expand
Ad Spot

August 31, 2021

World War II veteran honored on his 100th birthday

By Emily Sparacino

Published 3:31 pm Tuesday, August 31, 2021

By EMILY SPARACINO / Staff Writer

MONTEVALLO – Clyde Haynes knew his family was giving him a 100th birthday party, but he was surprised when he realized it was happening at the American Village.

“He was so excited,” Yvonne Bibby, one of Haynes’s daughters, said afterward. “It really meant the world to him.”

The intimate celebration on Aug. 14 was as much about Haynes turning 100 years old as it was about his tireless dedication to serving his country and family throughout his long life.

A Hueytown native, Haynes served during World War II in the 101st Airborne Division as a radio operator, sending and receiving messages in Morse code.

“He would say, ‘I didn’t really do anything,’ but he doesn’t know what messages he sent,” Bibby said. “They could have been so important. He was sending messages back and forth for the headquarters.”

Haynes was in England during the D-Day invasion, when thousands of American, British and Canadian troops landed on beaches in France’s Normandy region.

Bibby said in the past, her father has shared his memories of the day, of seeing numerous airplanes and ships but not knowing about the invasion at first.

When France was freed from Nazi Germany’s control, Haynes recalled walking along the streets with other members of the U.S. Army and seeing adults and children run out of their homes and dance with joy at the news, Bibby said.

“My dad is typical of that generation. He is 100 years old, and he has seen it all,” Bibby said. “He was a hardworking father who loved his country, loved his family and loved God.”

Bibby said her sister, Diane Cline, was able to secure letters of recognition from U.S. Sen. Tommy Tuberville and Congressman Gary Palmer honoring Haynes for his 100th birthday.

“He received 112 birthday cards, and he’s been reading them little by little,” Bibby said. “He’s such a sweet man.”

Haynes graduated from the University of Alabama with a business degree and went on to earn a master’s degree in education from UA.

He worked as a school teacher for much of his life.

When he retired, he stayed active volunteering with different organizations.

“He was not the kind that was going to sit in a rocking chair,” Bibby said. “He said, ‘I have a life to live.’”

Haynes is being added to the Register of Honor housed in the National Veterans Shrine at the American Village.

Haynes and his wife, Betty, live in Vestavia Hills.

More News

Helena sweeps Chilton County to open area play with victory

World War II veteran honored on his 100th birthday

Double shooting in Pelham leaves one dead

M4A, Shelby County DHR launch Elder Justice Alliance

  • Latest on the Corona Virus

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Stories

  • Latest Sports

  • Polls

    Are you planning to vote in your city's municipal election today?

    • No (100%, 4 Votes)
    • Yes (0%, 0 Votes)

    Total Voters: 4

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Latest Public Records

  • Latest Obituaries

Montevallo

World War II veteran honored on his 100th birthday

News

Double shooting in Pelham leaves one dead

280 Main Story

M4A, Shelby County DHR launch Elder Justice Alliance

280 Main Story

The Shelby County Football Show Week 3

Montevallo

Montevallo considering contract with Text My Gov messaging system

Business

Happy Hippie Festival celebrates Shelby County small businesses

Alabaster Main Story

Truck spills multiple gallons of fuel in I-65 wreck

News

Pelham Board of Education discusses COVID-19 regulations at board meeting

280 Reporter

Hoover City Schools names new public relations coordinator

280 Main Story

A leader and friend: Dr. Kristi Sayers honored for lengthy career in education

280 Main Story

Briarwood scores 28 unanswered in 2nd half to pull away from Spain Park

Alabaster Main Story

Thompson pulls off consecutive shutouts for first time in more than 40 years

Calera

Calera falls to 1-1 with loss to Jackson-Olin

280 Main Story

Vincent now 2-0 after win at Billingsley

280 Main Story

Helena uses strong first half to fend off Hornets

Columbiana

Anderson’s 300-plus yard night leads Montevallo in rivalry win against Shelby County

280 Main Story

Oak Mountain uses 2nd half surge to shutout Pelham

280 Main Story

BOE names new principal at Oak Mountain High School

280 Main Story

Hoover City Schools Foundation to host first cornhole tournament Aug. 28

News

New program designed to help first responders with special needs emergency situations

Alabaster Main Story

Shelby Baptist names Peacock new director of pastoral care

Alabaster Main Story

Pelham’s Hatching Hope thrift store has ‘something for everybody’

280 Main Story

How a Pelham mother and daughter are raising awareness to childhood cancer

Calera

Helena Diamond Club hosts second annual HAA golf tournament