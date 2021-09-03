expand
September 3, 2021

Summerville

Chelsea man arrested on rape, sodomy charges

By Staff Reports

Published 4:22 pm Friday, September 3, 2021

FROM STAFF REPORTS

A Chelsea man was arrested on Sept. 2 and charged with multiple counts of rape and sodomy.

Cleveland Summerville, 30, was arrested on eight felony charges involving sex crimes, according to a Shelby County Sheriff’s Office press release.

Summerville’s charges include five counts of second-degree rape and three counts of second-degree sodomy.

The arrest came after an initial report indicated Summerville allegedly had inappropriate contact with a juvenile, the release read.

Shelby County’s Child Advocacy Center, Owens House, and the District Attorney’s Office have assisted with the investigation.

“Investigations of this nature are one of our highest priorities,” Shelby County Sheriff John Samaniego wrote in the release.

Summerville has been released on bonds totaling $120,000.

The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone with additional information about the case to call (205) 670-6000.

Anonymous tips may be submitted to Crime Stoppers at (205) 254-7777 or Crimestoppersmetroal.com.

