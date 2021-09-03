Divorces for the week of Aug. 30

The following individuals were issued divorces in Shelby County from Aug. 2-24:

-Lucas Cameron Brown, of Helena, and Magan Cantey, of Helena.

-Eric Matthew Musso, of Pelham, and Amanda Lynn Musso, for Alabaster.

-Nicholas Likos, of Calera, and Barbara Likos, of Calera.

-Emily Christin Bryant, of Shelby, and Tommy Joe Robertson, of Montevallo.

-Susan B. Rubiee, of Pelham, and Deborah Louise Hinton, of Birmingham.

-Rebecca Worrell Jones, of Birmingham, and Warren Thomas Jones, Jr., of Birmingham.

-Andrea Sandlin, of Alabaster, and John Sandlin, of Bessemer.

-Seberna Pearson, of Calera, and Sedric Pearson, of Birmingham.

-Brooklyn Whitley Vaughn, of Alabaster, and Adam Michael Vaughn, of Alabaster.

-Katheryn Danielle Buchanan, of Birmingham, and Matthew Alan Buchanan, of Birmingham.

-Lisa Henry, of Wilsonville, and Kevin L. Henry, of Wilsonville.

-Belva Howard Wright, of Sterrett, and Michael Lewis Wright, of Fultondale.

-Lindsey L. Koch, of Helena, and Joshua William Koch, of Helena.

-Harold Edward Bauer, of Chelsea, and Rachel Bauer, of Chelsea.

-Todd Michael Murphy, of Birmingham, and Alyshia Lucille Murphy, of Leeds.

-Ashley Paige Wood, of Birmingham, and Thomas Clark Wood, of Birmingham.

-Jason Bradley Sensaboy, of Chelsea, and Katina Maria Sensaboy, of Chelsea.

-Catherine Ginette Fantasia House, of Montevallo, and Lee Prentiss House, of Pelham.

-Amber Marie Mann, of Jemison, and Jeffery Lee Mann, II, of Mulga.

-Deanna Flannagan, of Sterrett, and Iain Fllannagan, II, of Portland, OR.

-Gregory Tate, of Maylene, and Tonya Tate, of Alabaster.

-Steven James McLemore, of Alabaster, and Stephanie Kelly McLemore, of Helena.

-Jared Colton Dorris, of Helena, and Taylor Marie Dorris, of Hoover.

-Richard G. Williams, of Columbiana, and Leigh Williams, of Columbiana.

-Alyssa Brianna Benton, of Norfolk, VA., and Brian Montana Benton, of Norfolk, VA.

-Andrew Daniel Bell, of Calera, and Amy Elizabeth Bell, of Calera.

-Brittany Walker Squires, of Alabaster, and Ashley Bruce Squires, of Alabaster.

-Sheila Renea Jeffreys, of Alabaster, and Daniel Scott Jeffreys, of Clanton.

-Huey Roderic Person, II, of Calera, and Aleshia Arlandia Person, of Midfield.

-Jennifer April O’Neal, of Columbiana, and Patrick Eric O’Neal, of Columbiana.

-Leah Kay Patterson, of Pelham, and Michael-Cobain L. Patterson, of Pelham.

-Cody N. Harley, of Birmingham, and Melissa J. Harley, of Birmingham.

-Stephanie Self Angrisano, of Pelham, and Krista Nicole Angrisano, of Pelham.

-Nathan Lee Jones, of Pelham, and Lori Ann Jones, of Sylacauga.

-Jason Doyal, of Pelham, and Elizabeth Powell, of Pelham.

-Tracey Greve Ozment, of Alabaster, and Kevin Ray Ozment, of Alabaster.

-Linda J. Kurtts, of Birmingham, and George Russell Kurtts, of Birmingham.

-Dana Key, of Helena, and Tommy Layton, of Helena.

-Kellee Bennett, of Calera, and David Bennett, Jr., of Calera.

-Brandon James Selfridge, of Alabaster, and Leah Carroll Selfridge, of Calera.

-Erica Merkl Reed, of Chelsea, and Trent Joseph Reed, of Chelsea.

-Barry Alan Cook, of Trussville, and Deborah Ellen Cook, of Wilsonville.

-Andrea Forbes Shehadeh, of Birmingham, and Shehadeh Butros Shehadeh, of Birmingham.

-Jennifer Alexander Carroll, of Pelham, and Jonathan Carroll, of Pelham.

-Andrii Nyzhnyk, of Calera, and Elizabeth Aurora Yoder-Franks, of Calera.

-Kellie King Peavy, of Montevallo, and Kenneth Dewayne Peavy, of Montevallo.