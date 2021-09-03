expand
September 3, 2021

Shelby County’s second free landfill day for residents this year will be Saturday, Oct. 2. (File)

County to hold second free landfill day on Oct. 2

By Emily Sparacino

Published 2:15 pm Friday, September 3, 2021

By EMILY SPARACINO / Staff Writer

COLUMBIANA – Shelby County residents wanting to dispose of household items and debris at no cost will have another opportunity to do so during the county’s second free landfill day in October.

The Shelby County Landfill will accept residents’ waste on Saturday, Oct. 2 from 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

The landfill cannot accept hazardous waste, mobile batteries, vehicle tires, liquid waste or vehicles.

The landfill is located off Alabama 70 at 401 Landfill Road.

Those who bring loads to the landfill for disposal are urged to secure and cover the items to prevent trash and litter from collecting along the road.

Free landfill days, including the October date, are available to county residents only. Those outside of Shelby County who would like to drop off items will be charged the standard rate of $30 per ton.

Other rates and details are listed at Shelbyal.com/253/Landfill.

Montevallo residents may bring their loads to the Montevallo Recycling Center for a convenient drop-off if they do not want to take loads directly to the landfill, according to a post on the Sustainable Montevallo Facebook page.

The Montevallo Recycling Center is located at 1120 Overland Road.

