September 3, 2021

Oak Mountain State Park will host their 6th annual Harvest Festival on Oct. 23. (Contributed)

Pelham’s Harvest Festival provides fall fun for families

By Michelle Love

Published 9:25 am Friday, September 3, 2021

By MICHELLE LOVE | Staff Writer

PELHAM – The sixth annual Pelham Harvest Festival will take place this year at Oak Mountain State Park on Saturday, Oct. 23.

Families from all areas of Shelby County are welcome to celebrate the fall season, and take part in fun fall activities all ages will enjoy.

“We’ll have hay rides, bounce houses, pony rides and so much more,” said Anna Jones, the event coordinator for Alabama DCNR State Parks Division. “The Oak Mountain Interpretive Center is joining us with their Education Ambassadors, so kids can come and meet snakes, turtles and other native residents of Oak Mountain State Park.”

Oak Mountain Interpreters will also be providing guided hikes of the Tree Top Nature Trail at 10 a.m. and 1 p.m., so festival-goers can learn about the natural landscape and even about the various wildlife that lives there.

Guests are also welcome to participate in other favorite Oak Mountain activities, such as the following:

– Visit the Demonstration Farm and Playground
– Mountain bike and hiking trails
– Guided horseback rides
– Archery range and 18-hole golf course
– Flipside’s Cable Park

Jones said Oak Mountain officials are keeping COVID-19 regulations in mind.

“There will be sanitation stations throughout the festival and we will be sanitizing communal areas frequently,” she said.

Regular entrance fees apply. Annual park passes are valid. Ages 3 and under are free. Ages 4-11 are $2 each, ages 12-61 are $5 each, and ages 62 and up are $2 each. Military and Veterans free.

