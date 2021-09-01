expand
Ad Spot

September 1, 2021

Matt Casey has announced his candidacy to run for the position of district attorney in Shelby County. (Contributed)

Matt Casey announces candidacy for Shelby County district attorney

By Alec Etheredge

Published 11:10 am Wednesday, September 1, 2021

FROM STAFF REPORTS

Columbiana ­– On Wednesday morning, Sept. 1, Rep. Matt Casey announced his candidacy for the position of district attorney in Shelby County.

“I am excited to begin this journey,” Casey said. “I believe my decades of experience as a criminal prosecutor and desire to work to protect the hard-working families of Shelby County brings the right combination to the district attorney’s office.”

Casey graduated from Jones Law School in 2006 before joining the Jefferson County District Attorney’s Office in 2008. He has since been the lead prosecutor on hundreds of violent felony cases including capital murder, sexual assault, child abuse and domestic violence cases. Casey is also a member of the Alabama and Birmingham bar associations.

Casey is a member of the Indian Springs Kiwanis Club and a graduate of Project Corporate Leadership in Birmingham. He also has been a volunteer softball coach at Heardmont Park and a volunteer basketball coach at Oak Mountain. Casey also has been a member of the Shelby County Republican Party for many years.

“I love Shelby County and my roots are deep here,” Casey added.  “My wife, Emily, and I are raising our children here. It is vitally important that Shelby County prosecutes violent offenders to the full extent of the law and keep these criminals behind bars.”

Casey lives in Indian Springs with his wife and two daughters who attend Oak Mountain Schools.

The Republican Primary will be held on May 24, 2022. Currently, Hayes would be up against incumbent Jill Lee, who has served as Shelby County’s district attorney since being appointed to the position in 2014.

More News

Alabaster Fall Fest vendor registration now open

Cahaba River Fry-Down returns to virtual format

Celebrating the arts and so much more

Cycling couple raises nearly $20K for St. Jude

  • Latest on the Corona Virus

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Stories

  • Latest Sports

  • Polls

    Are you planning to vote in your city's municipal election today?

    • No (100%, 4 Votes)
    • Yes (0%, 0 Votes)

    Total Voters: 4

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Latest Public Records

  • Latest Obituaries

Alabaster Main Story

Alabaster Fall Fest vendor registration now open

280 Reporter

Cahaba River Fry-Down returns to virtual format

280 Main Story

Teen charged with making school-related threats online

280 Main Story

Residents vote down Cahaba Valley Fire District’s proposed dues increase

Alabaster Main Story

Empowering women through health and wellness

280 Main Story

Matt Casey announces candidacy for Shelby County district attorney

280 Main Story

Bid approved for final repairs to Oak Mountain Middle School

Alabaster Main Story

Westwood Baptist hosting ‘Parenting in the Modern World’ classes

Montevallo

World War II veteran honored on his 100th birthday

News

Double shooting in Pelham leaves one dead

280 Main Story

M4A, Shelby County DHR launch Elder Justice Alliance

280 Main Story

The Shelby County Football Show Week 3

Montevallo

Montevallo considering contract with Text My Gov messaging system

Business

Happy Hippie Festival celebrates Shelby County small businesses

Alabaster Main Story

Truck spills multiple gallons of fuel in I-65 wreck

News

Pelham Board of Education discusses COVID-19 regulations at board meeting

280 Reporter

Hoover City Schools names new public relations coordinator

280 Main Story

A leader and friend: Dr. Kristi Sayers honored for lengthy career in education

280 Main Story

Briarwood scores 28 unanswered in 2nd half to pull away from Spain Park

Alabaster Main Story

Thompson pulls off consecutive shutouts for first time in more than 40 years

Calera

Calera falls to 1-1 with loss to Jackson-Olin

280 Main Story

Vincent now 2-0 after win at Billingsley

280 Main Story

Helena uses strong first half to fend off Hornets

Columbiana

Anderson’s 300-plus yard night leads Montevallo in rivalry win against Shelby County