabaster between exit 234 and exit 238 shut down traffic on Tuesday morning, Aug. 31, causing major delays throughout the city.

The crash occurred at 4:04 a.m. when a commercial truck and a passenger car got into an accident near the mile marker 237 of I-65.

During the accident, the truck spilled multiple gallons of fuel, which forced all northbound lanes of the interstate to be shut down, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s Highway Patrol Division.

As of 8:36, the interstate remained shut down to traffic, which was rerouted off the interstate.

That, however, caused multiple traveling delays on other roads as well. Shelby County 87 saw major backup issues this morning as well, while Alabama 119 and Shelby County 17 also saw travel issues, according to the Alabaster Police Department.

APD asked for anyone heading northbound on I-65 to detour at the Shelby County Airport exit (Exit 234) while crews continue to work on cleaning up the accident.

No other details about the accident were immediately available other than a lengthy delay. ALEA will continue to monitor the situation and provide updates throughout the morning, while more will also be made available on the cause of the accident and any injuries.

