expand
Ad Spot

September 1, 2021

A construction bid has been approved for the final building repairs at Oak Mountain Middle School following an EF3 tornado earlier this year. (Reporter photo/Keith McCoy)

Bid approved for final repairs to Oak Mountain Middle School

By Alec Etheredge

Published 10:47 am Wednesday, September 1, 2021

By WILLIAM MARLOW | Special to the Reporter

COLUMBIANA —  Shelby County Schools has approved a construction bid authorizing final building repairs at Oak Mountain Middle School in order to address lingering damage that was sustained during a tornado earlier this year.

The Board of Education approved the additional repairs during its monthly meeting on Thursday, Aug. 26. David Calhoun, the school district’s assistant superintendent of operation, is currently overseeing the construction project, and said the school district is making great progress in restoring the school to peak operations.

“All of this is related to Oak Mountain Middle School and specifically the storm damage that took place back in late March, and the majority of the items that are going to be addressed are going to deal with the roof and HVAC,” he said.

According to Calhoun, the biggest restorations consist of roof replacements on many of the school’s building structures, including addressing soft spots and repairing several HVAC units that were damaged during the storm.

During the storm’s immediate aftermath, Calhoun said the state initially allowed Shelby County Schools to forgo the repair bidding process in order to address any severe damage as well as restore vital facility functions. However, the repairs listed in the most recent construction bid were deemed more minor and therefore didn’t qualify under the state’s policy.

“They were items that weren’t deemed to be an immediate need, and so as a result, we have had to follow the state process for bids,” he said. “There’s no breach so water is not pouring in, but yet it still is an area that needs to be addressed.”

Although not urgent, Calhoun said the project does have priority given a new school year began in August and that more students now occupy the building on a daily basis.

Calhoun also added this is now the third phase of major repairs that has occurred since the EF3 tornado struck the school on March 25 of this year, with renovations taking place throughout March, June and now this fall.

During that time, the Hoover-based company Williford Orman Construction, LLC has overseen much of the repairs and has once again been contracted to facilitate the final restorations, which the district currently estimates at more than $871,000.

“We have a history of working with Williford Orman on other projects previous to now so there’s already a good working relationship,” Calhoun said.

Final restorations to the school are expected to be completed this fall.

More News

Alabaster Fall Fest vendor registration now open

Cahaba River Fry-Down returns to virtual format

Celebrating the arts and so much more

Cycling couple raises nearly $20K for St. Jude

  • Latest on the Corona Virus

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Stories

  • Latest Sports

  • Polls

    Are you planning to vote in your city's municipal election today?

    • No (100%, 4 Votes)
    • Yes (0%, 0 Votes)

    Total Voters: 4

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Latest Public Records

  • Latest Obituaries

Alabaster Main Story

Alabaster Fall Fest vendor registration now open

280 Reporter

Cahaba River Fry-Down returns to virtual format

280 Main Story

Teen charged with making school-related threats online

280 Main Story

Residents vote down Cahaba Valley Fire District’s proposed dues increase

Alabaster Main Story

Empowering women through health and wellness

280 Main Story

Matt Casey announces candidacy for Shelby County district attorney

280 Main Story

Bid approved for final repairs to Oak Mountain Middle School

Alabaster Main Story

Westwood Baptist hosting ‘Parenting in the Modern World’ classes

Montevallo

World War II veteran honored on his 100th birthday

News

Double shooting in Pelham leaves one dead

280 Main Story

M4A, Shelby County DHR launch Elder Justice Alliance

280 Main Story

The Shelby County Football Show Week 3

Montevallo

Montevallo considering contract with Text My Gov messaging system

Business

Happy Hippie Festival celebrates Shelby County small businesses

Alabaster Main Story

Truck spills multiple gallons of fuel in I-65 wreck

News

Pelham Board of Education discusses COVID-19 regulations at board meeting

280 Reporter

Hoover City Schools names new public relations coordinator

280 Main Story

A leader and friend: Dr. Kristi Sayers honored for lengthy career in education

280 Main Story

Briarwood scores 28 unanswered in 2nd half to pull away from Spain Park

Alabaster Main Story

Thompson pulls off consecutive shutouts for first time in more than 40 years

Calera

Calera falls to 1-1 with loss to Jackson-Olin

280 Main Story

Vincent now 2-0 after win at Billingsley

280 Main Story

Helena uses strong first half to fend off Hornets

Columbiana

Anderson’s 300-plus yard night leads Montevallo in rivalry win against Shelby County