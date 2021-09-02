expand
Ad Spot

September 2, 2021

Helena Hollow's annual pumpkin patch is a favorite amongst the Helena community. (File)

Helena Hollow: hosts of the town

By Michelle Love

Published 10:43 am Thursday, September 2, 2021

By MICHELLE LOVE | Staff Writer

HELENA – Helena Hollow wears many hats in the Helena community. It is a wedding and birthday venue, a pumpkin patch in the fall, and even has a petting zoo. No matter the season, Helena Hollow has something for everyone to enjoy.

This was the goal for Jamie and Amy Griffin when they set out to start their business. Before the Hollow, Amy was an English teacher at a local private school, and Jamie was an operations manager for retail farming stores across Alabama. Amy describes their life before Helena Hollow as “a pretty normal, routine life,” but they ultimately wanted a change of pace.

In 2014, the couple moved their family onto family land in Helena, and sought out to create something special their whole family could enjoy. According to Amy, having their whole family involved was always the plan.

“Running the farm takes a lot of our time and effort,” she said. “We want to make sure our girls are a big part of anything that takes up our time. We really want to instill in our children good work ethic, a healthy work to play ratio, and always want to make sure they feel like their ideas and opinions are heard when it comes to Helena Hollow. After all, our business is based on keeping children happy.”

The venue operates year-round, but their busiest season is in the fall. Families come out every Saturday and Sunday in October to take part in The Patch, which is the venue’s pumpkin-everything season. This year the pumpkin patch starts Oct. 2, and operates from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. “It is a very popular event, and we look forward to improving it and growing it every year,” Amy said.

After a year of uncertainty for so many businesses, the Griffin family is grateful Helena Hollow continues to thrive, and are excited to look towards the future.

“Compared to last year, thankfully our birthday party season has bulked right back up to where it was before COVID,” Amy said. “We are looking ahead and praying for a healthy and busy pumpkin season as well.”

Helena Hollow has become a favorite amongst the Helena community. Families flock every year to experience the various events the Hollow has to offer. Amy said Helena is the perfect place for the venue because “our growing community matches our growing business.”

“Helena is full of young families with young children which is the perfect demographic for the type of business we have and are continuing to grow,” she said.

The happiness and love the Griffin family feels towards Helena Hollow is contagious. Their children love to engage with guests and the animals throughout the farm, while Amy and Jamie work together to provide guests with as pleasurable an experience as possible. They always succeed.

“What I love most about Helena Hollow is that we are truly in the business of making people—primarily kids—happy,” Amy said. “It is such a joy to have a constantly evolving and never ending conversation in our personal household about how to improve our farm and what we can add or change to make the experience we provide better, more efficient or more fun. Albeit challenging, it is very rewarding to walk around the farm during an event and see smiling faces throughout.”

Helena Hollow is located at 6027 Highway 17 in Helena, Alabama. For more information, visit their website: https://www.helenahollow.com/

More News

Thompson, Tuscaloosa County helping Hurricane Ida relief

Helena Hollow: hosts of the town

Alabaster City Schools to require masks starting Sept. 7

Gumbo to Geaux combines perfection and comfort

  • Latest on the Corona Virus

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Stories

  • Latest Sports

  • Polls

    Are you planning to vote in your city's municipal election today?

    • No (100%, 4 Votes)
    • Yes (0%, 0 Votes)

    Total Voters: 4

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Latest Public Records

  • Latest Obituaries

Alabaster Main Story

Thompson, Tuscaloosa County helping Hurricane Ida relief

Business

Helena Hollow: hosts of the town

Alabaster Main Story

Alabaster City Schools to require masks starting Sept. 7

Alabaster Main Story

Gumbo to Geaux combines perfection and comfort

Alabaster Main Story

Alabaster Fall Fest vendor registration now open

280 Reporter

Cahaba River Fry-Down returns to virtual format

280 Main Story

Teen charged with making school-related threats online

280 Main Story

Residents vote down Cahaba Valley Fire District’s proposed dues increase

Alabaster Main Story

Empowering women through health and wellness

280 Main Story

Matt Casey announces candidacy for Shelby County district attorney

280 Main Story

Bid approved for final repairs to Oak Mountain Middle School

Alabaster Main Story

Westwood Baptist hosting ‘Parenting in the Modern World’ classes

Montevallo

World War II veteran honored on his 100th birthday

News

Double shooting in Pelham leaves one dead

280 Main Story

M4A, Shelby County DHR launch Elder Justice Alliance

280 Main Story

The Shelby County Football Show Week 3

Montevallo

Montevallo considering contract with Text My Gov messaging system

Business

Happy Hippie Festival celebrates Shelby County small businesses

Alabaster Main Story

Truck spills multiple gallons of fuel in I-65 wreck

News

Pelham Board of Education discusses COVID-19 regulations at board meeting

280 Reporter

Hoover City Schools names new public relations coordinator

280 Main Story

A leader and friend: Dr. Kristi Sayers honored for lengthy career in education

280 Main Story

Briarwood scores 28 unanswered in 2nd half to pull away from Spain Park

Alabaster Main Story

Thompson pulls off consecutive shutouts for first time in more than 40 years